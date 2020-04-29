WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As small businesses and rural communities struggle through the pandemic, many are turning to outside grants and loans. But even finding these resources can be a struggle. Alchemy Community Transformations , based in Des Moines, created The Funding Resources for Rural Communities as a free resource to help businesses and communities find, and apply for, these alternate sources of funding.



"We've compiled this comprehensive list of funding resources where city officials, planners and other development groups can see all of the resources that are available for improvement projects,” said Alchemy's Principal Community Placemaker Zachary Mannheimer. “As we progress through this pandemic, we want to encourage rural communities to keep planning ahead and know what resources they have available to them and what avenues they can take for both the immediate future and down the road."

When using the site—the only source that comprehensively compiles all resources, in an unbiased, easy-to-use format—users can search using the drop-down menu format. Site visitors can search by topic, eligible applicants, funding type and match requirements. Once all options are selected, the program then provides a list of grants and/or loans available, with descriptions and links to the application, such as:

Rural Business Develop Grant Program

Power Initiative

State Economic & Infrastructure Development Investment Program

Economic Injury Disaster Loan Emergency Advance Program

National Endowment For the Arts Cares Act Grant Program

New resources are added weekly.

About Alchemy Community Transformations

Alchemy Community Transformations specializes in rural economic and social development strategies through a collaborative, community-driven process to create simple-to-execute, realistic plans. They are connectors who find the right people, the right resources and the right places, and bring them together to help transform communities­­ of all sizes. Alchemy Community Transformations is a McClure Team.