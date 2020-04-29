Dublin, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the fitness industry, "Weight Training Industry Experiences Surging Demand Amid COVID-19: Equipment Sales Rise by 307%"



COVID-19 has forced the closure of gyms and fitness centers to reduce the risk of infection. As a result, there has been a surge of interest in home fitness equipment and online coaching sessions. Some gyms have responded to this trend by offering to rent exercise equipment to members who are social-distancing and by offering online personal training sessions.



Weight training equipment in particular has seen a huge rise in sales, as consumers try to replicate their gym workout at home. Sales of other exercise equipment such as rowing machines, exercise bikes and elliptical machines have also grown.



Leading companies in fitness equipment include:



Amer Sports

Precor Inc.

Cybex International

Brunswick Corporation

Body Solid Inc.

Life Fitness Inc.

Dyaco International

