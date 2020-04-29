WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

29 April 2020

Changes to Roll Period for Nasdaq Commodity Index Family

On 28 April 2020, Nasdaq announced a change to the roll schedule for certain contracts which are included in the Nasdaq Commodity Index Family which includes the Nasdaq Commodity Crude Oil Index and Nasdaq Commodity Brent Crude Index.

According to the announcement from NASDAQ, effective at the next scheduled roll period that starts on the first index trading day in May, all front month WTI Crude and Brent Crude contracts from the Nasdaq Commodity Index Family will roll into the second front contract. This roll schedule change of having all front month WTI Crude and Brent Crude contracts in the second front contract will remain in effect for the duration of 2020. The roll period remains unchanged, i.e., from the 1st to 5th index trading day each month.

The revised roll schedules for these indices are set out in the following table:

Classification Commodity Exch. Code Exchange Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Energy



Petroleum



Brent Crude CB ICE Apr May Jun Jul Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr Crude Oil CL NYMEX Mar Apr May Jun Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar

The previous roll schedules for these indices were as follows:

Classification Commodity Exch. Code Exchange Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Energy



Petroleum



Brent Crude CB ICE Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Crude Oil CL NYMEX Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb

The following ETP Securities provide exposure to the Nasdaq Commodity Crude Oil Index or the Nasdaq Commodity Brent Crude Index (as applicable):

Product Name ISIN Ticker WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Pre-Roll IE00BVFZGC04/ DE000A18HC25 WTID WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil Pre-Roll IE00BVFZGD11/ DE000A18HC33 BRND WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short IE00BYTYHR65/DE000A2BGQ05 3BRS

Defined terms used in this announcement have the meaning given in the Prospectus of the Issuer dated 3 September 2019.