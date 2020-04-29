New York, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "UAE Tomato Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865891/?utm_source=GNW

The various initiatives from UAE government is promoting the tomato market growth. For instance, In 2018, the UAE government regulatory body Abu Dhabi Farmers Services Centre (ADFSC) have made an agreement to supply fresh local produce which includes tomatoes to Elite Agro, a leading Abu Dhabi producer and distributor of fresh vegetables and fruits. Many regional companies are venturing into tomato cultivation by incorporating advanced farming technologies in order to make tomatoes available to its consumers year-round and move towards less dependency on trade imports.



Scope of the Report

The scope of the report extends to all tomato varieties prevalent in the United Arab Emirates. The report includes a comprehensive analysis on the production, consumption, export, and import trends of tomatoes in the UAE



Key Market Trends

Increase in adoption of high technology farming practices



The United Arab Emirates is located arid zone, where desert environment accounts for more than three-quarters of the country’s total area. Its climate is characterized by low rainfall and high temperature. Despite these challenges, the country has made tremendous efforts over the last decade by adopting sustainable and smart agriculture techniques such as hydroponics, smart irrigation and aquaponics that improved the optimum utilization of arable land and quality of fresh produce including tomatoes.



Hydroponics a predominant system used in Vertical farming is gaining popularity among UAE farmers, especially in growing local vegetables including tomatoes with minimal water resources. Vertical farming requires less space for vegetables to grow, making it the best farming solution to the challenges presented by the country’s limited arable land and water.



For instance, according to UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, hydroponics permitted to save about 120m3 of water for producing each ton of tomato as compared to conventional soil systems under protected agriculture in the region.



The roadmap for UAE’s National Future Food Security Strategy, which aimed to ensure adequate food production in the country with a minimum use of resources by adoption of advanced technologies has enabled many companies to venture into greenhouse cultivation of tomatoes.



For instance, in 2018, The Al Dahra BayWa Greenhouse facility was opened to locally produce 3,000 tonnes of tomatoes per year with the aim of helping UAE more self-sufficient in its food production. The green house is a part of Euro 40 million joint venture between BayWa AG from Munich, Germany, and Abu Dhabi-based Al Dahr company.



The rapid use of modern farming techniques such as hydroponics, smart irrigation methods across farms in UAE is enabling tomatoes production all year around, thereby boosting UAE’s tomato crop productivity.



Growing Consumer Preference For Local Fresh Produce



The appetite for local produce products is gaining traction among UAE consumers. Consumers perceive local produce is of better quality and are aware of the low carbon footprint for local products as compared to imported products. The demand is particularly more in Fresh vegetable produce, including tomatoes.



Consumers in the region prefer to buy tomatoes from the local farms as they benefit from the locally produced tomatoes which are to be much fresher compared to the produce being imported. In addition, the certifications for the local produced vegetables has further boosted the UAE consumers’ confidence towards home grown tomatoes.



For instance, in 2015, Spinney’s Dubai LLC, a giant supermarket chain has launched UAE Spinneys Farmers club with members comprising from the domestic conventional farmers and organic producers, including Dar Al Fateh and Organic Oasis. The aim was to promote sale of local produce vegetables including tomatoes by getting accreditations from organizations such as the NGO Global Gap and UAE’s Authority for Standardization and Meteorology and gain consumer confidence for local produced vegetables, including tomatoes.



Major retail chain outlets such as LuLu group, Carrefour and Geant Hypermarket are promoting domestic agriculture by procuring locally produced vegetables including, tomatoes from farmers and making them available at affordable prices to consumers.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- Report customization as per the client’s requirements

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865891/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001