ORION CORPORATION MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 29th April 2020 at 13.15 EEST
Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Liisa Hurme
Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.
|Person subject to the notification requirement
|Name:
|Hurme, Aino Anna Liisa
|Position:
|Other senior manager
|Initial Notification
|Reference number:
|74370029VAHCXDR7B745_20200429112745_10
|Issuer
|Name:
|Orion Oyj
|LEI:
|74370029VAHCXDR7B745
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2020-04-29
|Venue:
|NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
|Nature of the transaction:
|Disposal
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI0009014377
|Volume:
|153
|Unit price:
|47,99500 Euro
|Volume:
|60
|Unit price:
|47,99500 Euro
|Volume:
|8
|Unit price:
|47,96000 Euro
|Volume:
|22
|Unit price:
|47,96000 Euro
|Volume:
|23
|Unit price:
|47,96000 Euro
|Volume:
|35
|Unit price:
|47,96000 Euro
|Volume:
|136
|Unit price:
|47,92000 Euro
|Volume:
|200
|Unit price:
|47,95000 Euro
|Volume:
|24
|Unit price:
|47,93000 Euro
|Volume:
|60
|Unit price:
|47,91000 Euro
|Volume:
|71
|Unit price:
|47,88000 Euro
|Volume:
|184
|Unit price:
|47,95000 Euro
|Volume:
|24
|Unit price:
|47,95000 Euro
|Volume:
|2842
|Unit price:
|47,90000 Euro
|Volume:
|740
|Unit price:
|47,90000 Euro
|Volume:
|418
|Unit price:
|47,90000 Euro
|Volume:
|34
|Unit price:
|48,25000 Euro
|Volume:
|35
|Unit price:
|48,25000 Euro
|Volume:
|283
|Unit price:
|48,25000 Euro
|Volume:
|1648
|Unit price:
|48,25000 Euro
|Volume:
|318
|Unit price:
|48,18000 Euro
|Volume:
|200
|Unit price:
|48,12000 Euro
|Volume:
|68
|Unit price:
|48,12000 Euro
|Volume:
|65
|Unit price:
|48,10000 Euro
|Volume:
|22
|Unit price:
|48,10000 Euro
|Volume:
|23
|Unit price:
|48,09000 Euro
|Volume:
|21
|Unit price:
|48,08000 Euro
|Volume:
|21
|Unit price:
|48,05000 Euro
|Volume:
|65
|Unit price:
|48,05000 Euro
|Volume:
|100
|Unit price:
|48,05000 Euro
|Volume:
|100
|Unit price:
|48,05000 Euro
|Volume:
|117
|Unit price:
|48,05000 Euro
|Volume:
|65
|Unit price:
|48,04000 Euro
|Volume:
|22
|Unit price:
|48,04000 Euro
|Volume:
|100
|Unit price:
|48,03000 Euro
|Volume:
|42
|Unit price:
|48,01000 Euro
|Volume:
|160
|Unit price:
|48,09000 Euro
|Volume:
|123
|Unit price:
|48,02000 Euro
|Volume:
|105
|Unit price:
|48,02000 Euro
|Volume:
|200
|Unit price:
|48,12000 Euro
|Volume:
|63
|Unit price:
|48,12000 Euro
|Volume:
|44
|Unit price:
|48,10000 Euro
|Volume:
|180
|Unit price:
|48,10000 Euro
|Volume:
|200
|Unit price:
|48,08000 Euro
|Volume:
|43
|Unit price:
|48,10000 Euro
|Volume:
|60
|Unit price:
|48,06000 Euro
|Volume:
|28
|Unit price:
|48,06000 Euro
|Volume:
|5
|Unit price:
|48,06000 Euro
|Volume:
|100
|Unit price:
|48,06000 Euro
|Volume:
|148
|Unit price:
|48,05000 Euro
|Volume:
|60
|Unit price:
|48,04000 Euro
|Volume:
|100
|Unit price:
|48,04000 Euro
|Volume:
|32
|Unit price:
|48,02000 Euro
|Volume:
|245
|Unit price:
|48,10000 Euro
|Volume:
|755
|Unit price:
|48,10000 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|11000
|Volume weighted average price:
|48.03606 Euro
Orion Corporation
|Timo Lappalainen
|Olli Huotari
|President and CEO
|SVP, Corporate Functions
Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo
www.orion.fi
Orion Oyj
Espoo, FINLAND
Orion Oyj LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: