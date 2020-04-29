Dublin, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market as it emerges from the Covid-19 shut down.



The global pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market is expected to decline from $99.8 billion in 2019 to $93 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -7%. The decline is mainly due to the focus on Covid-19 outbreak and its treatment across the globe, and disruption in the supply chain owing to geographical trade barriers affecting the supply of APIs and raw materials for drug manufacturing. Sponsors contracting CMOs are pausing the drug development activities due to Covid19 or restructuring the current drug development plans. The market is then expected to recover and reach $128.4 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 6.5%.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3 working days of order.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing market global report from the publisher answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market section of the report gives context. It compares the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market with other segments of the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing indicators comparison.

Major players in the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market are Recipharm AB, Pfizer Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH., Aenova Group, Famar, Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, Catalent Pharma Solutions, Chemicals Limited, Dishman Pharmaceuticals and HAUPT Pharma AG.



The pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market consists of sales of pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing products and related services. Some pharmaceutical companies outsource the manufacturing of products on contracts to focus on the R&D, marketing and branding of their products. The pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market consists of manufacturing firms who manufacture drugs and other pharmaceutical products for other pharmaceutical companies on contractual basis.



The pharmaceutical contract manufacturing organization market (CMO) market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America was the largest region in 2019.



The pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market covered in this report is segmented by type into active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing, finished dosage formulation (FDF) development & manufacturing and secondary packaging.



The companies in the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market are investing towards acquiring and forming alliances with other companies in the market. The pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing companies are following the trend of merger and acquisition in order to expand their global market reach to meet the client needs, to increase their production capabilities while maintaining cost efficiencies and to get access to latest technology and new services. The high level of merger and acquisition activities are resulting in consolidation of the contract service providers. For instance, according to Zymewire, a Canada based digital sales research assistant, the number of total acquisitions of pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing companies was 130 for the period from 2015-2017 with 70% of the companies acquiring were operating companies and remaining 30% of company acquisitions were by public equity firms.



The pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market is restricted by the poor-capacity utilization of manufacturing facilities. The capacity utilization is calculated considering the full potential capacity of the production plant. The poor-capacity utilization of the production plant is caused due to the inefficiency of different sub-processes in the production line which results in low production. The low production output results in low revenue generation for the production unit, affecting the overall pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market. For instance, according to an article by the Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) most of the pharmaceutical production units in India run at 30-40% of their capacity. Therefore, the under usage of capacity of production plant negatively affects the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market.



In 2019, Permira Funds, a European equity firm acquired Cambrex Corporation for $2.4 billion. The acquisition is aimed to strengthen and expand the products and services offered by Cambrex Corporation towards the manufacturing of drugs. The Cambrex Corporation is a USA based contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) firm involved with the products and services related to small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients.



The growth of the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market is driven by the increase in the demand for medicines across the globe. The high prevalence of diseases and the need for a longer lifespan increased the demand for medicines pushing the pharmaceutical companies to increase the production of existing drugs and rise the investment in their R&D to promote the development of new drugs. This impels the pharmaceutical companies to collaborate with contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) as a way to lower operational costs, thus, increasing the demand in pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market. For instance, as reported by PutmanMedia, a USA based online media firm, in 2018, 51% of the total New Molecular Entities (NMEs) approved by the US Food and Drug Administration were outsourced to contract manufacturers whereas a total amount of $86 billion was given to the contracted services for R&D. The rising need for medicines is thereby boosting the growth of the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Market Characteristics



3. Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturing

Finished Dosage Formulation (FDF) Development & Manufacturing

Secondary Packaging

5. Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



6. Asia-Pacific Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Market



7. China Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Market



8. India Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Market



9. Japan Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Market



10. Australia Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Market



11. Indonesia Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Market



12. South Korea Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Market



13. Western Europe Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Market



14. UK Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Market



15. Germany Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Market



16. France Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Market



17. Eastern Europe Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Market



18. Russia Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Market



19. North America Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Market



20. USA Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Market



21. South America Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Market



22. Brazil Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Market



23. Middle East Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Market



24. Africa Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Market



25. Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

25.1. Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Market Competitive Landscape

25.2. Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Market Company Profiles



26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Market



27. Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Market Trends And Strategies



28. Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



29. Appendix

29.1. Abbreviations

29.2. Currencies

29.3. Research Inquiries

29.4. About the Publisher

29.5. Copyright And Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned



Recipharm AB

Pfizer Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.

Aenova Group

Famar

Jubilant Life Sciences Limited,

Catalent Pharma Solutions

Chemicals Limited

Dishman Pharmaceuticals

HAUPT Pharma AG

Kemwell Pvt. Ltd.

Nipro Corp.

NextPharma

Royal DSM N.V

Althea Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd

AbbVie Inc.

Consort Medical plc

Almac Group

Siegfried Holding AG

Evonik Industries AG

Vetter Pharma International GMBH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/933qtb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900