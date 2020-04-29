New York, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United Arab Emirates Tomato Seed Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865834/?utm_source=GNW

The favorable government policies supporting tomato cultivation, high adoption of modern agriculture practices such as hydroponics, greenhouse cultivation is driving the UAE tomato market growth. Unfavorable climatic conditions and large dependency on tomato imports is restraining the UAE tomato market growth.

The various initiatives from UAE government is promoting the tomato market growth. For instance, in 2018, the UAE government regulatory body Abu Dhabi Farmers Services Centre (ADFSC) have made an agreement to supply fresh local produce which includes tomatoes to Elite Agro, a leading Abu Dhabi producer and distributor of fresh vegetables and fruits. The agreement is aimed at benefiting consumers and farmers from the buying power of a strengthened domestic supply chain.

By variety type, the markets for cherry tomatoes and Beef tomatoes are expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The demand for these tomatoes is largely driven by growing consumer preference for these tomatoes as servings in salads

Many regional companies are venturing into tomato cultivation by incorporating advanced farming technologies in order to make tomatoes available to its consumers year-round and move towards less dependency on trade imports. For instance, in 2016, Pure Harvest Smart Farms, an Abu Dhabi based agriculture start-up started cultivating local fresh vegetable produce, including tomatoes. The company adopted advanced farming greenhouses aimed to establish the UAE’s first high-tech commercial-scale greenhouse in Nahel region in the country.



Key Market Trends

Increase in adoption of high technology farming practices



The United Arab Emirates is located arid zone, where desert environment accounts for more than three quarters of the country’s total area. Its climate is characterized by low rainfall and high temperature. Despite these challenges, the country has made tremendous efforts over the last decade by adopting sustainable and smart agriculture techniques such as hydroponics, smart irrigation and aquaponics that improved the optimum utilization of arable land and quality of fresh produce including tomatoes. Hydroponics a predominant system used in Vertical farming is gaining popularity among UAE farmers, especially in growing local vegetables including tomatoes with minimal water resources. Vertical farming requires less space for vegetables to grow, making it the best farming solution to the challenges presented by the country’s limited arable land and water.

For instance, according to UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, hydroponics permitted to save about 120m3 of water for producing each ton of tomato as compared to conventional soil systems under protected agriculture in the region.

The roadmap for UAE’s National Future Food Security Strategy, which aimed to ensure adequate food production in the country with a minimum use of resources by adoption of advanced technologies has enabled many companies to venture into greenhouse cultivation of tomatoes. For instance, in 2018, The Al Dahra BayWa Greenhouse facility was opened to locally produce 3,000 tons of tomatoes per year with the aim of helping UAE more self-sufficient in its food production. The green house is a part of Euro 40 million joint venture between BayWa AG from Munich, Germany, and Abu Dhabi-based Al Dahr company.



Cherry Vine Tomato Dominates the Market



The UAE consumed 13,363.7 metric ton of Cherry vine tomatoes in 2018, and it is estimated to reach 16,216.6 metric ton by 2024, registering a CAGR of 2.4%, during the forecast period. Cherry vine tomatoes are oval-shaped and cost around USD 6.8 per kilogram in the UAE. It had a market share of 47.13% of the total cherry tomato market in 2018, as the demand for this variety is comparatively low than its counterpart.



