Dublin, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microbiome Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report from the publisher provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global microbiome market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.



The global microbiome market is expected to decline from $0.34 billion in 2019 to $0.27 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -20%. The decline is mainly due to the focus on Covid-19 outbreak and its treatment across the globe, resulting in patients of other illnesses delaying their episodes of care. The market is then expected to recover and reach $0.58 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 14%.



The microbiome market consists of sales of bioactive molecules and related products which are used as immunotherapeutic agents in pharmaceuticals industry. The microbiome market is primarily engaged in the development and sales of these bioactive products which are used as immunotherapy for a wide variety of conditions such as infectious diseases, endocrine & metabolic disorders, inflammatory conditions, cancer, irritable bowel syndrome, neurological disorders, hematological disorders and cardiovascular disease as well.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 20+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3 working days of order.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the microbiome? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Microbiome market global report from the publisher answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider microbiome market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The microbiome market section of the report gives context. It compares the microbiome market with other segments of the microbiome market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, microbiome indicators comparison.

Major players in the microbiome market are Enterome Bioscience, Vedanta Biosciences Inc., Osel Inc., Synlogic Inc., Second Genome, Seres Therapeutics, Synthetic Biologics Inc., uBiome, Inc., Metabiomics Corporate, Rebiotix Inc.



North America was the largest region in the microbiome market in 2019. The microbiome market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2019-2023.



Stringent government regulations are expected to limit the growth of the microbiome market. Regulations or restrictions by the government bodies to use human microbiome as a therapy or a diagnostic tool can be challenging for the pharmaceutical companies engaged in microbiome production. For example, in 2013, FDA released a guidance stating that fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) procedures are not subject to FDA enforcement which became challenging for the newly emerged companies involved in microbiome development.



In January 2020, Psomagen-Macrogen Consortium acquired uBiome for a deal amount of $7.05 Million. The deal comprises of patent portfolio of 246 patents (60 registered US patents and 186 applications), nearly 300,000 sample data and laboratory equipment. Psomagen has become a key player in the microbiome sector with this acquisition.



A number of NGS (Next Generation Sequencing) programs and innovative approaches are being developed in the field of human microbiome. Sequencing of DNA present in a sample along with that of the bacteria which have been killed by the prophylactic treatment of the antibiotics is possible with the NGS technique. In 2019, Baseclear has increased its sequencing capacity by implementing Illumina NovaSeq 6000 platform which has an output of 3.0 Gb data per run. Technological advancements such as software programs allow easy analyzing of the metagenomic datasets related to the genes of the microbiota along with user-friendliness, ease of access and with ability to provide graphical representation for easy and quick understanding of the analyzed data. Specialized software programs available for analyzing the metagenomic data are FastQC, Fastx-Toolkit, PRINSEQ, and many others. Thus, technological advancements and innovative approaches aid in growth of the human microbiome market.



The increased number of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, cancer, depression and many others in the historical period has positively affected the microbiome market. Lifestyle changes influences the micro flora internally at every stage of life leading to lifestyle diseases and thus altering the microbiome can help in minimizing these lifestyle diseases. Worldwide from 1975 the obesity population has nearly tripled and now 30% of the population is obese. In recent studies, Fecal Microbiome Transplantation has shown beneficial results in treating patients with obesity and also diabetes. Thus, increasing lifestyle changes which lead to lifestyle diseases help drive the growth of this market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Microbiome Market Characteristics



3. Microbiome Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Microbiome Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Microbiome Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Microbiome Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Microbiome Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Shotgun

Targeted Gene

RNA

Whole-genome

Others

4.2. Global Microbiome Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Personalized medicines

Therapeutics

Genetic screening

Drug discovery

Biomarker discovery

Others

5. Microbiome Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Microbiome Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Microbiome Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



6. Asia-Pacific Microbiome Market



7. China Microbiome Market



8. India Microbiome Market



9. Japan Microbiome Market



10. Australia Microbiome Market



11. Indonesia Microbiome Market



12. South Korea Microbiome Market



13. Western Europe Microbiome Market



14. UK Microbiome Market



15. Germany Microbiome Market



16. France Microbiome Market



17. Eastern Europe Microbiome Market



18. Russia Microbiome Market



19. North America Microbiome Market



20. USA Microbiome Market



21. South America Microbiome Market



22. Brazil Microbiome Market



23. Middle East Microbiome Market



24. Africa Microbiome Market



25. Microbiome Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

25.1. Microbiome Market Competitive Landscape

25.2. Microbiome Market Company Profiles



26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Microbiome Market



27. Microbiome Market Trends And Strategies



28. Microbiome Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



29. Appendix

29.1. Abbreviations

29.2. Currencies

29.3. Research Inquiries

29.4. About the Publisher

29.5. Copyright And Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned



Enterome Bioscience

Vedanta Biosciences Inc.

Osel Inc.

Synlogic Inc.

Second Genome

Seres Therapeutics

Synthetic Biologics Inc.

uBiome, Inc.

Metabiomics Corporate

Rebiotix Inc

BiomX

Microbiome Therapeutics LLC

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd

DuPont

4D Pharma

BaseClear BV

ViThera Pharmaceuticals

Pharma PLC

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Evelo Biosciences

LNC Therapeutics

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Clinical Microbiomics AS

Locus Biosciences

Microbiome Insights Inc.

MR DNA

PureTech Health

Zymo Research Corp.

OptiBiotix Health Plc

Ritter Pharmaceuticals

Assembly Bioscience Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bpm3b8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900