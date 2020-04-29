Dublin, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Visitor Management System Market by Component (Software and Services), Application (Security Management, Historical Visitor Tracking, and Parking Management), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher expects the global visitor management system market to grow from USD 848 million in 2020 to USD 1,640 million in 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.1% during the forecast period. Major growth factors for the market include the increasing demand for the software-based security system to reduce paper-based administrative work.



Healthcare and life sciences industry vertical to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



Based on industry verticals, the visitor management system market is divided into healthcare and life sciences, BFSI, telecom and IT, retail and consumer goods, travel and hospitality, manufacturing, government and defense, and others (media and entertainment, education, research, and real estate). Healthcare organizations experience a large volume of visitors, and traditional systems cannot store these rapid visitor check-ins. To streamline the visitor check-in process there is a need for efficient visitor management system. It helps in preventing the security incidents caused by mismanagement of visitor identity screening that can cause psychological trauma to the patients.



Cloud deployment mode to hold a higher market share during the forecast period



Organizations have been gradually recognizing the importance of visitor management system and have started deploying them as per their needs. The popularity of cloud-based solutions is increasing day by day due to its hassle-free deployment. The improved functionalities and integrated systems are accelerating the trend of cloud-based visitor management system. Cloud-based deployment enhances visitor experience and improves the image of organizations in visitor's mind, which is expected to drive the adoption of cloud-based deployment mode.



Visitor management system market in Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



This growth can be attributed to the focus of countries, such as China, Singapore, and Japan, on the adoption of new technologies and the need for further advancements to leverage these technologies. The increasing urbanization and industrialization in APAC are expected to drive the adoption of visitor management system software and services in the region. APAC constitutes major economies, such as China, Singapore, and Japan, which are expected to register high growth in the visitor management system market. Verticals such as healthcare and life sciences, government and defense, and BFSI are expected to rapidly adopt visitor management system software and services in the region. The amendments in the Act on the Protection of Personal Information (APPI) and the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) have helped the market to grow significantly in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Market

4.2 Top Three Industry Verticals

4.3 Visitor Management Market: by Region

4.4 Market in North America, by Application and Industry Vertical



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Adoption of Software-Based Security Solutions to Detect Intruders

5.2.1.2 Need to Streamline Compliance and Security Standards Across Organizations

5.2.1.3 Growing Regulatory Compliance and Regulations

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Deploying a Single Solution for Multiple Locations and Database Management

5.2.2.2 Challenges in Solution Deployment and Visitor Policies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Use of IoT, AI, and Big Data to Enhance Visitor Management System Adoption

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Data Vulnerability and Identity Theft

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Regulatory Implications

5.3.2 General Data Protection Regulation

5.3.3 the International Organization for Standardization 27001

5.3.4 California Consumer Privacy Act

5.3.5 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996

5.3.6 Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act

5.3.7 Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002

5.3.8 Personal Data Protection Act

5.4 Use Cases

5.4.1 Use Case#1: to Enhance Visitor and Customer Experience

5.4.2 Use Case#2: to Reduce Administrative Complications Across Visitor Data

5.4.3 Use Case#3: to Detect the Entry of Intruders

5.5 Technological Impact

5.5.1 Artificial Intelligence

5.5.2 Blockchain

5.5.3 Internet of Things

5.5.4 Big Data and Analytics

5.6 Covid-19 Effect on Visitor Management System Market



6 Visitor Management System Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Software

6.2.1 Software: Market Drivers

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Managed Services

6.3.1.1 Managed Services: Market Drivers

6.3.2 Professional Services

6.3.2.1 Consulting

6.3.2.1.1 Consulting: Market Drivers

6.3.2.2 Deployment and Integration

6.3.2.2.1 Deployment and Integration: Market Drivers



7 Visitor Management System Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Historical Visitor Tracking

7.2.1 Historical Visitor Tracking: Market Drivers

7.3 Compliance Management and Fraud Detection

7.3.1 Compliance Management and Fraud Detection: Market Drivers

7.4 Security Management

7.4.1 Security Management: Market Drivers

7.5 Parking Management

7.5.1 Parking Management: Market Drivers

7.6 Meeting Room Management

7.6.1 Meeting Room Management: Market Drivers



8 Visitor Management System Market, by Deployment Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premises

8.2.1 On-Premises: Market Drivers

8.3 Cloud

8.3.1 Cloud: Market Drivers



9 Visitor Management System Market, by Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Large Enterprises

9.2.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers

9.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.3.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Drivers



10 Visitor Management System Market, by Industry Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Healthcare and Life Sciences

10.2.1 Use Cases in Healthcare and Life Sciences

10.2.2 Healthcare and Life Sciences: Market Drivers

10.3 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

10.3.1 Use Cases in Banking, Financial Services and Insurance Industry Vertical

10.3.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance: Market Drivers

10.4 Telecom and Information Technology

10.4.1 Use Cases in Telecom and Information Technology Industry Vertical

10.4.2 Telecom and Information Technology: Market Drivers

10.5 Retail and Consumer Goods

10.5.1 Use Cases in Retail and Consumer Goods Industry Vertical

10.5.2 Retail and Consumer Goods: Market Drivers

10.6 Manufacturing

10.6.1 Use Cases in Manufacturing Industry Vertical

10.6.2 Manufacturing: Market Drivers

10.7 Travel and Hospitality

10.7.1 Use Cases in Travel and Hospitality Industry Vertical

10.7.2 Travel and Hospitality: Market Drivers

10.8 Government and Defense

10.8.1 Use Cases in Government and Defense Industry Vertical

10.8.2 Government and Defense: Market Drivers

10.9 Others

10.9.1 Use Cases in Others Industry Vertical



11 Visitor Management System Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 North America: Market Drivers

11.2.2 United States

11.2.3 Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Europe: Market Drivers

11.3.2 United Kingdom

11.3.3 Germany

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.4.1 Asia-Pacific: Market Drivers

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 Japan

11.4.4 Singapore

11.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.5.1 Middle East and Africa: Market Drivers

11.5.2 Middle East

11.5.3 South Africa

11.6 Latin America

11.6.1 Latin America: Market Drivers

11.6.2 Brazil

11.6.3 Mexico

11.6.4 Rest of Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.2.1 Visionary Leaders

12.2.2 Innovators

12.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.2.4 Emerging Companies



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Envoy

13.3 Veristream

13.4 Proxyclick

13.5 Traction Guest

13.6 Alertenterprise

13.7 Smartspace Software plc

13.8 Honeywell

13.9 Inventry

13.1 Genetec

13.11 Whosonlocation

13.12 Ilobby

13.13 Qminder

13.14 Jolly Technologies

13.15 Parabit Systems

13.16 Sine

13.17 Vuetura

13.18 Asiatact

13.19 Versionx

13.20 Splan

13.21 Digicred Technologies



