The Global Coastal Surveillance Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rapid growth in situational awareness, increase need for maritime traffic control worldwide, and huge demand due to growing terrorism threats and regional conflicts among the neighboring countries.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the World the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
Report Highlights
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Application Analysis
1.5 End-user Analysis
1.6 Strategic Benchmarking
1.7 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Rapid Growth in Situational Awareness
3.1.2 Increase Need for Maritime Traffic Control Worldwide
3.1.3 Huge Demand Due to Growing Terrorism Threats and Regional Conflicts among the Neighboring Countries
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Coastal Surveillance Market, By Scale
4.1 Moderate-Scale Surveillance
4.2 Large-Scale Surveillance
5 Coastal Surveillance Market, By Structure
5.1 Port
5.2 National
5.3 Regional
6 Coastal Surveillance Market, By Application
6.1 Surveillance & Reconnaissance
6.2 Command & Control
6.3 Intelligence
6.4 Computers
6.5 Communication
6.6 Electronic Warfare
7 Coastal Surveillance Market, By End-user
7.1 Coast Guard
7.2 Navy
8 Coastal Surveillance Market, By Geography
8.1 North America
8.1.1 US
8.1.2 Canada
8.1.3 Mexico
8.2 Europe
8.2.1 Germany
8.2.2 U.K
8.2.3 Italy
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 Spain
8.2.6 Rest of Europe
8.3 Asia-Pacific
8.3.1 China
8.3.2 Japan
8.3.3 India
8.3.4 Australia
8.3.5 New Zealand
8.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
8.4 Middle East
8.4.1 Saudi Arabia
8.4.2 UAE
8.4.3 Rest of Middle East
8.5 Latin America
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Rest of Latin America
8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
8.6.1 South Africa
8.6.2 Others
9 Key Player Activities
9.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.3 Product Launch & Expansions
9.4 Other Activities
10 Leading Companies
10.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation
10.2 The Raytheon Company
10.3 Thales Group
10.4 Lockheed Martin Corporation
10.5 Kongsberg Gruppen
10.6 Frequentis AG
10.7 Vissim as
10.8 Saab AB
10.9 Selex Es S.p.A
10.10 Elbit Systems Ltd.
10.11 Signalis S.A.S.
10.12 Indra Sistemas, S.A.
10.13 Controp Precision Technologies Ltd.
10.14 Rolta India
10.15 Kelvin Hughes
10.16 Tokyo Keiki Inc.
