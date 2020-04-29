Dublin, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hand Sanitizer Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher predicts that the global market for hand sanitizers would witness a CAGR of 10.07% over the forecast period 2019-2028.



The global hand sanitizer market is primarily being driven by the rising adoption of new formulations of hand sanitizers. Another factor influencing the growth is the growing health awareness regarding hand hygiene. Moreover, the increasing healthcare-related infections and the rise in people's disposable incomes present new opportunities for the growth of this market.



However, hidden toxicants in hand sanitizer products and the side-effects resulting by the use of hand sanitizers are impeding the growth of the hand sanitizer market. Besides, the volatility in raw material prices is also creating hurdles in the market growth.



The global hand sanitizer market spans across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.



Latin America is speculated to be the fastest-growing market globally, during the forecast period. Globalization and the growing public consciousness about maintaining personal hygiene have brought about significant changes in the hygiene products market in this region, thereby raising the adoption of hand sanitizers. Moreover, North America is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecasting years, accounting for the highest market share. The growing demand for hand sanitizers from various end-user segments is driving the growth in this region.



The notable players in the hand sanitizer market include Vi-Jon, The Honest Company Inc, The Clorox Company, 3M, Elyptol Australia Inc, Cleenol Group Ltd, GOJO Industries Inc, Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, EO Products, Jao Brand, Procter & Gamble, Hello Bello (Walmart), CleanWell, and The Caldrea Company.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Hand Sanitizer Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Porter's Five Forces Model

2.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.2.2. Threat of Substitute Products

2.2.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.2.5. Competitive Rivalry

2.3. Value Chain Analysis

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Market Trends

2.6. Key Insights

2.7. Market Drivers

2.7.1. Adoption of New Formulations of Hand Sanitizers

2.7.2. Growing Health Awareness Toward Hand Hygiene

2.8. Market Restraints

2.8.1. Hidden Toxicants in Hand Sanitizers

2.8.2. Side-Effects Related to Hand Sanitizers

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.9.1. Increasing Healthcare-Associated Infections

2.9.2. Rising Disposable Income

2.10. Market Challenges

2.10.1. Volatile Raw Material Prices



3. Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook - by Product

3.1. Gel-Based

3.2. Liquid

3.3. Foam-Based

3.4. Spray

3.5. Hand Wipes



4. Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook - by End-User

4.1. Healthcare

4.2. Hospitality

4.3. Residential

4.4. Corporate

4.5. Government & Military

4.6. Education

4.7. Retail



5. Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook - by Distribution Channel

5.1. Supermarket and Hypermarket

5.2. Department Stores and Discounters

5.3. Drug Stores

5.4. Online

5.5. Other Distribution Channel



6. Hand Sanitizer Market - Regional Outlook

6.1. North America

6.1.1. Market by Product

6.1.2. Market by End-User

6.1.3. Market by Distribution Channel

6.1.4. Country Analysis

6.1.4.1. The United States

6.1.4.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Market by Product

6.2.2. Market by End-User

6.2.3. Market by Distribution Channel

6.2.4. Country Analysis

6.2.4.1. The United Kingdom

6.2.4.2. Germany

6.2.4.3. France

6.2.4.4. Italy

6.2.4.5. Russia

6.2.4.6. Spain

6.2.4.7. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. Market by Product

6.3.2. Market by End-User

6.3.3. Market by Distribution Channel

6.3.4. Country Analysis

6.3.4.1. China

6.3.4.2. Japan

6.3.4.3. India

6.3.4.4. Australia & New Zealand

6.3.4.5. South Korea

6.3.4.6. Asean Countries

6.3.4.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Latin America

6.4.1. Market by Product

6.4.2. Market by End-User

6.4.3. Market by Distribution Channel

6.4.4. Country Analysis

6.4.4.1. Brazil

6.4.4.2. Mexico

6.4.4.3. Rest of Latin America

6.5. Middle East and Africa

6.5.1. Market by Product

6.5.2. Market by End-User

6.5.3. Market by Distribution Channel

6.5.4. Country Analysis

6.5.4.1. Saudi Arabia

6.5.4.2. Turkey

6.5.4.3. United Arab Emirates

6.5.4.4. South Africa

6.5.4.5. Rest of Middle East and Africa



7. Company Profiles

7.1. The Caldrea Company

7.2. The Clorox Company

7.3. Cleenol Group Ltd

7.4. The Honest Company Inc

7.5. Jao Brand

7.6. Vi-Jon

7.7. Elyptol Australia Inc

7.8. Eo Products

7.9. Unilever

7.10. Hello Bello (Walmart)

7.11. Procter & Gamble

7.12. 3M

7.13. Cleanwell

7.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

7.15. Gojo Industries Inc



8. Research Methodology & Scope

8.1. Research Scope & Deliverables

8.1.1. Objectives of Study

8.1.2. Scope of Study

8.2. Sources of Data

8.2.1. Primary Data Sources

8.2.2. Secondary Data Sources

8.3. Research Methodology

8.3.1. Evaluation of Proposed Market

8.3.2. Identification of Data Sources

8.3.3. Assessment of Market Determinants

8.3.4. Data Collection

8.3.5. Data Validation & Analysis



