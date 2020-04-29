EFECTE OYJ – COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT – 29 APRIL 2020 at 12.00

Efecte commences co-determination negotiations – measures needed to address COVID-19 and to reorganize to adapt to the new market situation

Efecte initiates co-determination negotiations in accordance with the Act on Co-operation within Undertakings with the aim of adjusting operations in the circumstances caused by COVID-19. The negotiations may lead to temporary layoffs, part-time employments, redundancies and reorganizing of work tasks for financial and production-related reasons.

The need for adjustment is due to the business impact of the Covid-19 situation. The goal is to mitigate the short-term financial impacts and to adapt to the longer term changes in the market through reorganizing and streamlining operations.

The adjustment measures concern the entire personnel in Finland, approximately 90 employees. In addition, the negotiations concern the termination of a maximum of 9 employments. The negotiations will commence on 29 April 2020.





