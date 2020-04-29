Dublin, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Irrigation Automation Market by System (Automatic, Semi-automatic), Irrigation Type (Sprinkler, Drip, Surface), Automation Type, Component, End-Use (Agricultural, Non-agricultural), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global irrigation automation market size is estimated to account for a value of USD 2.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% from 2020 to reach a value of USD 6.7 billion by 2025.



The demand for irrigation automation is increasing due to the shifting trend towards mechanization of agricultural processes and increased instances of water scarcity globally. The cost factor is one of the key factors that hamper its adoption among small land-holding farmers in the Asia-pacific region.

The automatic segment, by the system, is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the irrigation automation market during the forecast period

The less availability of labor and continuous change of weather patterns are some of the major factors for the adoption of fully automatic irrigation systems. Farmers rely on fully automatic systems and change the irrigation pattern on the basis of real-time weather. Even for residential watering, owners are adopting fully automatic irrigation systems to control the watering remotely.

By irrigation type, the drip irrigation segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the irrigation automation market during the forecast period

Across regions, the most common type of irrigation systems to be used is drip irrigation systems, except in some parts of Asia Pacific like Japan and Chinas where high water demanding crops like rice is sown. The life span for drip irrigation systems is almost ten years which makes it a durable system for watering the crops. Also, drip irrigation systems do not account for water wastage in terms of evaporation and field run-off, therefore, it is considered as the most efficient means of irrigation.

By automation type, the time-based automation system is projected to dominate the irrigation automation market during the forecast period

One of the major advantages associated with the adoption of a time-based system is that farmers can reduce the labor cost associated with the irrigation process. Conventional irrigation systems made use of manual labor and a high amount of fuel at unequal intervals of time, which led to crop losses; hence, time-based irrigation automation systems are a convenient option.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in the Irrigation Automation Market

4.2 Irrigation Automation Market, By Automation Type

4.3 Asia Pacific: Market, By Irrigation Type and Key Country

4.4 Market, By System and Region

4.5 Market, By Component

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Macro Indicators

5.2.1 Increasing Area Under Irrigation

5.2.2 Increase in the Population Size to Drive the Demand for Food

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Increased Mechanization and Adoption of Smart Technologies for Agricultural Activities

5.3.1.2 Government Initiatives to Promote Water Conservation to Drive the Market Growth for Irrigation Automation

5.3.1.3 Awareness Among Farmers About the Benefits of Automated Irrigation Technologies

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 High Costs Associated with the Installation and the Lack of Technical Knowledge Among Users

5.3.2.2 Data Management and Data Aggregation in Irrigation Automation Systems

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Modern Techniques for Irrigation in Developing Countries

5.3.3.2 the Presence of Large Farms Across the Globe Presents Opportunities for Automated Irrigation

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Lack of Good Infrastructure for the Efficient Functioning of Irrigation Automation Systems

5.3.4.2 Implementation of Automated Irrigation in Fragmented Land Holdings

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

6 Irrigation Automation Market, By Automation Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Time-Based Systems

6.2.1 Time-Based Systems Optimize the Irrigation Schedule, Aiding in Better Yield

6.3 Volume-Based Systems

6.3.1 Volume-Based Systems Are Versatile As They Can Function Without a Power Source

6.4 Real-Time Feedback Systems

6.4.1 the Growing Awareness Among Farmers About the Availability of Real-Time Data on Irrigation Process Has Led to An Increased Demand for This System

6.5 Computer-Based Irrigation Control Systems

6.5.1 R&D Efforts to Launch Affordable Computer-Based Irrigation Control Systems to Improve Farm Productivity in Developing Regions

7 Irrigation Automation Market, By System

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Automatic

7.2.1 Fully Automatic Systems Provide Growers the Flexibility to Adjust the Controls Periodically

7.3 Semi-Automatic

7.3.1 Semi-Automatic Irrigation Systems Are More Preferred Due to Their Cost-Effectiveness and the Ability to Reset After Every Irrigation Cycle

8 Irrigation Automation Market, By Irrigation Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Drip Irrigation

8.2.1 Automation Systems Increase the Efficiency of the Drip Irrigation Process By Allowing Irrigation Based on Real-Time Data

8.3 Sprinkler Irrigation

8.3.1 High Usage of Sprinkler Systems in Professional Lawns and Golf Courses Increases the Demand for Automation Processes

8.4 Surface Irrigation

8.4.1 High Labor Requirements and Low Water Use Efficiency Increase the Demand for Automation in Surface Irrigation Systems

9 Irrigation Automation Market, By End Use

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Agricultural

9.2.1 the Real-Time Monitoring of Soil Conditions and Less Human Intervention Result in An Increased Demand for Irrigation Automation

9.3 Non-Agricultural

9.3.1 the Stringent Rules About Efficient Water Usage in Landscapes and Lawns Are Making Growers Shift Toward Automated Irrigation Methods

10 Irrigation Automation Market, By Component

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Controllers

10.2.1 Controllers Perform the Triple Action of Monitoring, Controlling, and Analyzing the Water Levels, Which Have Aided Their Growth Among Farmers

10.3 Sensors

10.3.1 the Wastage of Water Due to Unnecessary Irrigation During Windy and Rainy Weather Can be Controlled By Sensors

10.4 Valves

10.4.1 Valves Are Effective in the Modulation of Flow Rate As Well As Prevention of Backflow Along with on-Off Control

10.5 Sprinklers

10.5.1 Shift Toward Efficient Watering By Landscape and Golf Course Owners is Increasing the Demand for Automated Sprinkler Systems

10.6 Other Components

10.6.1 Components Such As Flow Meters and Pressure Gauges Assist the Irrigation Automation Process By Determining the Pressure and Flow of Water

11 Irrigation Automation Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 Pressure on the Agricultural Industry By Government Regulations to Decrease the Water Footprint in Irrigation Driving the Market

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Decrease in Annual Precipitation Has Increased the Water Scarcity in the Region Due to Which the Growers Are Adopting More Efficient Means of Irrigation

11.2.3 Mexico

11.2.3.1 Over the Past Few Years, Mexico Has Witnessed An Increase in Surface Irrigation Automation Systems

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Decreasing Annual Precipitation Rates, As Well As Groundwater Levels, Drive the Market for Irrigation Automation Process in Germany

11.3.2 France

11.3.2.1 the Golf Courses and Lawns Demand More Automation Systems That Allow Growers to Adjust and Control Irrigation Remotely

11.3.3 Spain

11.3.3.1 the Regulations for Water Used in Agriculture Imposed By the Spanish Government Drive the Market of Irrigation Automation

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.4.1 Improved Golf Course Management is Driving the Market for More Efficient Watering Techniques in the Region

11.3.5 UK

11.3.5.1 the Dual Benefit of Saving Water As Well As Money By Reducing Water Bills is Driving the Market in the UK

11.3.6 Russia

11.3.6.1 the Drastic Climate Change and Declining Soil Fertility Are Driving the Market for Fertigation and Weather-Based Sensors in the Region

11.3.7 Rest of Europe

11.3.7.1 the Cost of a Fully Automated Irrigation System is One of the Major Hindering Factors in Its Adoption for Farmers

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.1.1 Government Policies Are Targeted at Strengthening Irrigation Infrastructure for Better Water Management

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.2.1 Japan is Moving Toward Robotic Farm Systems, Which Increase Productivity with Minimum Use of Water, Energy, and Labor

11.4.3 India

11.4.3.1 Poor Management of Water Resources and Changes in Rainfall Pattern Lead to Less Availability of Water for Agriculture

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.4.1 the Reducing Freshwater Level in the Murray-Darling Basin is Pressuring Farmers to Adopt More Efficient Water Use Techniques in Agriculture

11.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.4.5.1 Growing Cultivation of Water-Demanding Crops Has Led to the Adoption of Surface Irrigation Automation Systems

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.1.1 Water Scarcity and Farm Characteristics Have Induced the Use of Efficient Irrigation Systems in Brazil

11.5.2 Argentina

11.5.2.1 Increasing Water Pollution Due to Industrial Activities and Chemical Runoff From Farms Limit the Water Availability in Argentina, Leading to the Increasing Focus Toward Water Conservation for Agriculture

11.5.3 Rest of South America

11.5.3.1 Government is Enforcing Rules to Improve Irrigation Systems and Infrastructure to Enable Better Use of Natural Resources

11.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

11.6.1 Middle East

11.6.1.1 Arid Climatic Conditions and Depleting Groundwater Reserves Are Two Significant Factors Driving the Market in the Region

11.6.2 Africa

11.6.2.1 the Changes in Climate and Decreasing Amount of Rainfall Demand Efficient Water Management Solutions

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.2.1 Visionary Leaders

12.2.2 Innovators

12.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.2.4 Emerging Companies

12.3 Ranking of Key Players, 2018

12.4 Competitive Scenario

12.4.1 New Product, Service, and Technology Launches

12.4.2 Expansions

12.4.3 Acquisitions

12.4.4 Agreements, Collaborations & Partnerships

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Netafim

13.2 Lindsay Corporation

13.3 Valmont Industries Inc.

13.4 the Toro Company

13.5 Jain Irrigation Systems

13.6 Hunter Industries

13.7 Rain Bird

13.8 Hydropoint Data Systems

13.9 Weathermatic

13.10 Nelson Irrigation

13.11 Calsense

13.12 Galcon

13.13 Rubicon Water

13.14 Irritec S.P.a

13.15 Mottech Water Solutions Ltd.

13.16 Waterbit Inc.

13.17 Growlink

13.18 Ranch Systems

13.19 Blurain

13.20 Avanijal Agri Automation Pvt Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nw6r6b

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900