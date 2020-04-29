NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

April 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. EEST

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ovaskainen Jari

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

(X) Legal person

Issuer: Next Games Oyj

LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20200429115054_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-04-28

Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000233267

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 13,750 Unit price: 1.2 EUR

(2): Volume: 3,313 Unit price: 1.185 EUR

(3): Volume: 10,412 Unit price: 1.19 EUR

(4): Volume: 570 Unit price: 1.165 EUR

(5): Volume: 100 Unit price: 1.17 EUR

(6): Volume: 10,000 Unit price: 1.18 EUR

(7): Volume: 8,135 Unit price: 1.185 EUR

(8): Volume: 2,827 Unit price: 1.15 EUR

(9): Volume: 893 Unit price: 1.16 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(9): Volume: 50,000 Volume weighted average price: 1.18648 EUR