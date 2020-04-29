Dublin, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Market Spotlight: Axial Spondyloarthritis (axSpA) 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Market Spotlight report covers the Axial Spondyloarthritis (axSpA) market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, recent events and analyst opinion, clinical trials, upcoming and regulatory events, probability of success, patent information, a 10-year disease prevalence forecast, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts.

The report estimates that in 2018, there were 5.9 million prevalent cases of ankylosing spondylitis in adults aged 20 years and older worldwide, and forecasts that number to increase to 6.4 million prevalent cases by 2027.

The approved drugs in the axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) space target tumor necrosis factor-alpha, prostaglandin E receptor 1, prostaglandin E receptor 2, and IL-17. These are commonly administered via the subcutaneous route, with the remainder being intravenous and oral formulations.

The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for axSpA are in Phase III. Therapies in development for axSpA focus on targets such as JAK/STAT, IL-17, tumor necrosis factor-alpha, and granulocytemacrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). These drugs are administered via the oral, intravenous, subcutaneous, and topical routes.

High-impact upcoming events in the axSpA space comprise topline Phase III trial results, expected PDUFA dates, a CHMP opinion, a supplemental CHMP opinion, and supplemental CHMP filing results.

The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I arthritis asset is 9.9%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 80%. Drugs, on average, take 8.8 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.0 years in the overall autoimmune/immunology space.

There have been 10 licensing and asset acquisition deals involving axSpA drugs during 2015-20. The $132m agreement signed in 2018 between Grunenthal and AstraZeneca for the acquisition of European rights to Nexium and global (ex-US and Japan) rights to Vimovo was the only deal with a publicly released value.

The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for axSpA have been in the late phases of development, with 82% of trials in Phase III-IV, and only 18% in Phase I-II.

Germany has a substantial lead in the number of axSpA clinical trials globally, while South Korea has the top spot in Asia. Clinical trial activity in the axSpA space is dominated by completed trials. AbbVie has the highest number of completed clinical trials for axSpA, with 27 trials.

Pfizer leads industry sponsors with the highest overall number of clinical trials for axSpA, followed by AbbVie

Key Topics Covered



1. OVERVIEW



2. KEY TAKEAWAYS



3. DISEASE BACKGROUND



Definition

Patient segmentation

Symptoms

Risk factors

Diagnosis



4. TREATMENT



5. NSAIDs



6. DMARDs



Steroids

Surgery



7. EPIDEMIOLOGY



Epidemiology of axial spondyloarthritis



8. MARKETED DRUGS



9. PIPELINE DRUGS



10. RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION



Cosentyx for Axial Spondyloarthritis (November 12, 2019)

Rinvoq for Axial Spondyloarthritis (November 12, 2019)

Taltz for Axial Spondyloarthritis (November 12, 2019)

Inflectra for Axial Spondyloarthritis (September 19, 2019)

Cosentyx for Axial Spondyloarthritis (September 17, 2019)

Taltz for Axial Spondyloarthritis (April 22, 2019)

SensoReady Injector Pen for Axial Spondyloarthritis (April 9, 2019)

Taltz for Axial Spondyloarthritis (October 22, 2018)

Taltz for Axial Spondyloarthritis (October 20, 2018)

Filgotinib for Axial Spondyloarthritis (September 6, 2018)



11. KEY UPCOMING EVENTS



12. KEY REGULATORY EVENTS



Amgen Gets US Infliximab Nod

With Launch Years Away, FDA Touts Approval Of Fifth Humira Biosimilar

Bio-Thera Solutions Has China's First Adalimumab Biosimilar

Lilly's Taltz Approved For AS As New Guidelines Keep TNF Inhibitors In Front Line

Samsung Bioepis Gets US Adalimumab Nod

Eticovo Becomes Second Approved Enbrel Biosimilar After Under-The-Radar Review

Cimzia Lands New Indication For Unmet Need



13. PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS



14. LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS



15. PARENT PATENTS



16. REVENUE OPPORTUNITY



17. CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE 3 PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS



18. LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS



19. PARENT PATENTS



20. REVENUE OPPORTUNITY



21. CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE



Sponsors by status

Sponsors by phase

Recent events



22. BIBLIOGRAPHY



23. APPENDIX



Companies Mentioned



Amgen

Bio-Thera Solutions

Samsung

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/60myfa

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900