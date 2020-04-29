Dublin, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market as it emerges from the Covid-19 shut down.
The global pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market is expected to decline from $99.8 billion in 2019 to $93 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -7%. The decline is mainly due to the focus on Covid-19 outbreak and its treatment across the globe, and disruption in the supply chain owing to geographical trade barriers affecting the supply of APIs and raw materials for drug manufacturing. Sponsors contracting CMOs are pausing the drug development activities due to Covid19 or restructuring the current drug development plans. The market is then expected to recover and reach $128.4 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 6.5%.
Major players in the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market are Recipharm AB, Pfizer Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH., Aenova Group, Famar, Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, Catalent Pharma Solutions, Chemicals Limited, Dishman Pharmaceuticals and HAUPT Pharma AG.
The pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market consists of sales of pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing products and related services. Some pharmaceutical companies outsource the manufacturing of products on contracts to focus on the R&D, marketing and branding of their products. The pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market consists of manufacturing firms who manufacture drugs and other pharmaceutical products for other pharmaceutical companies on contractual basis.
The pharmaceutical contract manufacturing organization market (CMO) market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America was the largest region in 2019.
The pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market covered in this report is segmented by type into active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing, finished dosage formulation (FDF) development & manufacturing and secondary packaging.
The companies in the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market are investing towards acquiring and forming alliances with other companies in the market. The pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing companies are following the trend of merger and acquisition in order to expand their global market reach to meet the client needs, to increase their production capabilities while maintaining cost efficiencies and to get access to latest technology and new services. The high level of merger and acquisition activities are resulting in consolidation of the contract service providers. For instance, according to Zymewire, a Canada based digital sales research assistant, the number of total acquisitions of pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing companies was 130 for the period from 2015-2017 with 70% of the companies acquiring were operating companies and remaining 30% of company acquisitions were by public equity firms.
The pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market is restricted by the poor-capacity utilization of manufacturing facilities. The capacity utilization is calculated considering the full potential capacity of the production plant. The poor-capacity utilization of the production plant is caused due to the inefficiency of different sub-processes in the production line which results in low production. The low production output results in low revenue generation for the production unit, affecting the overall pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market. For instance, according to an article by the Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) most of the pharmaceutical production units in India run at 30-40% of their capacity. Therefore, the under usage of capacity of production plant negatively affects the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market.
In 2019, Permira Funds, a European equity firm acquired Cambrex Corporation for $2.4 billion. The acquisition is aimed to strengthen and expand the products and services offered by Cambrex Corporation towards the manufacturing of drugs. The Cambrex Corporation is a USA based contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) firm involved with the products and services related to small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients.
The growth of the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market is driven by the increase in the demand for medicines across the globe. The high prevalence of diseases and the need for a longer lifespan increased the demand for medicines pushing the pharmaceutical companies to increase the production of existing drugs and rise the investment in their R&D to promote the development of new drugs. This impels the pharmaceutical companies to collaborate with contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) as a way to lower operational costs, thus, increasing the demand in pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market. For instance, as reported by PutmanMedia, a USA based online media firm, in 2018, 51% of the total New Molecular Entities (NMEs) approved by the US Food and Drug Administration were outsourced to contract manufacturers whereas a total amount of $86 billion was given to the contracted services for R&D. The rising need for medicines is thereby boosting the growth of the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market.
