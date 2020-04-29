Dublin, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the dairy industry, "Milk & Cream Industry Experiences a Growth of 279% During COVID-19"



The dairy sector has seen some disruption as a result of COVID-19. Factors include a shift away from the wholesale food service markets since hotels, restaurants and schools have closed. Some milk processors are also reporting difficulty finding drivers to transport milk from farms due to fears of contracting the virus.



However, despite these disruptions, the demand for dairy products has increased for a number of reasons including a growing interest in home baking which has led to increased demand for dairy products like milk, butter and cream. Another factor influencing the growing demand for liquid milk is the increased number of people working from home as this has led to a rise in demand for milk for teas and coffees.



There has also been an increased interest in shelf-stable milk products such as UHT Milk, Milk Powder and Evaporated Milk as consumers stock up on staple foods in preparation for lockdown measures.



