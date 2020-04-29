Dublin, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the women's health industry, "Women's Health Industry Witnesses 215% Growth during COVID-19"



Feminine hygiene products have seen a surge in demand as consumers gather essential hygiene products in preparation for COVID-19 lockdown. There has also been increased interest in reusable alternatives to sanitary pads and tampons such as menstrual cups as consumers are concerned about shortages of disposable products.



In the United States, there has also been a rise in users of monthly subscription services that deliver feminine hygiene products to consumers homes. The growing demand for feminine hygiene products has also led to a rise in demand for the raw materials, such as softwood pulp, needed to manufacture them. 64 million tonnes of pulp were produced last year and the manufacture of sanitary pads and tampons can require up to 6 million tonnes.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Women's Health Industry Witnesses 215% Growth during COVID-19"

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900