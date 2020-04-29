Dublin, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Phenolic Panel Market by Type (Sandwich, Plain), Class, End-Use Industry (Construction, Marine, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense), Application (Interior, Exterior, Furniture, Air Conditioning Duct Panel), Class, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global phenolic panel market size is projected to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2020 to USD 2.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

In many industries such as construction, marine, transportation, aerospace & defense industries owing to high demand for phenolic panel for wainscoting, exterior cladding, lockers, restroom partitions, aircraft interiors, and other applications. Some of the key players in the global phenolic panel market are Kingspan Group, Wilsonart LLC, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Broadview Holding B.V., Fiberesin Industries, Inc., and Fundermax GmbH.



Construction is the fastest-growing end-use industry of phenolic panels in terms of value.



The construction end-use industry dominated the global phenolic panel market. Increased adoption of phenolic panels across elevator walls, room partitions, decorative interior & exterior, escalator claddings, wainscoting, and balcony cladding, among others, is fueling the growth of phenolic panels in the construction industry.



Interior application is the largest segment of the market in terms of value.



Interior is the major application of phenolic panel where these panels are used for various purposes ranging from restroom partitions to interior cladding. Phenolic panels are used for interior applications in multiple industries, including construction, marine, and transportation. Owing to superior fire resistance characteristics of phenolic panels, they are gaining acceptance across the globe for interior applications to avoid fire-related accidents.



Sandwich type is the fastest-growing application segment of phenolic panels in terms of value.



Sandwich type phenolic panel holds the majority of the market share owing to high demand from construction, transportation, marine, and aerospace & defense industries. Increasing implementation aluminum-based phenolic panel across various applications, including furniture, air conditioning duct panel, floor, partitions, etc. are responsible for the high growth of the sandwich segment.



Class A phenolic panel is the fastest-growing segment of the phenolic panel market in terms of value.



Class A dominated the phenolic panel market in the class segment. Class A phenolic panels are heavily used for interior, exterior, and other applications owing to their superior fire resistance characteristics. Owing to the lower Flame Spread Index (FSI), these panels are witnessing a high demand from the North America and European market.



North America is the fastest-growing phenolic panel market.

North America is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the phenolic panel industry during the forecast period. The US and Canada in the region are the two major markets that are growing at a significant pace in the region due to the presence of established construction, aerospace & defense, and marine industries. The growth in the phenolic panel market in this region is driven mainly by its use for fire safety.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Phenolic Panel Market

4.2 Phenolic Panel Market, by Application and Region, 2019

4.3 Phenolic Panel Market, by End-use Industry

4.4 Phenolic Panel Market, by Type

4.5 Phenolic Panel Market, by Form

4.6 Phenolic Panel Market, by Key Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Superior Fire-Resistant Properties

5.2.1.2 Need for Quality Products in the Construction Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Pricing of Phenolic Panels

5.2.2.2 Declining Economy Due to COVID-19

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Construction Spending

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness About Phenolic Panels Among End-users

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6 Phenolic Panel Market, by Class Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Class A

6.2.1 Class a Phenolic Panel Market Size, by Region

6.3 Class B

6.3.1 Class B Phenolic Panel Market Size, by Region

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Other Phenolic Panels Market Size, Region



7 Phenolic Panel Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Sandwich

7.2.1 Sandwich Type Phenolic Panel Market Size, by Region

7.2.2 Sandwich Phenolic Panel Market Size, by Sheet Material

7.3 Plain

7.3.1 Plain Phenolic Panel Market Size, by Region



8 Phenolic Panel Market, by End-Use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Construction

8.2.1 Phenolic Panel Market Size in Construction Industry, by Region

8.3 Marine

8.3.1 Phenolic Panel Market Size in Marine Industry, by Region

8.4 Transportation

8.4.1 Phenolic Panel Market Size in Transportation Industry, by Region

8.5 Aerospace & Defense

8.5.1 Phenolic Panel Market Size in Aerospace & Defense Industry, by Region

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Phenolic Panel Market Size in Other Industries, by Region



9 Phenolic Panel Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Interior

9.2.1 Phenolic Panel Market Size in Interior Application, by Region

9.3 Exterior

9.3.1 Phenolic Panel Market Size in Exterior Application, by Region

9.4 Furniture

9.4.1 Phenolic Panel Market Size in Furniture Application, by Region

9.5 Air Conditioning Duct Panel

9.5.1 Phenolic Panel Market Size in Air Conditioning Duct Panel Application, by Region

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Phenolic Panel Market Size in Other Applications, by Region



10 Regional Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 APAC

10.5 South America

10.6 MEA



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.2.1 Visionary Leaders

11.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.3 Innovators

11.2.4 Emerging Companies

11.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.4 Business Strategy Excellence

11.5 Market Ranking

11.6 Competitive Scenario

11.6.1 New Product Developments/Launches

11.6.2 Expansions

11.6.3 Acquisitions



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Kingspan Group

12.2 Broadview Holding B.V.

12.3 Fiberesin Industries Inc.

12.4 Wilsonart LLC

12.5 Asahi Kasei Corporation

12.6 Fundermax GmbH

12.7 ASI Group

12.8 General Partitions Mfg. Corp.

12.9 Werzalit of America Inc.

12.10 Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Inc.

12.11 Other Companies

12.11.1 Spigo Group

12.11.2 Guangdong Yuhua Building Materials Co. Ltd. (Jialifu)

12.11.3 Xtratherm Limited

12.11.4 Milwaukee Composites Incorporated

12.11.5 Pearl Industries LLC

12.11.6 STO S.A.S.

12.11.7 Artboard AB

12.11.8 American Architectural Millwork

12.11.9 Smyth Composites Limited

12.11.10 Alpha Ducts LLC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ou5tst

