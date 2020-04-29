Dublin, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pediatric Vaccines Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pediatric vaccines is expected to decline from $30.4 billion in 2019 to $28.9 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -5%. The decline is mainly due to the focus on Covid-19 outbreak and its treatment across the globe and non-availability of vaccines or delay of immunizations in pediatrics.



This report from the publisher provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global pediatric vaccines market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.



Major players in the pediatric vaccines market are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Merck & Co., Inc., Indian Immunologicals Limited, AstraZeneca plc, CSL Limited, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. and Panacea Biotec Ltd.



The market will stabilize or grow from next year owing to the easing of supply chain restrictions. Also, successful launch of the covid19 vaccine or immunization of existing BCG vaccine in countries where it is not administered at present, which will boost the pediatric vaccines market significantly in the mid to long term. The market is expected to recover and reach $40.7 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 7.8%.



The pediatric vaccines market consists of sales of pediatric vaccines and its related services used to provide immunity to infants and children for specific diseases. Pediatric vaccine is a preparation of killed microorganisms, living attenuated organisms, or living fully virulent organisms that are administered to stimulate the production of antibodies and provide immunity against one or several diseases among children. Pediatric vaccines are used in childhood immunization schedules to enhance a child's immunity or prevent diseases such as diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, influenza, Hepatitis B, polio and many other infectious and non-infectious diseases.



The pediatric vaccines market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America was the largest region in 2019. Asia Pacific was the fastest region during the period 2019-2025.



The pediatric vaccines market covered in this report is segmented by vaccine type into monovalent, multivalent and by technology into live attenuated, inactivated, toxoid, conjugate, and other technologies.



Vaccine refusal by parents for their children is a prevailing tradition in many countries. Among the reasons for withholding children for vaccination are lack of knowledge, religious and philosophical objections, exaggerated concerns regarding vaccine safety and others. According to a report published by CNBC, the US national refusal rate of parents for a child's immunization was 3.3% in 2018. Governments are imposing laws and organizing awareness programs to overcome parent's and family's resistance to the child's vaccine, but are unable to impose any strict rules against parents' refusal for children's immunization, which is hindering the pediatric vaccines market's growth.



The demand for novel vaccines is steadily growing to deliver improved immunization against challenging infectious diseases (e.g. tuberculosis, HIV/ AIDS) and non-communicable chronic diseases such as cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. Novel approaches to vaccine development include structural immunogenic design, gene-based vaccine platforms, and effective adjuvant recombinant antigen formulations. To meet the increasing demand for novel vaccines, there is a continuous quest in pediatric vaccine manufacturers and developers for innovation of vaccine design and manufacturing technologies. For instance, in January 2020, Hilleman laboratories, a global research, and development organization, has announced their plans to develop a novel vaccine against Group B Streptococcus, a major cause for neonatal infections in women, into the area of maternal and child health.



Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as tuberculosis, diphtheria, and pneumonia in the age group of 15 years and below will contribute to the growth of the pediatric vaccines market. The risk of severe disease outcomes and complications of infectious diseases are increasing in children and adolescents with chronic conditions. As stated by centers for disease control and prevention, the prevalence of obesity was 18.5% in the US and about 13.7 million children and adolescents were affected by obesity in 2015. The increased prevalence of chronic diseases among children rises the demand for immunization from chronic diseases, hence, driving the pediatric vaccines market's growth.



