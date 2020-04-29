Dublin, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microbiome Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report from the publisher provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global microbiome market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.
The global microbiome market is expected to decline from $0.34 billion in 2019 to $0.27 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -20%. The decline is mainly due to the focus on Covid-19 outbreak and its treatment across the globe, resulting in patients of other illnesses delaying their episodes of care. The market is then expected to recover and reach $0.58 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 14%.
The microbiome market consists of sales of bioactive molecules and related products which are used as immunotherapeutic agents in pharmaceuticals industry. The microbiome market is primarily engaged in the development and sales of these bioactive products which are used as immunotherapy for a wide variety of conditions such as infectious diseases, endocrine & metabolic disorders, inflammatory conditions, cancer, irritable bowel syndrome, neurological disorders, hematological disorders and cardiovascular disease as well.
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the microbiome? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Microbiome market global report from the publisher answers all these questions and many more.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider microbiome market, and compares it with other markets.
Major players in the microbiome market are Enterome Bioscience, Vedanta Biosciences Inc., Osel Inc., Synlogic Inc., Second Genome, Seres Therapeutics, Synthetic Biologics Inc., uBiome, Inc., Metabiomics Corporate, Rebiotix Inc.
North America was the largest region in the microbiome market in 2019. The microbiome market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2019-2023.
Stringent government regulations are expected to limit the growth of the microbiome market. Regulations or restrictions by the government bodies to use human microbiome as a therapy or a diagnostic tool can be challenging for the pharmaceutical companies engaged in microbiome production. For example, in 2013, FDA released a guidance stating that fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) procedures are not subject to FDA enforcement which became challenging for the newly emerged companies involved in microbiome development.
In January 2020, Psomagen-Macrogen Consortium acquired uBiome for a deal amount of $7.05 Million. The deal comprises of patent portfolio of 246 patents (60 registered US patents and 186 applications), nearly 300,000 sample data and laboratory equipment. Psomagen has become a key player in the microbiome sector with this acquisition.
A number of NGS (Next Generation Sequencing) programs and innovative approaches are being developed in the field of human microbiome. Sequencing of DNA present in a sample along with that of the bacteria which have been killed by the prophylactic treatment of the antibiotics is possible with the NGS technique. In 2019, Baseclear has increased its sequencing capacity by implementing Illumina NovaSeq 6000 platform which has an output of 3.0 Gb data per run. Technological advancements such as software programs allow easy analyzing of the metagenomic datasets related to the genes of the microbiota along with user-friendliness, ease of access and with ability to provide graphical representation for easy and quick understanding of the analyzed data. Specialized software programs available for analyzing the metagenomic data are FastQC, Fastx-Toolkit, PRINSEQ, and many others. Thus, technological advancements and innovative approaches aid in growth of the human microbiome market.
The increased number of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, cancer, depression and many others in the historical period has positively affected the microbiome market. Lifestyle changes influences the micro flora internally at every stage of life leading to lifestyle diseases and thus altering the microbiome can help in minimizing these lifestyle diseases. Worldwide from 1975 the obesity population has nearly tripled and now 30% of the population is obese. In recent studies, Fecal Microbiome Transplantation has shown beneficial results in treating patients with obesity and also diabetes. Thus, increasing lifestyle changes which lead to lifestyle diseases help drive the growth of this market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Microbiome Market Characteristics
3. Microbiome Market Size And Growth
3.1. Global Microbiome Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion
3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
3.1.2. Restraints On The Market
3.2. Global Microbiome Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
3.2.2. Restraints On the Market
4. Microbiome Market Segmentation
4.1. Global Microbiome Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
4.2. Global Microbiome Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5. Microbiome Market Regional And Country Analysis
5.1. Global Microbiome Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2. Global Microbiome Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
6. Asia-Pacific Microbiome Market
7. China Microbiome Market
8. India Microbiome Market
9. Japan Microbiome Market
10. Australia Microbiome Market
11. Indonesia Microbiome Market
12. South Korea Microbiome Market
13. Western Europe Microbiome Market
14. UK Microbiome Market
15. Germany Microbiome Market
16. France Microbiome Market
17. Eastern Europe Microbiome Market
18. Russia Microbiome Market
19. North America Microbiome Market
20. USA Microbiome Market
21. South America Microbiome Market
22. Brazil Microbiome Market
23. Middle East Microbiome Market
24. Africa Microbiome Market
25. Microbiome Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
25.1. Microbiome Market Competitive Landscape
25.2. Microbiome Market Company Profiles
26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Microbiome Market
27. Microbiome Market Trends And Strategies
28. Microbiome Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
29. Appendix
29.1. Abbreviations
29.2. Currencies
29.3. Research Inquiries
29.4. About the Publisher
29.5. Copyright And Disclaimer
