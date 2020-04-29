Dublin, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Worldwide Market for Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics, 7th Edition (Infectious Disease Testing, POC Cancer Tests, Rapid Coagulation, Urine Testing, Lipid Tests, Pregnancy Testing, Glucose Testing and Other POC)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 7th edition of Worldwide Market for Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics report takes a deep look at the POC diagnostic industry, part of a paradigm shift from curative medicine to predictive, personalized, and preemptive medicine.

Global Market Analysis



The global POC testing market is composed of two major categories: professional testing, which includes physician office labs, clinic labs, employer labs, and hospital labs, and self-testing, which includes home, drug store testing, and continuous glucose testing. The report presents market analysis by product categories, market analysis by subcategory, market analysis by device technology, market analysis by country (including the United States, Europe, Japan, and rest of world), and competitive analysis.

The following global market data is provided:

Global POC Test Market, 2019-2024 (in millions $ at manufacturer level)

Global POC Testing Market Analysis by Product Category, 2019 (in millions $) (Self-Testing, Professional Testing, Total)

Global POC Self-Testing Market Analysis by Product Category, 2019 (in millions$) (Glucose [includes CGM], Pregnancy & Fertility, Fecal Occult Blood, Rapid Coagulation, Drugs of Abuse, Urine, Infectious Disease, Lipid, Total)

Global POC Self-Testing Market Analysis by Product Category, 2019 (by %) (Infectious Disease, Urine, DOA, Coagulation, FOB, Pregnancy, Glucose)

Global POC Professional Testing Market Analysis by Product Subcategory, 2019 (in millions$) (Drugs of Abuse, Glucose includes HbA1c, Blood & Electrolytes, Infectious Disease, Rapid Coagulation, Fecal Occult Blood, Cardiac Markers, Lipid, Pregnancy & Fertility, Miscellaneous, Urine, Cancer Tumor Markers, Total)

Global POC Professional Testing Market Analysis by Product Subcategory, 2019 (by %) (Tumor Markers, Urine, Misc, Pregnancy, Lipid, Cardiac Markers, Rapid Coag, FOB, Infectious Disease, Blood/ Electrolytes, Glucose/ HbA1c, DOA)

POC Testing by End-user, 2019 (%) (Hospitals, Others)

Global POC Market by Technology by Sales, 2019 (%) (LFA, Biosensors, Analyzers, Strips)

Regional Market Analysis

The POC market is also broken out by geographic region:

Global POC Testing Analysis by Region/Country, 2019 (in millions $) (United States, Europe, Japan, ROW, Total)

Global POC Testing Market Analysis by European Region, 2019 (in millions $) (W. Europe, E. Europe, Total)

Europe POC Testing Percentage Participation, by Country, 2019 (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Switzerland/ Sweden, Spain, Other)

Global POC Testing Market Analysis by Rest of World Region/Country, 2019 (in millions $) (Latin America and Mexico, China, Australia, South Korea, India, Other, Total)

POC Blood Glucose Testing Regional Market Analysis, 2019 (US, Europe, Japan, RoW)

POC Blood and Electrolytes Testing Regional Market Analysis, 2019 (US, Europe, Japan, RoW)

POC Rapid Coagulation Testing Regional Market Analysis, 2019 (US, Europe, Japan, RoW)

POC Rapid Cardiac Markers Testing Regional Market Analysis, 2019 (US; Europe; Japan; Latin America, India, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East; RoW)

POC Substance Abuse Testing Regional Market Analysis, 2019 (US, Europe, Japan, RoW)

POC Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Regional Market Analysis, 2019 (US, Europe, Japan, RoW)

POC Colon Cancer Screening/FOB Testing Regional Market Analysis, 2019 (US, Europe, Japan, RoW)

POC Infectious Disease Testing Regional Market Analysis, 2019 (US, Europe, Japan, RoW)

POC Lipid Testing Regional Market Analysis, 2019 (US, Europe, Japan, RoW)

POC Cancer Tumor Marker Testing Regional Market Analysis, 2019 (US, Europe, Japan, RoW)

POC Urine Testing Regional Market Analysis, 2019 (US, Europe, Japan, RoW)

POC Miscellaneous Testing Regional Market Analysis, 2019 (US, Europe, Japan, RoW)

Segment Size and Growth

POC test devices have contributed significantly to the growth of the overall diagnostics market over the past 10 years. More diagnostic manufacturers have pursued CLIA waiver status for their POC devices and CE Mark for POC or self-use. At the same time more, decentralized test venues invest in non-waived rapid tests and instruments. POC testing appears to be headed for an even bigger role in diagnosis and monitoring patient care. New technologies are allowing POC devices to produce quantitative lab-quality test results that can be transferred automatically to an information system, a remote caregiver service for consultation, or an electronic medical record. As the menu for point-of-care testing continues to expand, the report looks in-depth at the following market segments:

Global POC Glucose (including CGM and HbA1c) Testing Market Analysis, 2019-2024 (in millions of dollars at the manufacturer's level)

Global POC Diabetes Sales by Test Category, 2019-2024 (Glucose, Self-test; Glucose, professional; Glucose, continuous; HbA1c, POC; TOTAL; $ millions)

Global POC Glucose Self-Testing Market (excludes continuous glucose devices) 2019-2024 (in millions $ at manufacturer level)

Global POC Continuous Glucose Self-Testing Market 2019-2024 (in millions $ at manufacturer level)

Global POC Glucose Professional Testing Market (excludes HbA1c testing) 2019-2024 (in millions $ at manufacturer level)

Global POC Glucose HbA1c Professional Testing Market 2019-2024 (in millions $ at manufacturer level)

Global POC Blood and Electrolytes Testing Market Analysis, 2019-2024 (in millions of dollars at the manufacturer's level)

Global POC Blood & Electrolytes Revenues by Test Category, 2019-2024 ($ millions) (Blood Gases & Electrolytes [inc critical care], Hematocrit/Hemoglobin, WBC other routine)

Global POC Blood & Electrolytes Sales by Test Category, 2019-2024 ($ millions) (Blood Gases & Electrolytes [inc critical care], Hematocrit/Hemoglobin, WBC other routine)

Global Rapid Coagulation Testing Market Analysis, 2019-2024 (in millions of dollars at the manufacturer's level)

Total Rapid Cardiac Markers Tests Market Analysis, 2019-2024 (in millions of dollars at the manufacturer's level)

Global POC Drugs of Abuse Testing Market Analysis, 2019-2024 (in millions of dollars at the manufacturer's level)

Global POC Drugs of Abuse Self Testing Market, 2019-2024 (includes continuous glucose devices)

Global POC Drugs of Abuse Professional Testing Market Analysis, 2019-2024 (in millions of dollars at the manufacturer's level)

Global POC Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Analysis, 2019-2024 (in millions of dollars at the manufacturer's level)

POC Pregnancy and Fertility Self-Testing Market Analysis, 2019-2024 (in millions of dollars at the manufacturer's level)

POC Pregnancy and Fertility Professional Testing Market Analysis, 2019-2024 (in millions of dollars at the manufacturer's level)

Global POC Colon Cancer Screening/Fecal Occult Blood Testing Market Analysis: 2019-2024 (in millions of dollars at the manufacturer's level)

POC Colon Cancer Screening/Fecal Occult Blood Self-Testing Market Analysis, 2019-2024 (in millions of dollars at the manufacturer's level)

POC Colon Cancer Screening/Fecal Occult Blood Professional Testing Market Analysis, 2019-2024 (in millions of dollars at the manufacturer's level)

Global POC Infectious Disease Testing Market Analysis: 2019-2024 (in millions of dollars at the manufacturer's level)

Global POC Infectious Disease Revenues and Percent of Infectious Disease Market by Disease Type, 2019 (in millions $) (Influenza, HIV, STD, Hepatitis, Malaria, C. difficile, E. coli, H. pylori, Home Test/OTC, Others, Total)

POC Infectious Disease Self-Testing Market Analysis, 2019-2024 (in millions of dollars at the manufacturer's level)

POC Infectious Disease Professional Testing Market Analysis, 2019-2024 (in millions of dollars at the manufacturer's level)

Global POC Infectious Disease Revenues and Percent of Infectious Disease Market by Disease Type, 2018 (in millions $) (Influenza, HIV, STD, Hepatitis, Malaria, C. difficile, E. coli, H. pylori, Home Test/OTC, Others, Total)

Global POC Lipid Testing Market Analysis, 2019-2024 (in millions of dollars at the manufacturer's level)

POC Lipid Self-Testing Market Analysis, 2019-2024 (in millions of dollars at the manufacturer's level)

POC Lipid Professional Testing Market Analysis, 2019-2024 (in millions of dollars at the manufacturer's level)

Global POC Cancer Testing Market Analysis, 2019-2024 (in millions of dollars at the manufacturer's level)

Global POC Urine Testing Market Analysis, 2016-2028 (in millions of dollars at the manufacturer's level)

POC Urine Self-Testing Market Analysis, 2019-2024 (in millions of dollars at the manufacturer's level)

POC Urine Professional Testing Market Analysis, 2019-2024 (in millions of dollars at the manufacturer's level)

Global Miscellaneous POC Testing Market Analysis, 2019-2024 (in millions of dollars at the manufacturer's level)

Global POC Miscellaneous Sales by Test Category, 2019-2024 (Microbiology, TSH, Allergy, Autoimmune, Others TOTAL; $ millions) (Microbiology, TSH, Allergy, Autoimmune, Others, Total)

Market Issues and Trends

An in-depth look at the global POC testing market yields several interesting facts that are explored in this report. Emerging technological innovations in smartphones, biosensors, lab-on-a-chip, and wearable devices are influencing the POC landscape. Worldwide Market for Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics explores the main issues and trends affecting this market, influencing its move into the future. These include wearables, patient-centered healthcare, regulatory hurdles, and reimbursement challenges. Factors driving the development of POC tests are discussed as well, including patient-focused drivers, medical/healthcare-related drivers, technology drivers, and economic drivers.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Introduction

Size and Growth of the Market

Trends Affecting The Market

Market Conclusions Conclusion One - POC Market Must Prove Quality to Overcome Cost Conclusion Two - POC Molecular Diagnostics Make Inroads in Respiratory Disease Conclusion Three - Demand for Prevention and Early Detection Best Answered by POC Conclusion Four - Wearables Trend Positive for POC Conclusion Five - Cost, Reimbursement Remains Largest Hurdle Conclusion Six - Emerged and Emerging Non-US Markets Driver of Growth Conclusion Seven - Urgent and Retail Care Venues Rely on POC

Scope and Methodology

Competitive Outlook

Chapter 2: Introduction and Overview

Point-of-Care Diagnostics Testing

Industry Regulations

POC Industry Drivers Patient-focused Drivers Medical/Healthcare-related Drivers Technology Drivers Economic Drivers Other Drivers

POC Test Types Blood Urine Saliva Hair Optical Technologies Breath

Conditions Evaluated by POC Diagnostic Testing Cancer Cardiovascular Disease Diabetes Drug Abuse Central Nervous System Stimulants Prevalence and Number of Illicit Drug Users Infectious Disease Osteoporosis Pregnancy and Fertility



Chapter 3: POC Blood Glucose Tests

Types of Blood Glucose Testing

Products

Blood Glucose Self-Testing

Continuous Self-Testing

Glycated Hemoglobin Tests

Professional

Market Size and Growth

Regional Analysis

POC Glucose Self-Testing

POC Glucose Professional Testing

Competitive Analysis

Chapter 4: POC Blood and Electrolytes Testing Market

Types of Blood and Electrolytes Tests

Products

Recent Developments

Market Size And Growth

Regional Analysis

POC Blood and Electrolyte Self-Testing

POC Blood and Electrolyte Professional Testing

Competitive Analysis

Chapter 5: POC Rapid Coagulation

Products

Platelet Testing

Market Size and Growth

Regional Analysis

POC Rapid Coagulation Self-Testing

POC Rapid Coagulation Professional Testing

Competitive Analysis

Chapter 6: POC Rapid Cardiac Markers

Products

Market Size And Growth

Regional Analysis

Competitive Analysis

Chapter 7: POC Substance Abuse

Overview

Products

Urine

Oral

Blood

Hair

Market Size and Growth

Regional Analysis

POC Drugs of Abuse Self-Testing

POC Drugs of Abuse Professional Testing

Competitive Analysis

Chapter 8: POC Pregnancy and Fertility Testing

Products

Manufacturer's Instrument/Device/Assay

Market Size and Growth

Regional Analysis

POC Pregnancy and Fertility Self-Testing

POC Pregnancy and Fertility Professional Testing

Competitive Analysis

Chapter 9: POC Colon Cancer Screening/Fecal Occult Blood Testing

Products

Market Size and Growth

Regional Analysis

POC Colon Cancer Screening/Fecal Occult Blood Self-Testing

POC Colon Cancer Screening/ Fecal Occult Blood Professional Testing

Competitive Analysis

Share of Leading Suppliers, 2019 (in millions $)

Chapter 10: POC Infectious Disease Testing

Products

HIV and Hepatitis

Respiratory

STD

Tropical Diseases

Lyme Disease

TB

Hospital Acquired Infections

Market Size and Growth

Regional Analysis

POC Infectious Disease Self-Testing

POC Infectious Disease Professional Testing

POC Infectious Disease Testing by Disease Type

Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11: POC Lipid Testing

Products

Market Size and Growth

Regional Analysis

POC Lipid Self-Testing

POC Lipid Professional Testing

Competitive Analysis

Chapter 12: POC Cancer Tumor Marker Testing

Products

Market Size and Growth

Regional Analysis

Competitive Analysis

Chapter 13: POC Urine Testing

Products

Market Size and Growth

Regional Analysis

POC Urine Self-Testing

POC Urine Test Professional Testing

Competitive Analysis

Chapter 14: Miscellaneous POC Testing

Microbiology

TSH

Allergy

Autoimmune

Others

Market Size and Growth

Regional Analysis

Chapter 15: Issues and Trends

Overview

Wearables

Mobile Healthcare Technologies

Patient-Centered Healthcare

Barbershops

Breath Test Advances

Regulatory Hurdles

Reimbursement Challenges

PAMA

Competition

POC and Molecular Diagnostics

POC and Biosensors and Microfluidics

Emerging POC Technologies

POC Connectivity

Multiplexed POC Testing

The Emergence of Non-Invasive Technologies

Saliva and Swab

Optical Techniques

Near-infrared Scanning

Volatolomics

Chapter 16: Total Global POC Testing Market and Competitor Analysis

Market Overview

Market Analysis by Product Categories

Market Analysis by Subcategory

POC Self-Testing

POC Professional Testing

POC Testing by End-Use

Market by Device Technology

Market Analysis By Country

United States

Europe

Japan

Rest of World

Competitive Analysis

Chapter 17: Corporate Profiles



1 Step Detect Associates, LLC

Abaxis, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Abingdon Health, Ltd.

AccessBio, Inc.

AccuBioTech Co, Ltd.

ACON Laboratories, Inc

Aerscher Diagnostics, LLC

Akers Biosciences, Inc.

Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc

American Bio Medica Corporation

AmniSure International

Aquila Diagnostic Systems, Inc

Arkray, Inc.

Arlington Scientific, Inc.

Artron Laboratories, Inc

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

Ativa Medical Corporation

Atlas Link Biotech Co., Ltd

Audit Diagnostics

Augurix Diagnostic

Autobio Diagnostics Co., Ltd

Axxin

Beckman Coulter, Inc

Becton Dickinson (BD)

Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Bhat Bio-Tech India Private Ltd. (BBI)

binx health

bioLytical Laboratories

BioMedomics, Inc

Biomeme, Inc

Biomerica, Inc.

bioMerieux SA

Biophor Diagnostics, Inc

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bioscan Screening Systems, Inc.

Biosensia Ltd.

Biotron Diagnostics, Inc.

BNTX Inc.

Boditech Med Inc

Boson Biotech Co. Ltd.

Calypte Biomedical Corporation

CARE Products, Inc.

Cepheid, Inc

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc

Clarity Diagnostics, LLC

Confirm Biosciences

CTK Biotech, Inc.

Daktari Diagnostics

Danaher Corporation

Dexcom, Inc

DIALAB GmbH

DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH

Diazyme Laboratories, Inc.

DNA Electronics Ltd. (DNAe)

Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Dr. Fooke-Achterrath Laboratorien GmbH

DRG International, Inc.

DxGen Corp.

Eiken Chemical Co Ltd.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc

ELITechGroup, Inc.

Enterix, Inc. (Clinical Genomics)

Entopsis

Eurobio Scientific

Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH

Exact Sciences

Exalenz Bioscience Ltd.

EY Laboratories

Fio Corporation

First Check Diagnostics LLC

GenBio

genedrive plc

GenePOC

GeTein BioMedical, Inc.

GlysBy snc

Helena Laboratories

Hemosure, Inc.

HORIBA, Ltd.

Immunosciences Lab, Inc.

Immunostics, Inc

InSilixa, Inc

Instrumentation Laboratory

JAL Innovation Pte Ltd.

Jant Pharmacal Corporation

J. Mitra & Co Pvt. Ltd

LamdaGen Corporation

LifeScan, Inc

LifeSign, LLC

Loop Medical

Macherey-Nagel GmbH & Co. KG

Magnasense Technologies

MBio Diagnostics, Inc

Medix Biochemica

MedMira, Inc

Medtronic, Inc.

Menarini Diagnostics srl.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc

MiCo BioMed USA

Nano-Ditech Corporation

NG Biotech

Noble Medical, Inc

Nova Biomedical Corp.

NuGenerex Diagnostics

Oasis Diagnostics Corporation

Operon S.A.

OPKO Health, Inc

OPTI Medical Systems, Inc

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

Polymedco, Inc

Polymed Therapeutics Inc.

Polymer Technologies, Inc (PTS Diagnostics)

Preventis GmbH

Princeton Biomeditech Corporation

QuantuMDx Group Limited

Quidel Corporation

Radiometer Medical A/S

Randox Laboratories Limited

RENESA UG

Response Biomedical Corp

Reszon Diagnostics International Sdn. Bhd.

Rheonix, Inc

Roche Diagnostic Corporation

Samsung Healthcare

Savyon Diagnostics

Sekisui Diagnostics LLC

Siemens Healthineers GmbH

Spectral Medical, Inc

Sysmex Corporation

TECHLAB, Inc.

Teco Diagnostics

Trinity Biotech PLC

Trividia Health

Tulip Diagnostics Ltd

VedaLab

Veredus Laboratories PTE Ltd

Vircell

WAMA Diagnostica

Wave 80 Biosciences

Werfen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uk623w

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900