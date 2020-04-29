New York, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United States Floriculture Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865835/?utm_source=GNW

The most imported flowers include roses, Gerbera, carnations, orchids, tulips, and lilies. However, the scope for an increase in the production lies in the specialty cut flower sector, as the growers can produce varieties of with longer life, such as sunflower, lisianthus, and dahlia.

According to the Agriculture Statistics Board, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), lilies and tulips accounted for 17% and 15% of the total cut flower market, respectively, in 2015, followed by gerbera, gladioli, snapdragons, roses, and others.

By plant variety type, cactus and echeveria together constitute 26% of the total indoor plant market in the United States. The demand for these varieties is being driven by a new wave of interior sketching with houseplants. The other varieties, such as Crassula Ovata, pileas, fiddle-leaf fig, and split-leaf philodendron, have been storming the consumption pattern for plants in the country.

Many regional companies, such as Costa Farms, the Sill, Zolfo Springs, and Bloomscape, are venturing into the cultivation of indoor plant, considering the competitive advantage of changing consumer preferences for houseplants. In addition, online auction of flowers has been gaining traction with the emerging online delivery retailers attracting a host of consumers with the ease of accessibility, such as ProFlowers, The Bouqs Company, UrbanStems Inc., and 1-800-Flowers, among others.



Scope of the Report

The scope of the report extends to cut flowers and plants prevalent in the floriculture market in the United States. Cut flowers (HS code: 0603) are flowers or flower buds cut from plants for decorative purposes, while live plants (HS Code: 0602), viz., potted flowering plants, foliage plants for indoor or patio, and herbaceous perennials, have been included under the scope of the report. The market is segmented based on types of cut flowers prevalent in the country, such as tulips, gerbera, lilies, gladioli, snapdragons, roses, chrysanthemums, carnations, orchids, coreopsis, dianthus, scabiosa, and other cut flowers. Plants have been segmented into cactus, crassula ovata, echeveria, and other plants. The report encompasses a comprehensive analysis of flower farms in the country with an insight on the scale of income, the area under cultivation, and cultivation facilities. A detailed analysis of the floriculture supply chain, the marketing channel, consumer preference, and market trends has also been included.



Key Market Trends

Booming Cultural Preference for Gifting Flowers



In the United States, flowers are purchased for a variety of reasons, ranging from expressions of love or sympathy, to satisfying environmental and beautification goals. The expenditure choice of purchase is closely tied to the demographic and occasions or periods. For instance, the winter holidays, Christmas and Hanukkah, account for the highest amount of all the holiday flower sales (30%), followed by Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day each accounting a market share of 20% and 24% of all holiday flower sales.

The US consumers believe in gifting flowers on special occasions to communicate the deepest feelings in the most elegant manner. For instance, in 2018, flowers accounted for 69% of all the gifts on Mother’s Day. Consumers, especially the millennial population, value uniqueness and authenticity in the product they purchase. To keep in-line with this interest, many florist stores are offering customized flower colors, customized packaging, creatively themed arrangements, customized prices, customized delivery services, and bring-your-own-vase/container options, in order to attract the millennial population in the country.

According to a survey by the Society of American Florists, 65% of the customers in the United States like to receive flowers and 60% of the customers believe a gift containing flowers offer a special meaning, unlike any other gift. Cut flowers, such as tulips, lilies, pansies, and roses, are some of the most preferred flowers by the US consumers.

Thus, the growing preference of the consumers for flowers as the most popular gifting choice and the rapid innovation, in terms of packaging and customization from the florists to cater the consumers interest are the factors expected to drive the growth of the US floriculture market.



Lilies cut flower Dominates the US Floriculture Market



The market for Lilies in the United States was valued at USD 0.58 billion in 2018, and it is estimated to reach USD 0.78 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 5.2%, during the forecast period. In 2018, the Lilies segment, accounted for a share of 17.1% of the cut flowers segment in the US floriculture market.

California, Colorado, and Illinois are the significant states to produce Lilies in the country. California is the major producer, when compared to the other states, with 100% of quantity sold at wholesale level. Around 66.7 million number of stems being sold and the wholesale value of domestically produced cut flowers was USD 68.0 million.

In 2018, Colombia was the largest importer of lilies from the United States constituting around 35.3% of the total import value worth USD 22,774 thousand, followed by Costa Rica, Ecuador, and the Netherlands, among others.

These are generally found in the US Department of Agriculture plant hardiness zones ranging in between 3 through 10. In recent years, lily production in the United States has evolved by adapting to the consumer changing preferences. The availability of technology, new cultivars growth, and research are leading to the application of plant regulators, in order to alter the crops yield, which has enhanced the adoption rate of lilies cultivation.

In 2018, there are 81 producers with sales operation above USD 100,000, compared to 70 producers in 2015, so the wholesaler value was around USD 62.2 million in 2015 which increased to USD 74.3 million in 2018. This shows a positive impact on the lilies cut flower market in the country.

