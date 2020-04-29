DALLAS, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Sopris Learning , a division of Cambium Learning Group, Inc. , announced today it will begin offering ClearSight, a new online platform delivering interim and benchmark assessments for K–11 students.

ClearSight is an online assessment platform covering English language arts and math, grades K–11, as well as science grades 5, 8, and 11. Ideal for school districts using Cambium Assessment (formerly the assessment division of the American Institutes for Research) for their summative tests, ClearSight’s administration is established, reliable, and proven. In 2019, more than 60 million students were administered state assessments using Cambium Assessment’s platform.

More specifically, ClearSight helps district educators administer robust adaptive interim and fixed-form benchmark assessments throughout the year, well ahead of end-of-year summative tests. As a result, teachers can clearly see what each student knows, better monitor student progress toward grade-level standards, and adjust instruction based on identifiable needs.

“One in three students in grades 3 through 8 are already taking summative assessments on the same platform used for ClearSight,” said John Campbell, Chief Executive Officer of Cambium Learning. “In addition to giving students valuable experience on the platform before their end-of-year test, ClearSight’s superior technology and questions are valid, innovative and informative. With ClearSight, educators are able to collect real-time information on what each student knows, making instruction more efficient, targeted, and effective.”

ClearSight’s immediate scoring includes student-written essay responses. Reporting is seamlessly integrated within the delivery, rostering, and scoring platform, providing ease of access for educators to see information as soon as students complete assessments.

With ClearSight, educators can:

Utilize a powerful authoring system to create innovative assessment items efficiently;





Provide students authentic experiences with technology enhanced items that deliver the practice they need for summative assessments;





Track student achievement on standards and concepts and quickly examine the breadth and depth of grade-level academic mastery;





Pinpoint gaps in understanding to address opportunities for re-teaching as students learn new concepts throughout the year;





Administer high-quality interim and benchmark assessments composed of multiple choice, constructed response, essay, and technology-enhanced items that have been through the rigorous review required for state ESSA accountability assessments (those include external content review, bias and sensitivity review, data review and rubric validation); and





Capture achievement data that can be reported at the student, class, school, and district levels.

For more information about ClearSight or Voyager Sopris Learning, visit www.voyagersopris.com .

About Voyager Sopris Learning

Voyager Sopris Learning® is an education partner committed to unlocking the full potential of every teacher and every student. We believe that the best way to meet and exceed standards in education is to address the underlying systems of teaching and learning, and to nurture those systems at their most fundamental levels. Our programs and services are based on research and classroom evidence, ensuring they are easy to implement, teacher friendly and effective. We offer a variety of digital and blended instructional tools, programs, and professional development, all of which are designed to help every teacher deliver nothing short of the highest-quality instruction to every student. Voyager Sopris Learning is a business unit of Cambium Learning® Group, Inc.

For more information, visit www.voyagersopris.com , or find us on Facebook or Twitter .

About Cambium Learning Group, Inc.

Cambium Learning® Group believes every student has great potential, teachers are mission-critical, and data, instruction and practice work together to drive performance. With a portfolio of award-winning brands, Cambium Learning Group’s digital and blended curriculum, professional learning, and assessment solutions drive proficiency, equity, and other learning outcomes in classrooms everywhere. Brands include Learning A-Z® (online differentiated instruction for elementary school reading, writing and science), ExploreLearning® (online interactive math and science simulations, a math fact fluency solution, and a K-2 science solution), Voyager Sopris Learning® (blended solutions that accelerate struggling learners to achieve in literacy and math and professional learning for teachers), Cambium Assessment (innovative state- and district-level assessment solutions), and VKidz Learning (online comprehensive homeschool education and programs for literacy and science).

Come learn with us at www.cambiumlearning.com .

Media Contacts

Ileana Rowe, Senior Vice President of Marketing

Voyager Sopris Learning, Inc.

Cell: 503.810.5183

ileana.rowe@voyagersopris.com