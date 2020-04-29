Dublin, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 Residential Water Treatment Market: Malaysia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A comprehensive analysis of the Air Treatment Systems (Air Purifiers) Market in Malaysia including market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers, restraints, distribution, pricing trends, new products and market forecasts to 2026. This report covers air treatment systems and filter replacements. It also includes revenues from rental agreements.
This market study includes air purifiers for residential and commercial use and filter replacement. The base year for the study is 2019 and the forecast period is from 2019 until 2026.
For the purposes of this research, air treatment systems (also known as air purifiers) are portable systems and are defined as the following:
The report captures the following information about the air treatment systems market in Malaysia:
Key Topics Covered
I. Country Profile
II. Executive Summary
III. Consumer Behavior
IV. Market Drivers and Restraints
V. Market Drivers
a. Poor air quality
b. Rising incidences of respiratory illnesses
c. Growing health consciousness
d. High disposable incomes
e. High quality service
f. Increasing promotions and discounts
VI. Market Restraints
a. Increasing competition
b. Price sensitivity
c. Risks associated with rental contracts
VII. Market Trends
a. Competitive landscape
b. Technology by brand
c. Panasonic
d. Sharp
e. Service training
f. Discounts & advertising
g. Marketing, advertising, and claims
h. IoT
i. IoT products
j. New products
k. Dyson product design
l. Average home size
m. Product features
n. Warranty and after sales
o. Certifications
VIII. Pricing Trends
IX. Market Data
a. Revenue forecasts, 2019 - 2026
b. Market share by revenues, 2019
c. Pricing trends, by revenues for systems, 2019
d. Distribution Trends, by revenues for systems, 2019
e. End user application, by revenues, by systems, 2019
f. Coverage area, market share, by revenues for systems, 2019
g. Major cities, market share, by revenues for systems, 2019
Companies Mentioned
