Dublin, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report from the publisher provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global injectable drug delivery devices market as it emerges from the Covid-19 shut down.



The global injectable drug delivery devices market is expected to decline from $16 billion in 2019 to $15.4 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -4%. The decline is mainly due to the Covid-19 outbreak resulting in other patients delaying their episodes of care. The market is then expected to recover and reach $21.3 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 7.4%.



The injectable drug delivery devices market consists of sales of conventional syringes, needle-free injectors, auto injectors and pen injectors. The market includes the sales of the Injectable devices that have been extensively utilized for various routes of drug administration, such as intravenous, subcutaneous, intradermal, intra-peritoneal, and intra-muscular and others to treat medical conditions ranging from cancer to autoimmune disorders. The injectable drug delivery devices used in hospitals, clinics and home care settings are included in this market.



Emergence of alternative drug delivery devices to injectable drug delivery devices is negatively affecting the market. Injectable (parenteral) drug delivery is one of the widely used conventional drug delivery system. There are many alternative (painless) drug delivery systems such as nasal, transdermal, transmucosal, vaginal, anal and others which are evolving. The selection of drug delivery system depends on drug release, absorption, distribution, metabolism, and elimination profile of the therapeutic agent in order to achieve highest level of safety and efficacy from the drug.



Alternative drug delivery systems hold key importance in improving bioavailability, reducing toxicity and safety elimination of drug which is administered to treat particular disease. Growing disease related complications, regular developments in drugs and combinations of therapeutic agents are used to treat disease driving the need of alternative drug delivery system. There are some recent ongoing developments in the field of alternative drug delivery system mainly in nanoparticles-based delivery system, intracellular delivery system, neural delivery system and many more. Thus, emergence of alternative drug delivery methods limits the growth of injectable drug delivery devices market.



The companies in the injectable drug delivery devices are increasingly focusing on the manufacturing of auto injectors. The auto injectors are fully automated, highly customized and reusable injectors that can be used by a patient to perform hundreds of injections. Patients can control the speed of dose delivery to help minimize pain or discomfort during an injection. These devices have the ability to adjust the speed and depth of the automatic injection. For instance, LISA, a reusable auto-injector manufactured by Unilife corporation comes with an array of highly customizable features including Bluetooth LE connectivity, Wi-Fi or 3G connectivity and pre-injection drug warming for target therapies. The injectable drug delivery technology market is expected to show significant growth in the coming years, due to various technological advancements and new product launches in order to improve the convenience and ease of administration of parenteral therapeutics.



The increasing preference for self-injection devices is driving the injectable drug delivery devices market. Self-injection devices are medical devices that can be used by the patient in home setting for self-administration of the medication. Self-Injection devices include needle-free, auto, pen, and wearable injectors. These self-injectables were developed to provide the most adaptable device which has a high precision of drug delivery and is easy to use. In addition, with the innovations in self-injectable devices, the acceptance of these products has increased over the past few years. BD Physioject is a disposable auto-injector, manufactured by Becton, Dickinson and Company, which is clinically proven, reliable and cost-effective specifically designed for self-injection of drugs by patients suffering from chronic diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, asthma and osteoporosis.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Characteristics



3. Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Conventional Injectable

Pre-filled Syringes

Auto-injectors

Pen-injectors

4.2. Global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Autoimmune Diseases

Hormonal Disorders

Oncology

Orphan Diseases

Pain Management

Respiratory Therapy

Others

5. Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



6. Asia-Pacific Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market



7. China Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market



8. India Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market



9. Japan Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market



10. Australia Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market



11. Indonesia Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market



12. South Korea Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market



13. Western Europe Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market



14. UK Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market



15. Germany Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market



16. France Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market



17. Eastern Europe Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market



18. Russia Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market



19. North America Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market



20. USA Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market



21. South America Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market



22. Brazil Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market



23. Middle East Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market



24. Africa Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market



25. Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

25.1. Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Competitive Landscape

25.2. Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Company Profiles



26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market



27. Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Trends And Strategies



28. Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



29. Appendix

29.1. Abbreviations

29.2. Currencies

29.3. Research Inquiries

29.4. About the Publisher

29.5. Copyright And Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned



Becton, Dickinson and Company

Gerresheimer AG

Eli Lilly and Company,

Pfizer Inc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Schott AG

Baxter International

Owen Mumford

Mylan N.V.

Sanofi

Antares Pharma

Bespak

Ypsomed,

Unilife Corporation

Genentech Inc.

Alkermes Plc



