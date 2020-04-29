Dublin, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telehealth Market in US - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the US, the telehealth platform has emerged as a major tool to fight and contain the virus. Telehealth services have helped to ease the burden on traditional healthcare systems by encouraging patients with other disorders and mild or moderate ailments to treat via web-based or cloud-based applications. Due to the rise in the COVID-19 pandemic, the US telehealth market is expected to witness over 80% YOY growth in 2020. To deal with the pandemic, health service providers in the US are utilizing telehealth services that connect doctors and patients remotely. As federal governments have recently implemented the social distancing and nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure to contain the pandemic from spreading, these services have become an effective tool for healthcare management. Hence, the rise in contagious and viral infection is expected to support market growth in the US.

With the rapid advancement in technology, telehealth is considered as the future of medicine. Rural areas, war-torn regions, and areas affected by natural calamities require and can benefit from remote healthcare services. The development of the telecommunication system has increased the scope of remote healthcare services immensely. With the introduction of e-health services, the growth of traditional medical diagnosis is growing at a moderate rate.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the US telehealth market during the forecast period:

Expansion of Reimbursement for Telehealth Services

Emergence of Telehealth Robots and Robotic Platforms

Demand for Telehealth Services due to COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis

Increasing Number of mHealth Applications fueling Telehealth Adoption

The study considers the present scenario of the US telehealth market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The US telehealth market is highly dynamic and fragmented, with the presence of several medical device manufacturers, software/application providers, and telehealth service providers. Medical device manufacturers are collaborating with software/application developers and service providers to enhance the quality of care to patients. The rapidly changing technological environment has a significant impact on the overall market as patients and clinicians are looking for remote healthcare platforms with innovative and advanced features.

Key Vendors

AMD Global Telemedicine

American Well

BioTelemetry

GlobalMedia Group

Koninklijke Philips

Resideo Life Care Solutions

Medtronic

Teladoc Health

Other Prominent Vendors

InTouch Health

AirStrip Technologies

INOVA

A&D Company

Abbott

AgaMatrix

AliveCor

AT&T

athenahealth

BIOTRONIK

Boston Scientific

Biotricity

CHI Health

edgeMED Healthcare

eVisit

GE Healthcare

Graham Healthcare Group

Harris Computer

iHealth Labs

Integrity Urgent Care

iSelectMD

Masimo

MDLIVE

Medici

MeMD

Mercy Virtual

NextGen Healthcare

Omron Healthcare

PlushCare

MedXCom

SOC Telemed

THA Group

Vidyo

Vsee

virtuwell

Spacelabs Healthcare

ZIPNOSIS

KEY MARKET INSIGHTS

The analysis of the US telehealth market provides sizing and growth opportunities for the period 2020-2025.

Offers sizing and growth prospects of the US telehealth market for the forecast period 2020-2025.

Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the US telehealth market.

Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the US telehealth market.

Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats



6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction



8 Impact of COVID-19 on the US Telehealth Market



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Major Expansion of Reimbursement For Telehealth Services

9.2 Strategic Acquisitions And Collaborations

9.3 Emergence Of Telehealth Robots And Robotic Platforms

9.4 Increasing Demand For Telehealth Due To Covid-19 Pandemic Crisis

10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Growing Target Pool of Patients Requiring Telehealth Services

10.2 Increasing Number of Mhealth Applications Fueling The Telehealth Adoption

10.3 Growing Demand For Remote Patient Monitoring Platforms And Connected Medical Devices

10.4 Advances In Technology Encouraging Adoption Of Telehealth Among End-Users

11 Market Restraints

11.1 Uncertainty Over Establishing Standard Regulatory Frameworks And Legal Barriers To Telehealth

11.2 Lack Of Standard Interoperability In Telehealth Infrastructure

11.3 Data Security And Privacy Risks Associated With Telehealth

12 Market Landscape



13 Modality



14 Real-Time Virtual Health



15 Remote Patient Monitoring



16 Store-And-Forward



17 Component



18 Delivery Mode



19 End-User



20 Competitive Landscape



21 Key Company Profiles



22 Other Prominent Vendors



23 Report Summary

23.1 Key Takeaways

23.2 Strategic Recommendations

24 Quantitative Summary



25 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/39wmj0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900