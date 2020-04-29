Dublin, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Insurance Industry 2020 - A Complete Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



With the world battling the novel coronavirus pandemic, the impact has been felt on each and every sector and everyday life. Perhaps one of the biggest effects of this pandemic has been on the financial services industry and the insurance industry.

In many cases, insurers have already started taking the necessary action for protecting their businesses, which have left many consumers in the lurch in this challenging time. On the other hand, the overall reputation of insurers is taking a further battering as consumers and businesses come to terms with the fact that most insurance policies do not cover pandemics.



With a recession threatening the global economy and an increasing number of insolvencies, the insurance industry and their investments are coming under pressure like never before.



In such a global scenario, the publisher analyzes the unprecedented impact of this pandemic on the insurance industry.



This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global insurance industry in these difficult times.

The report covers the following:

An industry definition.

An analysis of the global insurance industry through industry statistics, industry value analysis, market segmentation, market share analysis, and an industry forecast. Data included in the report ranges from 2014 till 2023.

Impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the global insurance industry.

An analysis of the global life insurance industry through industry statistics, analysis of the market value, industry segmentation, market share analysis, and an industry forecast.

An analysis of the global non-life insurance industry through industry statistics, analysis of the market value, industry segmentation, market share analysis, and an industry forecast.

A complete analysis of the global reinsurance and motor insurance industry through industry statistics, market value analysis, market segmentation, market share analysis, and an industry forecast to 2023.

Porter's five forces analysis of the global insurance industry that looks at the various impacts on the industry and how these factors are going to mold the industry in the coming years.

Growth in the major insurance markets by region-wise is included. Each region is analyzed through industry statistics, industry value analysis, industry segmentation, market share analysis, and an industry forecast. Regions analyzed in the report include Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, North America, and South America.

An analysis of nearly 70 countries and their insurance markets is included. Each insurance market is analyzed through industry statistics, industry segmentation, market share analysis, a look at the life and non-life insurance markets, and an industry forecast.

A comprehensive coverage of 110 of the major insurance industry players.

Key Topics Covered



A. Executive Summary



B. Industry Definition



C. Global Insurance Industry

C.1 Industry Statistics

C.2 Industry Value Analysis

C.3 Industry Segmentation

C.4 Global Insurance Industry: Market Share Analysis

C.5 Industry Forecast



D. Impact of the Novel Coronavirus Pandemic on the Global Insurance Industry



E. Global Life Insurance Industry

E.1 Industry Statistics

E.2 Industry Value Analysis

E.3 Industry Segmentation

E.4 Market Share Analysis

E.5 Industry Forecast



F. Global Non-Life Insurance Industry

F.1 Industry Statistics

F.2 Industry Value Analysis

F.3 Industry Segmentation

F.4 Market Share Analysis

F.5 Industry Forecast



G. Global Reinsurance Industry

G.1 Industry Statistics

G.2 Industry Value Analysis

G.3 Industry Segmentation

G.4 Market Share Analysis

G.5 Industry Forecast



H. Global Motor Insurance Industry

H.1 Industry Statistics

H.2 Industry Value Analysis

H.3 Industry Segmentation

H.4 Market Share Analysis

H.5 Industry Forecast



I. Global Insurance Industry: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

I.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

I.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

I.3 Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

I.4 Threat of New Entrants

I.5 Threat of Substitutes

I.6 Conclusion



J. Growth in the Major Insurance Regions (Each region contains the following data: Industry Statistics, Industry Value analysis, Industry Segmentation, Market Share Analysis and Industry Forecast)

J.1 Asia Pacific

J.2 Europe

J.3 Middle East

J.4 North America

J.5 South America



K. Analysis of Major Insurance Markets (Each market is analyzed through industry statistics, industry growth, market segments, and industry forecast)

K.1 Angola

K.2 Australia

K.3 Bahrain

K.4 Belgium

K.5 Botswana

K.6 Brazil

K.7 Bulgaria

K.8 Canada

K.9 Chile

K.10 China

K.11 Colombia

K.12 Cote d'Ivoire

K.13 Croatia

K.14 Czech Republic

K.15 Denmark

K.16 Egypt

K.17 Ethiopia

K.18 Finland

K.19 France

K.20 Germany

K.21 Greece

K.22 Hong Kong

K.23 Hungary

K.24 India

K.25 Indonesia

K.26 Iran

K.27 Ireland

K.28 Israel

K.29 Italy

K.30 Japan

K.31 Jordan

K.32 Kazakhstan

K.33 Kenya

K.34 Kuwait

K.35 Latvia

K.36 Malaysia

K.37 Mauritius

K.38 Mexico

K.39 Mozambique

K.40 Namibia

K.41 Netherlands

K.42 New Zealand

K.43 Nigeria

K.44 Norway

K.45 Oman

K.46 Pakistan

K.47 Philippines

K.48 Poland

K.49 Portugal

K.50 Romania

K.51 Russia

K.52 Singapore

K.53 Slovakia

K.54 South Africa

K.55 South Korea

K.56 Spain

K.57 Sri Lanka

K.58 Sweden

K.59 Switzerland

K.60 Taiwan

K.61 Tanzania

K.62 Thailand

K.63 Turkey

K.64 Ukraine

K.65 United Kingdom

K.66 United States

K.67 Venezuela

K.68 Vietnam

K.69 Zambia



L. Major Industry Players

L.1 Allianz Group

L.2 American International Group (AIG)

L.3 Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.

L.4 Assurant Inc.

L.5 Aviva Plc

L.6 AXA SA

L.7 Credit Agricole SA

L.8 ERGO Group AG

L.9 Great-West Lifeco Inc.

L.10 Grupo Financiero Galicia SA

L.11 ING Group

L.12 Intact Financial Corporation

L.13 Intesa Sanpaolo

L.14 Itau Unibanco Holding SA

L.15 Lloyds Banking Group Plc

L.16 Manulife Financial Corporation

L.17 Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company

L.18 MetLife, Inc.

L.19 New York Life Insurance Company

L.20 Nippon Life Insurance Company

L.21 Nordea Bank AB

L.22 Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

L.23 Prudential Financial, Inc.

L.24 Prudential Plc

L.25 RSA Insurance Group Plc

L.26 Samsung Life Insurance Company Ltd.

L.27 The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company

L.28 Vienna Insurance Group AG

L.29 Zurich Insurance Group AG

L.30 Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company PSC

L.31 Achmea Holding

L.32 AG Insurance SA

L.33 AIICO Insurance Plc

L.34 AIA Group Limited

L.35 Agrotiki Insurance S.A.

L.36 Alecta Pensionsforsakring, Omsesidigt

L.37 Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance Company

L.38 AMF Pensionsfrskring AB

L.39 AMP Limited

L.40 Anadolu Anonim Trk Sigorta irketi

L.41 Arab Misr Insurance Group

L.42 Banamex

L.43 Banco Bradesco S.A.

L.44 Bangkok Insurance Public Company Limited

L.45 BNP Paribas Cardif SA

L.46 Caixa Econmica Federal

L.47 Cathay Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

L.48 Ceska pojistovna a.s.

L.49 China Life Insurance Company

L.50 China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co. Ltd.

L.51 Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd.

L.52 CNP Assurances SA

L.53 Custodian and Allied Insurance Ltd.

L.54 Danica Pension

L.55 DNB Group

L.56 EFU General Insurance

L.57 Ethias SA

L.58 Folksam

L.59 Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

L.60 Great Eastern Holdings Limited

L.61 Grupo Empresarial SURA

L.62 Grupo Nacional Provincial, S.A.B.

L.63 Gulf Insurance Company

L.64 Hanwha Life Insurance Company Ltd.

L.65 Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

L.66 HDFC Bank Limited

L.67 ICICI Bank Limited

L.68 Ingosstrakh Insurance Company

L.69 Insurance Australia Group Limited

L.70 Japan Post Insurance Co., Ltd.

L.71 Jubilee General Insurance Company Limited

L.72 Kuwait Insurance Company S.A.K

L.73 Kyobo Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

L.74 LhiTapiola Group

L.75 Leadway Assurance Company Limited

L.76 Liberty Holdings Limited

L.77 LIC of India

L.78 MAPFRE, S.A.

L.79 Menzis Zorgverzekeraar N.V.

L.80 Mercantil Servicios Financieros C.A.

L.81 Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

L.82 Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Ltd.

L.83 Muang Thai Insurance Public Company Limited

L.84 Nonghyup Life Insurance

L.85 NTUC Income Insurance Cooperative Limited

L.86 Old Mutual Life Assurance Company

L.87 OP-Pohjola Group

L.88 O.W.M CZ Groep Zorgverkeraar U.A.

L.89 PFA Holding A/S

L.90 PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited

L.91 Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Group

L.92 Renaissance Insurance Group, Ltd.

L.93 Rosgosstrakh

L.94 Sampo Oyj

L.95 Santam Limited

L.96 Schweizerische Mobiliar

L.97 SOGAZ OJSC

L.98 State Bank of India

L.99 State Farm Insurance Companies

L.100 State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan Limited

L.101 Storebrand ASA

L.102 Suncorp Group Limited

L.103 Sun Life Financial, Inc.

L.104 Swiss Life Holding Limited

L.105 Talanx AG

L.106 The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited

L.107 The Phoenix Insurance Company Ltd.

L.108 Tryg A/S

L.109 Unipol Gruppo Finanziario S.p.A.

L.110 Vero Insurance



