Dublin, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 Residential Water Treatment Market: Malaysia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A comprehensive analysis of the Air Treatment Systems (Air Purifiers) Market in Malaysia including market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers, restraints, distribution, pricing trends, new products and market forecasts to 2026. This report covers air treatment systems and filter replacements. It also includes revenues from rental agreements.



This market study includes air purifiers for residential and commercial use and filter replacement. The base year for the study is 2019 and the forecast period is from 2019 until 2026.



For the purposes of this research, air treatment systems (also known as air purifiers) are portable systems and are defined as the following:

Ultraviolet (UV) Air Purifiers

Ion Generators/Ionizers

Ozone Generators

Electrostatic Air Purifiers, Charged Media Filters

Hybrid/Combined Air Purifiers

HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) Filters

Active Carbon Systems

Photo Catalytic Oxidation Air Purifiers

Others (any other technology)

The report captures the following information about the air treatment systems market in Malaysia:

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2019 - 2026) for the Total Market

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2019 - 2026) for Air Treatment Systems Market

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2019 - 2026) for the Filter Replacement Market

Growth Drivers & Restraints

Market Trends

Pricing Trends

Market Landscape

Quotes from Industry Participants

Technology Trends

Trends by End-User (Residential vs. Commercial)

Distribution Market Share (E-commerce, Retail, Dealers/Distributors, Direct)

New Products

New Technologies

Key Topics Covered



I. Country Profile

II. Executive Summary

III. Consumer Behavior

IV. Market Drivers and Restraints

V. Market Drivers

a. Poor air quality

b. Rising incidences of respiratory illnesses

c. Growing health consciousness

d. High disposable incomes

e. High quality service

f. Increasing promotions and discounts

VI. Market Restraints

a. Increasing competition

b. Price sensitivity

c. Risks associated with rental contracts



VII. Market Trends

a. Competitive landscape

b. Technology by brand

c. Panasonic

d. Sharp

e. Service training

f. Discounts & advertising

g. Marketing, advertising, and claims

h. IoT

i. IoT products

j. New products

k. Dyson product design

l. Average home size

m. Product features

n. Warranty and after sales

o. Certifications



VIII. Pricing Trends



IX. Market Data

a. Revenue forecasts, 2019 - 2026

b. Market share by revenues, 2019

c. Pricing trends, by revenues for systems, 2019

d. Distribution Trends, by revenues for systems, 2019

e. End user application, by revenues, by systems, 2019

f. Coverage area, market share, by revenues for systems, 2019

g. Major cities, market share, by revenues for systems, 2019



Companies Mentioned



Amway

Blueair AB

Coway Co. Ltd.

Cuckoo Homesys Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Sharp Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v7jddl

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900