WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company
LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23
29 April 2020
Changes to Roll Period for Nasdaq Commodity Index Family
On 28 April 2020, Nasdaq announced a change to the roll schedule for certain contracts which are included in the Nasdaq Commodity Index Family which includes the Nasdaq Commodity Crude Oil Index and Nasdaq Commodity Brent Crude Index.
According to the announcement from NASDAQ, effective at the next scheduled roll period that starts on the first index trading day in May, all front month WTI Crude and Brent Crude contracts from the Nasdaq Commodity Index Family will roll into the second front contract. This roll schedule change of having all front month WTI Crude and Brent Crude contracts in the second front contract will remain in effect for the duration of 2020. The roll period remains unchanged, i.e., from the 1st to 5th index trading day each month.
The revised roll schedules for these indices are set out in the following table:
|Classification
|Commodity
|Exch. Code
|Exchange
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Apr
|May
|Jun
|Jul
|Aug
|Sep
|Oct
|Nov
|Dec
|Energy
|Petroleum
|Brent Crude
|CB
|ICE
|Apr
|May
|Jun
|Jul
|Sep
|Oct
|Nov
|Dec
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Apr
|Crude Oil
|CL
|NYMEX
|Mar
|Apr
|May
|Jun
|Aug
|Sep
|Oct
|Nov
|Dec
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
The previous roll schedules for these indices were as follows:
|Classification
|Commodity
|Exch. Code
|Exchange
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Apr
|May
|Jun
|Jul
|Aug
|Sep
|Oct
|Nov
|Dec
|Energy
|Petroleum
|Brent Crude
|CB
|ICE
|Apr
|May
|Jun
|Jul
|Aug
|Sep
|Oct
|Nov
|Dec
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Crude Oil
|CL
|NYMEX
|Mar
|Apr
|May
|Jun
|Jul
|Aug
|Sep
|Oct
|Nov
|Dec
|Jan
|Feb
The following ETP Securities provide exposure to the Nasdaq Commodity Crude Oil Index or the Nasdaq Commodity Brent Crude Index (as applicable):
|Product Name
|ISIN
|Ticker
|WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Pre-Roll
|IE00BVFZGC04/ DE000A18HC25
|WTID
|WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil Pre-Roll
|IE00BVFZGD11/ DE000A18HC33
|BRND
|WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short
|IE00BYTYHR65/DE000A2BGQ05
|3BRS
Defined terms used in this announcement have the meaning given in the Prospectus of the Issuer dated 3 September 2019.
For further information please contact infoeu@wisdomtree.com
