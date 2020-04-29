ORION CORPORATION MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 29th April 2020 at 13.15 EEST





Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Liisa Hurme

Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.

Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Hurme, Aino Anna Liisa Position: Other senior manager Initial Notification Reference number: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745_20200429112745_10 Issuer Name: Orion Oyj LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745 Transaction details Transaction date: 2020-04-29 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009014377 Volume: 153 Unit price: 47,99500 Euro Volume: 60 Unit price: 47,99500 Euro Volume: 8 Unit price: 47,96000 Euro Volume: 22 Unit price: 47,96000 Euro Volume: 23 Unit price: 47,96000 Euro Volume: 35 Unit price: 47,96000 Euro Volume: 136 Unit price: 47,92000 Euro Volume: 200 Unit price: 47,95000 Euro Volume: 24 Unit price: 47,93000 Euro Volume: 60 Unit price: 47,91000 Euro Volume: 71 Unit price: 47,88000 Euro Volume: 184 Unit price: 47,95000 Euro Volume: 24 Unit price: 47,95000 Euro Volume: 2842 Unit price: 47,90000 Euro Volume: 740 Unit price: 47,90000 Euro Volume: 418 Unit price: 47,90000 Euro Volume: 34 Unit price: 48,25000 Euro Volume: 35 Unit price: 48,25000 Euro Volume: 283 Unit price: 48,25000 Euro Volume: 1648 Unit price: 48,25000 Euro Volume: 318 Unit price: 48,18000 Euro Volume: 200 Unit price: 48,12000 Euro Volume: 68 Unit price: 48,12000 Euro Volume: 65 Unit price: 48,10000 Euro Volume: 22 Unit price: 48,10000 Euro Volume: 23 Unit price: 48,09000 Euro Volume: 21 Unit price: 48,08000 Euro Volume: 21 Unit price: 48,05000 Euro Volume: 65 Unit price: 48,05000 Euro Volume: 100 Unit price: 48,05000 Euro Volume: 100 Unit price: 48,05000 Euro Volume: 117 Unit price: 48,05000 Euro Volume: 65 Unit price: 48,04000 Euro Volume: 22 Unit price: 48,04000 Euro Volume: 100 Unit price: 48,03000 Euro Volume: 42 Unit price: 48,01000 Euro Volume: 160 Unit price: 48,09000 Euro Volume: 123 Unit price: 48,02000 Euro Volume: 105 Unit price: 48,02000 Euro Volume: 200 Unit price: 48,12000 Euro Volume: 63 Unit price: 48,12000 Euro Volume: 44 Unit price: 48,10000 Euro Volume: 180 Unit price: 48,10000 Euro Volume: 200 Unit price: 48,08000 Euro Volume: 43 Unit price: 48,10000 Euro Volume: 60 Unit price: 48,06000 Euro Volume: 28 Unit price: 48,06000 Euro Volume: 5 Unit price: 48,06000 Euro Volume: 100 Unit price: 48,06000 Euro Volume: 148 Unit price: 48,05000 Euro Volume: 60 Unit price: 48,04000 Euro Volume: 100 Unit price: 48,04000 Euro Volume: 32 Unit price: 48,02000 Euro Volume: 245 Unit price: 48,10000 Euro Volume: 755 Unit price: 48,10000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 11000 Volume weighted average price: 48.03606 Euro

