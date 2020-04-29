First Quarter Financial Highlights*

  • Record revenues of $169.0 million, up 36%
  • Record operating income of $91.1 million, up 44%
  • Operating margin of 53.9%, up from 50.8%
  • Record diluted EPS of $1.96, up 41% from $1.39
  • Record credit trading volume of $659.7 billion, up 29%
  • Record Open Trading™ volume of $208.6 billion, up 55%
  • Record trading volume in U.S. high-grade, U.S. high-yield, emerging market, Eurobond, municipal and U.S. Treasury bonds

*All comparisons versus first quarter 2019.

NEW YORK, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and the provider of market data and post-trade services for the global fixed-income markets, today announced results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

"Our heartfelt thoughts go out to the millions of people around the world that have lost loved ones and had their lives turned upside down by the Covid-19 pandemic," said Rick McVey, Chairman and CEO of MarketAxess. "The steep drop in economic activity in the first quarter had an immediate and substantial impact on global credit markets with sharp credit spread widening, especially in High-Yield and Emerging Markets. During this market disruption, credit trading volumes reached record levels in March, and electronic trading market share on MarketAxess increased. We believe Open Trading liquidity was essential to the functioning of credit markets during the quarter, and MarketAxess played a valuable role keeping our clients connected to the market as traders moved from their centralized trading floors to home offices. The indispensable role of electronic fixed-income trading networks was evident in the record number of client firms and individual traders that transacted on MarketAxess during the month of March."

First Quarter Results

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2020 increased 36% to $169.0 million, compared to $124.5 million for the first quarter of 2019. Operating income was $91.1 million, compared to $63.2 million for the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 44%. Operating margin was 53.9%, compared to 50.8% for the first quarter of 2019.  Net income totaled $74.8 million, or $1.96 per share on a diluted basis, compared to $52.5 million, or $1.39 per share, for the first quarter of 2019.  

Commission revenue for the first quarter of 2020 increased 38% to $156.0 million, compared to $112.8 million for the first quarter of 2019. Variable transaction fees increased 45% to $129.2 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to variable transaction fees of $89.1 million for the first quarter of 2019. U.S. high-grade trading volume as a percentage of FINRA’s high-grade TRACE trading volume increased to an estimated 20.0% for the first quarter of 2020, compared to an estimated 17.6% for the first quarter of 2019. Variable transaction fees in the first quarter of 2020 includes approximately $4.8 million of U.S. Treasuries trading commissions related to the November 2019 acquisition of LiquidityEdge LLC, now operating as MarketAxess Rates.

All other revenue, which consists of information services, post-trade services and other revenue, increased 11% to $13.0 million, compared to $11.7 million for the first quarter of 2019.  The increase in all other revenue was principally due to higher information services revenue of $1.3 million.

Total expenses for the first quarter of 2020 increased 27% to $77.9 million, compared to $61.3 million for the first quarter of 2019. The increase in total expenses was largely due to higher employee compensation and benefit costs, mainly due to an increase in headcount, of $8.5 million, clearing costs, mainly due to record Open Trading activity and U.S. Treasury matched-principal trading, of $2.9 million, technology and communications costs of $2.4 million and depreciation and amortization of $2.0 million. MarketAxess Rates expenses, including amortization of acquired intangibles expense, totaled $5.0 million during the first quarter of 2020.

The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2020 was 18.4%, compared to 19.5% for the first quarter of 2019. The income tax provision for the first quarter of 2020 and 2019 reflected $6.3 million and $3.0 million, respectively, of excess tax benefits related to share-based compensation awards.

Employee headcount was 536 as of March 31, 2020 compared to 527 as of December 31, 2019 and 476 as of March 31, 2019. The increase in headcount was due to the continued investment in the Company’s growth initiatives, including geographic expansion, trading automation, new trading protocols and the transition to self-clearing.

Dividend

The Company’s board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.60 per share of common stock outstanding, to be paid on May 27, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 13, 2020. 

Share Repurchases

A total of 15,500 shares were repurchased in the first quarter of 2020 at a cost of $5.4 million.

Balance Sheet Data

As of March 31, 2020, total assets were $975.6 million and included $499.4 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments.  Total stockholders’ equity as of March 31, 2020 was $797.9 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Items

To supplement the Company’s unaudited financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and free cash flow.  The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken into consideration with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, are important in understanding the Company's operating results.  See the attached schedule for a reconciliation of GAAP net income to EBITDA and GAAP cash flow from operating activities to free cash flow.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Rick McVey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Concannon, President and Chief Operating Officer and Tony DeLise, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results and outlook on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EST. To access the conference call, please dial 855-425-4206 (U.S.) or 484-756-4249 (international). The Company will also host a live audio Webcast of the conference call on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.marketaxess.com. A replay of the call will be made available by dialing 855-859-2056 (U.S.) or 404-537-3406 (international) and using the conference ID: 5358876 for one week after the announcement. The Webcast will also be archived on http://investor.marketaxess.com for 90 days following the announcement.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess operates a leading, institutional electronic trading platform delivering expanded liquidity opportunities, improved execution quality and significant cost savings across global fixed-income markets. A global network of over 1,700 firms, including the world’s leading asset managers and institutional broker-dealers, leverages MarketAxess’ patented trading technology to efficiently trade bonds. MarketAxess’ award-winning Open Trading™ marketplace is regarded as the preferred all-to-all trading solution in the global credit markets, creating a unique liquidity pool for a broad range of credit market participants. Drawing on its deep data and analytical resources, MarketAxess provides automated trading solutions, market data products and a range of pre- and post-trade services.

MarketAxess is headquartered in New York and has offices in London, Amsterdam, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, São Paulo, Hong Kong and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.marketaxess.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements about the outlook and prospects for Company and industry growth, as well as statements about the Company’s future financial and operating performance.  These and other statements that relate to future results and events are based on MarketAxess’ current expectations.  The Company’s actual results in future periods may differ materially from those currently expected or desired because of a number of risks and uncertainties, including: risks relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the possible effects of the economic conditions worldwide resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; global economic, political and market factors; the volatility of financial services markets generally; the level of trading volume transacted on the MarketAxess platform; the absolute level and direction of interest rates and the corresponding volatility in the corporate fixed-income market; the level and intensity of competition in the fixed-income electronic trading industry and the pricing pressures that may result; the variability of our growth rate; the rapidly evolving nature of the electronic financial services industry; our ability to introduce new fee plans and our clients’ response; our exposure to risks resulting from non-performance by counterparties to transactions executed between our clients in which we act as an intermediary in matched principal trades; our dependence on our broker-dealer clients; the loss of any of our significant institutional investor clients; our ability to develop new products and offerings and the market’s acceptance of those products; the effect of rapid market or technological changes on us and the users of our technology; our ability to successfully maintain the integrity of our trading platform and our response to system failures, capacity constraints and business interruptions; our vulnerability to cyber security risks; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights or technology and defend against intellectual property infringement or other claims; our ability to enter into strategic alliances and to acquire other businesses and successfully integrate them with our business; our ability to comply with new and existing laws, rules and regulations both domestically and internationally; our ability to maintain effective compliance and risk management methods; the strain of growth initiatives on management and other resources; our future capital needs and our ability to obtain capital when needed; limitations on our operating flexibility contained in our credit agreement; and other factors.  The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.  More information about these and other factors affecting MarketAxess’ business and prospects is contained in MarketAxess’ periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and can be accessed at www.marketaxess.com.

Media and Investor Relations Contacts:

David CresciWilliam McBride
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.RF|Binder
+1-212-813-6027+1-917-239-6726

Kyle White
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
+1-212-813-6355

 
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
    
  Three Months Ended 
  March 31, 
   2020   2019 
         
  (In thousands, except per share data)
  (unaudited)
      
Revenues     
Commissions $155,954  $112,760 
Information services  8,642   7,366 
Post-trade services  4,153   4,100 
Other  229   265 
Total revenues  168,978   124,491 
      
Expenses     
Employee compensation and benefits  41,194   32,658 
Depreciation and amortization  8,067   6,082 
Technology and communications  8,161   5,782 
Professional and consulting fees  5,675   5,831 
Occupancy  3,474   2,949 
Marketing and advertising  2,675   2,299 
Clearing costs  5,510   2,577 
General and administrative  3,133   3,124 
Total expenses  77,889   61,302 
Operating income  91,089   63,189 
Other income (expense)     
Investment income  1,269   1,989 
Other, net  (656)  42 
Total other income   613   2,031 
Income before income taxes  91,702   65,220 
Provision for income taxes  16,886   12,698 
Net income $ 74,816  $ 52,522 
      
      
Per Share Data:     
Net income per common share     
Basic $2.01  $1.42 
Diluted $1.96  $1.39 
      
Cash dividends declared per common share $0.60  $0.51 
      
Weighted-average common shares:     
Basic  37,303   37,043 
Diluted  38,075   37,832 


MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
Commission Revenue Details
     
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
   2020   2019 
     
  Total Commissions Revenue
  (In thousands)
  (unaudited)
     
Transaction Fees    
U.S. high-grade $57,970  $42,501 
Other credit 1  65,610   46,034 
Total credit  123,580   88,535 
Rates 2  5,586   557 
Total transaction fees  129,166   89,092 
     
Distribution Fees    
U.S. high-grade  19,974   17,978 
Other credit1  6,658   5,558 
Total credit  26,632   23,536 
Rates2  156   132 
Total distribution fees  26,788   23,668 
Total commissions $ 155,954  $ 112,760 
     
     
  Average Variable Transaction Fee Per Million
  (unaudited)
     
U.S. high-grade - fixed-rate $182.95  $158.45 
U.S. high-grade - floating-rate  47.96   75.70 
Total U.S. high-grade  175.67   153.21 
Other credit 1  198.97   196.31 
Total credit  187.31   172.95 
     
Rates2  3.87   39.02 
     
1 Other credit includes high-yield, emerging markets, Eurobonds and municipal bonds.
2 Rates includes U.S. Government bonds, agencies and other government bonds.


MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheet Data
     
  As of
  March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
     
  (In thousands)
  (unaudited)
     
Assets    
Cash and cash equivalents $363,811  $270,124 
Investments, at fair value  135,617   230,477 
Accounts receivable, net  93,572   62,017 
Goodwill and intangible assets, net  207,679   207,847 
Furniture, equipment, leasehold improvements and capitalized software, net  74,926   71,795 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  79,651   81,399 
Prepaid expenses and other assets  20,289   30,770 
Deferred tax assets, net  58   501 
Total assets $ 975,603  $ 954,930 
     
Liabilities and stockholders' equity     
Liabilities    
Accrued employee compensation $21,929  $47,365 
Income and other tax liabilities  20,776   16,690 
Deferred revenue  3,950   3,499 
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities  34,764   19,294 
Operating lease liabilities  96,301   97,991 
Total liabilities  177,720   184,839 
     
Stockholders' equity    
Common stock  122   122 
Additional paid-in capital  328,055   342,541 
Treasury stock  (158,803)  (153,388)
Retained earnings  643,129   591,086 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (14,620)  (10,270)
Total stockholders' equity  797,883   770,091 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 975,603  $ 954,930 
     


MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
 
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
   2020   2019 
     
  Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization
  (In thousands)
  (unaudited)
Net income  $74,816  $52,522 
Add back:    
Interest expense      
Provision for income taxes  16,886   12,698 
Depreciation and amortization  8,067   6,082 
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization  $ 99,769  $ 71,302 
     
  Free Cash Flow
  (In thousands)
  (unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities $120,369  $39,369 
Exclude: Net change in trading investments  (56,394)  (6,015)
Less: Purchases of furniture, equipment and leasehold improvements  (4,291)  (649)
Less: Capitalization of software development costs  (6,778)  (3,184)
Free cash flow $ 52,906  $ 29,521 


MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
Volume Statistics*
     
  Three Months Ended March 31,
   2020   2019 
     
  Total Trading Volume
  (In millions)
  (unaudited)
     
U.S. high-grade - fixed-rate $312,188  $259,833 
U.S. high-grade - floating-rate  17,806   17,577 
Total U.S. high-grade  329,994   277,410 
Other credit  329,753   234,491 
Total credit  659,747   511,901 
     
Rates  1,444,878   14,276 
     
  Average Daily Volume
  (In millions)
  (unaudited)
U.S. high-grade $5,322  $4,548 
Other credit  5,277   3,812 
Total credit  10,599   8,360 
     
Rates  23,305   233 
     
Number of U.S. Trading Days 1  62   61 
Number of U.K. Trading Days 2  64   63 
 
1 The number of U.S. trading days is based on the SIFMA holiday recommendation calendar.
2 The number of U.K. trading days is based on the U.K. Bank holiday schedule.
     
*Consistent with FINRA TRACE reporting standards, both sides of trades are included in the Company's reported volumes when the Company executes trades on a matched principal basis between two counterparties. Consistent with industry standards, U.S. Government Bond trades are single-counted.
     