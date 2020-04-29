ORION CORPORATION      MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 29th April 2020 at 13.15 EEST

Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Liisa Hurme

Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:Hurme, Aino Anna Liisa 
Position:Other senior manager
   
Initial Notification 
Reference number:74370029VAHCXDR7B745_20200429112745_10
   
Issuer
Name:Orion Oyj
LEI:74370029VAHCXDR7B745
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:2020-04-29
Venue:NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction:Disposal
 
Instrument:Share
ISIN:FI0009014377
 
Volume:153
Unit price:47,99500 Euro
Volume:60
Unit price:47,99500 Euro
Volume:8
Unit price:47,96000 Euro
Volume:22
Unit price:47,96000 Euro
Volume:23
Unit price:47,96000 Euro
Volume:35
Unit price:47,96000 Euro
Volume:136
Unit price:47,92000 Euro
Volume:200
Unit price:47,95000 Euro
Volume:24
Unit price:47,93000 Euro
Volume:60
Unit price:47,91000 Euro
Volume:71
Unit price:47,88000 Euro
Volume:184
Unit price:47,95000 Euro
Volume:24
Unit price:47,95000 Euro
Volume:2842
Unit price:47,90000 Euro
Volume:740
Unit price:47,90000 Euro
Volume:418
Unit price:47,90000 Euro
Volume:34
Unit price:48,25000 Euro
Volume:35
Unit price:48,25000 Euro
Volume:283
Unit price:48,25000 Euro
Volume:1648
Unit price:48,25000 Euro
Volume:318
Unit price:48,18000 Euro
Volume:200
Unit price:48,12000 Euro
Volume:68
Unit price:48,12000 Euro
Volume:65
Unit price:48,10000 Euro
Volume:22
Unit price:48,10000 Euro
Volume:23
Unit price:48,09000 Euro
Volume:21
Unit price:48,08000 Euro
Volume:21
Unit price:48,05000 Euro
Volume:65
Unit price:48,05000 Euro
Volume:100
Unit price:48,05000 Euro
Volume:100
Unit price:48,05000 Euro
Volume:117
Unit price:48,05000 Euro
Volume:65
Unit price:48,04000 Euro
Volume:22
Unit price:48,04000 Euro
Volume:100
Unit price:48,03000 Euro
Volume:42
Unit price:48,01000 Euro
Volume:160
Unit price:48,09000 Euro
Volume:123
Unit price:48,02000 Euro
Volume:105
Unit price:48,02000 Euro
Volume:200
Unit price:48,12000 Euro
Volume:63
Unit price:48,12000 Euro
Volume:44
Unit price:48,10000 Euro
Volume:180
Unit price:48,10000 Euro
Volume:200
Unit price:48,08000 Euro
Volume:43
Unit price:48,10000 Euro
Volume:60
Unit price:48,06000 Euro
Volume:28
Unit price:48,06000 Euro
Volume:5
Unit price:48,06000 Euro
Volume:100
Unit price:48,06000 Euro
Volume:148
Unit price:48,05000 Euro
Volume:60
Unit price:48,04000 Euro
Volume:100
Unit price:48,04000 Euro
Volume:32
Unit price:48,02000 Euro
Volume:245
Unit price:48,10000 Euro
Volume:755
Unit price:48,10000 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume:11000
Volume weighted average price:48.03606 Euro

Orion Corporation

Timo LappalainenOlli Huotari
President and CEO   SVP, Corporate Functions

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo
www.orion.fi