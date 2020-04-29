Selbyville, Delaware, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global 5G fiber optic cable market accrued a valuation at USD 1,468 million in 2019 and is estimated to reach USD 1,346 million, while depicting a CAGR of -8.3 per cent through 2020. Moreover, it has been predicted that the market size of silicon photonic would surpass a mammoth of USD 10,040 million, increasing at a rate of 16 per cent over 2020-2026. The outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to negatively impact the growing statistics of 5G fiber optic cables market, as it has been massively disrupting the businesses on global level as well as the global economy.

Moreover, this report is expected to support the manufacturers in production of these cables by guiding them with the data regarding to ongoing technological trends, current and predicted growth rates, current market valuations, and future growth prospects.

The analysis also lays substantial emphasis on the market segmentation in terms of type and applications, along with encompassing exhaustive geographical research of the overall 5G fiber optic cables market. Besides, the report includes the impact of ongoing COVID-19 spread on the global market in the years ahead.

Fiber optic cable-a cable consisting of one or more optical fibers- is used to carry light. Optical fiber elements are separately covered with plastic layers and are confined in protective tube suitable for the deployment in environment. In line with this, 5G networks are the need of the hour as they are expected to connect people with products via smart applications and networks, which is likely to generate huge amounts of data. The development of these networks would drive and inspire a new revolution in technological and computing innovations which would transform the way of living and working.

According to this report, one of the fundamental drivers of this market is the construction of micro base stations and edge nodes. This growth can be attributed to the natural characteristics of high frequency signal propagation which requires a large number of sites to accomplish deep coverage through 5G. Additionally, the construction of 5G application scenarios with low latency and high reliability requires an edge computing solution, which undeniably calls for the deployment of fiber optic cables.

This report predicts that the total fiber demand in 2019 was nearly over 310 million core kilometers, with the demand expected to grow to 350 million core kilometers in 2020, and 420 million core kilometers in 2021. Besides, post 2020, the demand for fiber is anticipated to rise at a growth rate of 20 per cent supporting the stable fiber prices and effectively digesting the domestically released capacity.

Geographical insights:

The global 5G fiber optic cables industry is diversified into various regions including Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The Asia Pacific region has emerged as one of the most remunerative verticals of the 5G fiber cables industry owing to the fact that the region boasts of over 70 per cent consumption of these fibers for various end use applications.

Some of the growth-rendering factors include the deployment of 5G and construction of FTTH. Although China Unicom and Telecom’s FTTH project has passed most houses in major cities in China, the government’s demand for enhancing the broadband coverage in rural areas and establishment of 5G networks in upcoming years may maintain high levels of optical cable demand post the 2017 A factor.

Furthermore, North America is depicted to be the second largest consumer market in the global 5G fiber optic cables industry which is then followed by Europe.

Also, as per this report, there were nearly 120 fiber optic cable production companies in China in 2018, out of which nearly 20 were loss making firms, with a loss of 18 per cent.

Competitive landscape:

Worldwide 5G fiber optic cables industry is highly consolidated and includes the robust presence of prominent companies such as Furukawa, HTGD, Fujikura, ZTT, YOFC, and several others. The concentration of leading six companies was nearly 39.4 per cent in 2018, compared with 37.94 per cent in 2013.

5G fiber optic cables industry is divided on the basis of types, applications, regional analysis, and competitive landscape:

5G Fiber Optic Cables Market Type Analysis (Revenue, USD million, 2015-2026)

Single-Mode Cable

Multi-Mode Cable

5G Fiber Optic Cables Market Application Analysis (Revenue, USD million, 2015-2026)

Long-Distance Communication

FTTx

Local Mobile Metro Network

Other Local Access Network

CATV

Multimode Fiber Applications

Others

5G Fiber Optic Cables Market Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD million, 2015-2026)

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Europe

Germany

France

U.K

Italy

Russia

North America

Canada

U.S.

5G Fiber Optic Cables Market Competitive Landscape Analysis (Revenue, USD million, 2015-2026)

Prysmian

HTGD

Furukawa

Corning

Fujikura

Sumitomo

ZTT

YOFC

Futong

Taihan

