Dublin, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Planar Lightwave Circuit (PLC) Splitters for Optical Fibers Global Market Forecast & Analysis 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a detailed market and technology analysis of PLC splitters, which are largely driven by FTTx / Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) and are trending towards commodity manufacturing processes.
The analysis and forecast of global market consumption of planar lightwave circuit (PLC) splitters used in optical fiber communication applications. For the purposes of this study, the publisher specifically addresses the PLC splitter, using waveguide circuits and aligned fiber optic pigtails, integrated inside a package.
The 2019-2029 quantitative market review and forecast data presented in this report are segmented into the following geographic regions, plus a Global summary:
PLC Splitter Applications analysis covered in this report:
The forecast for each product-level is presented by function:
PLC splitters will continue to contribute an important role in Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) networks by allowing a single passive optical network (PON) interface to be shared among many subscribers. PLC splitters are available in compact sizes; therefore, they can be used in aerial apparatus, pedestals or in-ground as well as rack-mount or other module-based value-added product. Installation is simple using a variety of connector types or splicing.
Key Topics Covered
1. PLC Splitter Market Forecast Overview
1.1 Executive Summary
1.2 Fiber Optic Networks
2. PLC Splitter Market Forecast, by Fabrication-Level and Port-Count Configuration
2.1 Overview
2.2 PLC Splitter - Component Device (compact devices)
2.3 PLC Splitter Modules
3. PLC Splitter Market Forecast, by Fabrication-Level, Split Ratio and Application
3.1 Overview
3.2 Passive Optical Network (PON) - FTTX Networks / Service Providers (Telco/CATV)
3.3 Fiber Optic Test/Measurement & Specialty Applications
3.4 Private Enterprise Networks
3.5 Harsh Environment (Military, Industrial, Other)
4. PLC Splitter Technology
4.1 Overview
4.2 PLC Splitter - Component Device (tube or compact box)
4.3 PLC Splitter Modules
5. Selected Company Profiles
6. Research and Analysis Methodology
7. Definitions: Acronyms, Abbreviations, and General Terms
8. Market Analysis & Forecast Data Base (Excel Explanation)
10-Year Market Forecast Data Base - Excel Spreadsheets: Addendum
Tables - Compact (Compact PLC Splitter Devices)
Tables - Module (PLC Splitter Modules/Enclosures)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lka617
