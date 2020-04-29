NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
April 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. EEST
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ovaskainen Jari
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
(X) Legal person
Issuer: Next Games Oyj
LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20200429115054_2
Transaction date: 2020-04-28
Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000233267
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 13,750 Unit price: 1.2 EUR
(2): Volume: 3,313 Unit price: 1.185 EUR
(3): Volume: 10,412 Unit price: 1.19 EUR
(4): Volume: 570 Unit price: 1.165 EUR
(5): Volume: 100 Unit price: 1.17 EUR
(6): Volume: 10,000 Unit price: 1.18 EUR
(7): Volume: 8,135 Unit price: 1.185 EUR
(8): Volume: 2,827 Unit price: 1.15 EUR
(9): Volume: 893 Unit price: 1.16 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(9): Volume: 50,000 Volume weighted average price: 1.18648 EUR
Next Games Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
