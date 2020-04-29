Dublin, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare IT Integration Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Healthcare IT Integration Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising adoption of application programming interface, increasing need for semantic interoperability and fast healthcare interoperability resources.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 End-user Analysis

1.7 Strategic Benchmarking

1.8 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rising Adoption of Application Programming Interface

3.1.2 Increasing Need for Semantic Interoperability

3.1.3 Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Healthcare IT Integration Market, By Product

4.1 Medical Device Integration Software

4.2 Media Integration Solutions

4.3 Interface/Integration Engines



5 Healthcare IT Integration Market, By Service

5.1 Training & Education Services

5.2 Support & Maintenance Services

5.3 Implementation & Integration Services

5.4 Consulting Services



6 Healthcare IT Integration Market, By Sales Channel

6.1 Aftermarket

6.2 Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider



7 Healthcare IT Integration Market, By Application

7.1 Healthcare center integration

7.2 Medical device integration



8 Healthcare IT Integration Market, By End-user

8.1 Laboratories

8.1.1 Cath Labs

8.1.2 Diagnostic Labs

8.2 Hospitals

8.3 Diagnostic Imaging Centers/Radiology Integration

8.4 Clinics



9 Healthcare IT Integration Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.1.1 US

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Mexico

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Germany

9.2.2 U.K

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 Spain

9.2.6 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Australia

9.3.5 New Zealand

9.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.4.1 Saudi Arabia

9.4.2 UAE

9.4.3 Rest of Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Others



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 Summit Healthcare Services, Inc.

11.2 Quality Systems, Inc.

11.3 Orion Health

11.4 Oracle Corporation

11.5 Intersystems Corporation

11.6 Interfaceware

11.7 Infor, Inc.

11.8 IBM

11.9 Epic Systems Corporation

11.10 Corepoint Health

11.11 Cerner Corporation

11.12 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.



