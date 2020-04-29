Dublin, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Biosimilar Insulin Glargine & Lispro Market, By End User (Type 1 Diabetes and Type 2 Diabetes), By Country (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Bangladesh, Pakistan), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Asia-Pacific Biosimilar Insulin Glargine & Lispro Market is forecast to reach $786 million by 2024.
Increasing expenditure on healthcare, changing eating habits and growing adoption of sedentary lifestyle are increasing the prevalence of obesity and diabetes, which in turn is driving the sales of biosimilar insulin. Additionally, increasing dependence on packaged food is further fueling growth of the market.
The market is segmented based on end-user, country and company. Based on end-user, the market can be bifurcated into Type 1 Diabetes and Type 2 Diabetes, of which the former segment dominates the market since it is an autoimmune disorder and the body does not produce any insulin.
The major players operating in the biosimilar insulin glargine & lispro market are Sanofi S.A., Eli Lilly and Company, Biocon Limited, Novo Nordisk A/S, Wockhardt, Cipla Limited, Merck Limited, and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.
Years considered for this report:
Objective of the Study
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Brand Awareness
4.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision
4.3. Unmet Needs & Challenges
5. Global Biosimilar Insulin Market Overview
6. APAC Insulin Glargine & Lispro Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast, (2014-2024)
6.1.1. By Value (USD Million) & Volume (Million Units)
6.2. Market Share & Forecast (2014-2024)
6.2.1. By End User (Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes)
6.2.2. By Country (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, Bangladesh, Pakistan & Others)
6.2.3. By Company (2018)
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index
6.4. Competition Outlook
6.4.1. Major Insulin Glargine & Lispro Suppliers with products registered and sold
6.5. Country Analysis
6.5.1. China Insulin Glargine & Lispro Market Outlook
6.5.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.5.1.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.5.1.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.5.1.2.1. By End User
6.5.2. Japan Insulin Glargine & Lispro Market Outlook
6.5.3. India Insulin Glargine & Lispro Market Outlook
6.5.4. South Korea Insulin Glargine & Lispro Market Outlook
6.5.5. Australia Insulin Glargine & Lispro Market Outlook
6.5.6. ASEAN Insulin Glargine & Lispro Market Outlook
6.5.7. Pakistan Insulin Glargine & Lispro Market Outlook
6.5.8. Bangladesh Insulin Glargine & Lispro Market Outlook
7. Market Dynamics
7.1. Drivers
7.2. Challenges
8. Market Trends & Developments
9. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
9.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
9.2. Bargaining Power of Consumers
9.3. Threat of New Suppliers
9.4. Threat of Substitutes
9.5. Competitive Rivalry
10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Competition Outlook
10.2. Company Profiles
10.2.1. Basic Financial Details (Revenue, Gross Profit, Net Profit)
10.2.2. Sales Value and Volume of Product of Interest
10.2.3. Key Strategies
10.2.3.1. New Products Launches
10.2.3.2. Product Development Plan
10.2.3.3. Expansion Plan
10.2.4. Supply Chain Analysis
10.2.5. Business Distribution
10.2.6. SWOT Analysis
11. Timelines from Drug Development to Commercial Launch
12. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
