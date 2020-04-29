Dublin, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Same Day Delivery: Market Insight Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report reviews the UK same-day delivery market.

It includes:

B2B segments in industries such as healthcare, high-tech/field service, retail and logistics, and ad hoc deliveries.

B2C segments such as online retail and takeaway food.



The report quantifies the market size, historical growth rates and levels of industry profitability. It also includes an in-depth analysis of the relevant drivers of industry growth setting out historical trends and available forecasts.



It identifies and profiles the leading providers of same-day delivery services in the UK. It includes a forecast scenario for market growth which is based on analysis of market and company trends and relevant growth drivers.



The market size is around 900m pound, having grown at an increasing rate in recent years, as the B2C online retail delivery and takeaway food segments have become more established.



Operating models vary between the different segments and delivery types.

Operational features may include:

Traditional, point-to-point, on-demand courier operations

Scheduled deliveries with shared transport

In-day hub operation

Use of a network of distributed inventory locations

Leveraging of existing delivery operations

Marketplace aggregators and apps

Electric cargo bikes

Key Topics Covered



The same-day delivery market

Industries / Segments

B2B

B2C

Retailer B2C Offerings

Takeaway food

Adjacent markets

Grocery delivery

Last mile parcels

Same day delivery segments and characteristics

Same day operating models

Pools of self-employed couriers

Traditional, point-to-point, on demand courier services

Scheduled deliveries

In-day hubs and consolidation

Use of a network of distributed inventory locations

Leveraging of existing delivery operations

Barriers to adoption of same day delivery

Market Trends

Technology

Self-employment

Growth of B2C same day

Increased use of cargo bikes

Pricing of same day services

Returns

Same day services used to improve retailer supply chain efficiency

Enabling later next day cut-off times

Optimising stock allocation between stores

Market Size, Growth and Forecasts

Overall market: historical and forecast growth

B2B

B2C

Amazon

Argos

Third-party same day carriers

Outlook for future growth

The proportion of online retail for which a same-day delivery option is offered

The proportion of the population which lives in an area covered by same-day delivery options

The proportion which is willing to pay a premium for same-day

The proportion of their deliveries for which they choose a same-day option.

Takeaway food

Market Drivers

UK economic performance

Growth in internet retail sales and B2C delivery

Competitive Landscape

Overview

Retailers' in-house same-day delivery offerings

Amazon Prime Same-Day and Prime Now

Amazon Fresh

Argos

Established B2B operators

New B2C models

Other logistics and transport providers

Small local operators

Leading companies' same day revenues

Profitability

Company Profiles

Royal Mail

Royal Mail Courier Services

eCourier

CitySprint

On the dot

Rico Logistics

Jinn

DHL Parcel UK

Courier Logistics Ltd

Mach 1 Couriers Limited (Absolutely)

Sameday plc

Stuart

ByBox

Addison Lee

Gophr

Paack

Brisqq

Deliveroo

UberEATS

StreetStream



