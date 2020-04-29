Attached please find a prospectus approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway on 29 April 2020 for the continued listing of the bond loans
related to the contemplated restructuring of the group’s debt, expected to be completed by the course of May 2020.
The continued listing of the restructured bonds is expected to commence after execution of the agreements pertaining to the restructuring.
Contacts:
CEO Njål Sævik, +47 909 87 706
CFO Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Havila Shipping ASA
Fosnavag, NORWAY
