Lysaker, 29 April 2020

See how privately taxed investors who owned shares in SKAGEN's equity funds per 28 April 2020 is taxed for the year 2020.

Investors who, per. 28 April 2020, owned shares in the equity funds listed below will be taxed as follows:

Fund name and share class Symbol ISIN Technical distribution pr unit in DKK (Aktieindkomst) Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5 STIIAM NO0010841588 65,45 Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5 STIINM NO0010841570 83,86 Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5 STIGEP NO0010841604 25,32 Storebrand Global Solutions A5 STIGS NO0010841612 31,09 Storebrand Global Multifactor A5 STIGM NO0010841596 23,10

Note that the dividend is not paid out but remains in the fund.

For tax purposes, the non-effective payment is added to the acquisition cost per 1. January 2020, the date for which the funds changed tax status. You can read more about taxation in the funds and the change in tax status on our website www.storebrandfondene.dk/fonde/beskatning-af-fonde .

For queries, you may contact the funds' Paying Agent in Denmark, SKAGEN, on phone +45 7010 4001, or by email to kundeservice@skagenfondene.dk .

The funds listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen are available for trading during the Nasdaq opening hours. Jyske Bank is acting as the market maker, and will ensure transferability for the funds.

Regards

Storebrand Asset Management AS

Contacts:

Frode Aasen, Product Manager, +47 934 03 934

Morten Breivik, Head of Funds, +47 918 60 871