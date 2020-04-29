Dublin, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Same Day Delivery: Market Insight Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report reviews the UK same-day delivery market.
It includes:
The report quantifies the market size, historical growth rates and levels of industry profitability. It also includes an in-depth analysis of the relevant drivers of industry growth setting out historical trends and available forecasts.
It identifies and profiles the leading providers of same-day delivery services in the UK. It includes a forecast scenario for market growth which is based on analysis of market and company trends and relevant growth drivers.
The market size is around 900m pound, having grown at an increasing rate in recent years, as the B2C online retail delivery and takeaway food segments have become more established.
Operating models vary between the different segments and delivery types.
Operational features may include:
Key Topics Covered
The same-day delivery market
Market Trends
Market Drivers
Retailers' in-house same-day delivery offerings
Company Profiles
