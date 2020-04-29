Dublin, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Induction Motors Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to a study by the publisher, the global induction motors market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 3.72% in the estimated period 2019-2028.



The rising application in the electric vehicles, coupled with the technological advancements in the induction motors, is likely to drive the growth of the global induction motor market. Low cost of induction motors and their low maintenance cost are other factors driving the global market growth. The increasing demand for energy-efficient motors is expected to create huge business opportunities for the induction motors market. However, the high installation cost and fragmented nature of the market are restraining the market growth. Besides, the volatility in the prices of the raw materials is challenging the growth.



The global market report covers the countries from North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.



Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region for the induction motors market in the forthcoming period. It is also likely to be the largest market with the highest revenue. The growing adoption of electric vehicles is the key factor for this growth. Moreover, favorable government initiatives towards the growth of the manufacturing and production sectors are likely to increase the potential application of the induction motors in the region, thereby aiding the regional market growth in the coming years.



The major companies in the induction motors market are Siemens, General Electric, Kirloskar Electric Company, Oriental Motor Co Ltd, Brook Crompton Ltd, Rockwell Automation Inc, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Inmotion, Fuji Electric, ABB, Regal Beloit Corporation, Nidec Motor Corporation, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, WEG Electric Corporation and MMC Electric Company Pvt Ltd (Dynaflux).



Regal Beloit Corporation is a company that manufactures electronic products. The company provides a wide product portfolio that includes blowers, components, bearings, electric motors, generators & mechanical drives, power transmission products and couplings. It serves different industries, including aerospace & defense, food processing, agriculture, automotive, beverages, marine & primary metals, oil & gas and power generation. Headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin, the US, the company has its market presence in Asia, North America, Australia, Africa and Europe.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Induction Motors Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Three-Phase Segment Leads the Market by Type

2.2.2. Residential Segment Anticipated to Show Fastest Growth

2.2.3. Growth in Automation Industries

2.2.4. Development of Carbon Nanotube Yarns

2.3. Evolution & Transition of Induction Motors

2.4. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.4.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.2. Threat of Substitute

2.4.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.5. Key Impact Analysis

2.5.1. Price

2.5.2. Efficiency

2.5.3. Speed Rating

2.5.4. Insulation

2.6. Market Attractiveness Index

2.7. Vendor Scorecard

2.8. Industry Components

2.8.1. Raw Material Suppliers

2.8.2. Manufacturers

2.8.3. Distributors & Retailers

2.8.4. End-Users

2.9. Market Drivers

2.9.1. Demand by Electric Vehicles

2.9.2. Cost Effectiveness of Induction Motors

2.9.3. Low Maintenance Cost Increases Adoptability

2.9.4. Innovation in Induction Motors

2.10. Market Restraints

2.10.1. Fragmented Nature of Market

2.10.2. High Cost of Installation of Manufacturing Facility

2.11. Market Opportunities

2.11.1. Growth in Asia-Pacific Industrial Market

2.11.2. Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient Motors

2.12. Market Challenges

2.12.1. Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices



3. Global Induction Motors Market Outlook - by Type

3.1. Single-Phase

3.2. Three-Phase



4. Global Induction Motors Market Outlook - by Application

4.1. Commercial

4.2. Industrial

4.3. Residential



5. Global Induction Motors Market - Regional Outlook

5.1. North America

5.1.1. Market by Type

5.1.2. Market by Application

5.1.3. Country Analysis

5.1.3.1. United States

5.1.3.2. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. Market by Type

5.2.2. Market by Application

5.2.3. Country Analysis

5.2.3.1. United Kingdom

5.2.3.2. Germany

5.2.3.3. France

5.2.3.4. Spain

5.2.3.5. Italy

5.2.3.6. Russia

5.2.3.7. Rest of Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. Market by Type

5.3.2. Market by Application

5.3.3. Country Analysis

5.3.3.1. China

5.3.3.2. Japan

5.3.3.3. India

5.3.3.4. South Korea

5.3.3.5. Asean Countries

5.3.3.6. Australia & New Zealand

5.3.3.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4. Latin America

5.4.1. Market by Type

5.4.2. Market by Application

5.4.3. Country Analysis

5.4.3.1. Brazil

5.4.3.2. Mexico

5.4.3.3. Rest of Latin America

5.5. Middle East and Africa

5.5.1. Market by Type

5.5.2. Market by Application

5.5.3. Country Analysis

5.5.3.1. United Arab Emirates

5.5.3.2. Turkey

5.5.3.3. Saudi Arabia

5.5.3.4. South Africa

5.5.3.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. ABB

6.2. Brook Crompton Ltd

6.3. Inmotion

6.4. Fuji Electric

6.5. General Electric

6.6. Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

6.7. Kirloskar Electric Company

6.8. MMC Electric Company Pvt Ltd (Dynaflux)

6.9. Nidec Motor Corporation

6.10. Oriental Motor Corporation

6.11. Regal Beloit Corporation

6.12. Rockwell Automation Inc

6.13. Siemens

6.14. WEG Electric Corporation

6.15. CG Power and Industrial Solutions



7. Methodology & Scope

7.1. Research Scope

7.2. Sources of Data

7.3. Research Methodology



