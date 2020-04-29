ITHACA, Mich., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) today announced first quarter 2020 net income of $803,000, or $.20 per share compared to first quarter 2019 net income of $1,101,000, or $.28 per share.  Return on Equity (ROE) was 8.23% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 12.60% for the first quarter of 2019.

For the first quarter of 2020, net interest income increased $195,000, or 5.5% primarily due to net interest margin improvement and growth in loans as compared to the first quarter of 2019.  Non-interest income decreased by $106,000, or 18% primarily due to lower other income.  Operating expenses decreased by $56,000, or 2% primarily due to lower professional fees.

The provision for loan losses expense was $500,000 for the first quarter of 2020, compared to none for the first quarter of 2019.  The increase is primarily due to additional environmental factor allocations related to worsening economic conditions from the Covid-19 pandemic.  Commercial Bank is making 90-day payment deferrals available to loan customers.  We are also making Paycheck Protection Program loans authorized by the CARES Act approved by Congress in late March.

Total assets were $511.3 million at March 31, 2020 compared to $527.6 million at March 31, 2019.  The decrease in total assets and deposits is primarily due to intentionally decreasing higher cost brokered certificates of deposit with excess liquidity.  This contributed to an improved net interest margin.  Total loans of $388 million increased $10 million, or 2.6% year over year. 

The Board of Directors has undergone some recent changes.  In April, Tim Gaylord retired from the Board. We would like to thank Tim for his years of dedicated service and wish him well in retirement.   To fill his position, the Board appointed Tim Coscarelly.  Tim has significant experience in commercial real estate management and development and is active in charitable organizations in the Mount Pleasant, Michigan community.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited):  
 Quarter Ended March 31,
  2020   2019 
Return on Equity (ROE) 8.23%   12.60% 
Return on Assets (ROA) 0.64%   0.85% 
Net Interest Margin 3.19%   2.93% 
    
 March 31, 
  2020   2019 
Non-performing Assets Ratio 0.70%   0.49% 
Tier 1 Leverage Capital(1) 9.37%   8.57% 
Total Risk-based Capital(1) 14.23%   14.27% 
Book Value Per Share$9.94  $9.07 
Market Value Per Share$8.40  $11.35 
(1) Ratios are for Commercial Bank.. .
    


Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited): 
 Quarter Ended March 31,
  2020  2019
Interest Income$4,826,267 $4,973,686
Interest Expense 1,066,451  1,408,621
Net Interest Income 3,759,816  3,565,065
Provision for loan losses 500,000  -
Non-interest income 482,635  588,653
Operating Expenses 2,795,529  2,851,320
Income before taxes 946,922  1,302,398
Income tax expense 143,500  201,500
Net Income$803,422 $1,100,898
Net Income per share – diluted$0.20 $0.28
Dividends declared$0.14 $0.13
    


Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited):
 March 31, 
  2020   2019 
Assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$23,764,952  $35,029,958 
Time deposits with other banks 34,442,000   46,875,000 
Securities 38,334,501   39,792,107 
Loans 387,974,640   378,025,529 
Allowance for loan losses (3,255,076)  (2,672,096)
Loans, net 384,719,564   375,353,433 
Premises and equipment, net 8,349,490   8,577,836 
Other assets 21,713,027   22,016,752 
Total Assets$511,323,534  $527,645,086 
    
Liabilities   
Deposits$396,667,495  $423,767,554 
Other borrowings 58,749,303   51,874,954 
Trust preferred 13,403,000   13,403,000 
Other liabilities 3,084,575   2,634,945 
Total Liabilities 471,904,373   491,680,453 
    
Equity   
Total Equity 39,419,161   35,964,633 
Total Liabilities and Equity$511,323,534  $527,645,086 
    

Contact:
Kevin A. Twardy
CFO and COO
989-875-5528

 