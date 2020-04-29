New York, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United States Floriculture Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865892/?utm_source=GNW

The most imported flowers include roses, Gerbera, carnations, orchids, tulips, and lilies. An increase in the production lies in the specialty cut flower sector, as the growers can produce varieties of with longer life, such as sunflower, lisianthus, and dahlia. According to the Agriculture Statistics Board, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), lilies and tulips accounted for 17% and 15% of the total cut flower market, respectively, in 2015, followed by gerbera, gladioli, snapdragons, roses, and others. By plant variety type, cactus and echeveria together constitute 26% of the total indoor plant market in the United States. The demand for these varieties is being driven by a wave of interior sketching with houseplants. Many regional companies, such as Costa Farms, the Sill, Zolfo Springs, etc., are venturing into this, considering the competitive advantage of changing consumer preferences for houseplants. In addition, an online auction of flowers has been gaining traction with the emerging online delivery retailers attracting consumers with the ease of accessibility, such as ProFlowers, The Bouqs Company, UrbanStems Inc., and 1-800-Flowers, among others.



Scope of the Report

The scope of the report extends to cut flowers and plants prevalent in the floriculture market in the United States. Cut flowers are flowers or flower buds cut from plants for decorative purposes, while live plants, potted flowering plants, foliage plants for indoor or patio, and herbaceous perennials, have been included under the scope of the report. The market is segmented based on types of cut flowers prevalent in the country, such as tulips, gerbera, lilies, gladioli, snapdragons, roses, chrysanthemums, carnations, orchids, and other cut flowers. Plants have been segmented into cactus, crassula ovata, echeveria, and other plants. The report encompasses a comprehensive analysis of flower farms in the country with an insight into the area under cultivation and cultivation facilities. A detailed analysis of the floriculture supply chain, the marketing channel, consumer preference, and market trends has also been included.



Key Market Trends

Booming Cultural Preference For Gifting Flowers



In the United States, flowers are purchased for a variety of reasons, ranging from expressions of love or sympathy to satisfying environmental and beautification goals. The expenditure choice of purchase is closely tied to the demographic and occasions or periods. Here consumers believe in gifting flowers on special occasions to communicate the deepest feelings in the most elegant manner. For instance, in 2018, flowers accounted for 69% of all the gifts on Mother’s Day. According to a survey by the Society of American Florists, 65% of the customers in the United States like to receive flowers and 60% of the customers believe a gift containing flowers offer a special meaning, unlike any other gift. Cut flowers, such as tulips, lilies, pansies, and roses, are some of the most preferred flowers by the consumers. Thus, the growing preference of the consumers for flowers as the gifting choice and the rapid innovation, in terms of packaging and customization from the florists to cater to the consumers’ interest are the factors expected to drive the growth of the US floriculture market.



Transition from Traditional Purchase To Online Growers and Services



There is a growing demand for fresh cut flowers, potted flowering plants, and bedding plants in the United States. The country, apart from its domestic production, imports 80% of the cut flowers from other countries. In order to meet this demand superior quality flowers are required both at the distribution and consumer level. This factor drives the popularity of the online growing auctions in the country. There is a growing popularity for the online growers in the US, as it connects the growers and consumers through an online auction, where the consumers can get flowers at affordable prices with good quality. There is a boom for online flower delivery services across the country, as they deliver flowers on a punctual basis (even on last-minute occasions) without the customers needing to visit the local florist shops and also E com florists offer flower related gift items at affordable prices. There is also a new trend of DIY (Do It Yourself) from is affecting the floral industry, online retailers are offering this option too, to meet the consumer demands. Thus, the rise in the number of online retailers and the various marketing strategies adopted by the major retail chain outlets are expected to drive the growth of the floriculture market in the country.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- Report customization as per the client’s requirements

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865892/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001