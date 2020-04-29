Dublin, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 Impact on 5G Infrastructure Market by Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell and Macro Cell), Core Network Technology Type (SDN and NFV), End-User (Commercial, Residential, Government, Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the COVID-19 impact on 5G infrastructure market based on communication infrastructure type, core network technology, end-user, and geography. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business, products and services, and key strategies associated with the 5G infrastructure market.



Post COVID-19, the 5G Infrastructure market is estimated to grow from USD 12.6 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 44.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 28.97%. The projection for 2025 is estimated to be down by 22.79% as compared to pre COVID-19 estimation.

The major factors driving the growth of the global 5G infrastructure market is the need for high data transfer speed with low latency, increasing adoption of IoT devices, rising implementation of automation technologies across the end-user industries, and exponential rise in data traffic.



5G macro cell-based communication Infrastructure market to generate highest revenue between 2020 and 2025



Macro cells provide radio coverage for cellular networks and comprise the bulk of 4G/5G data traffic. Though macro cell sites are costly to deploy, they generate a higher average gross margin compared with small cells. Since one macro cell can cover several small cells.

The impact of COVID-19 on macro cells is expected to be high as operators are seeking to minimize their capital spending to remain in the growth stage. However, the COVID-19 crisis has made end users realize the true value of automation, IoT, and digitalization, who are now anticipated to increase their focus on implementing 5G wireless technology across their facilities, leading to aggressive deployment of macro cells during 2020-2025.



Industrial end-user to have the highest CAGR in 5G infrastructure market during forecast period



The industrial market is estimated to grow at the highest rate because of the growing demand for process automation in various manufacturing and process industries. 5G networks will become mainstream in industrial facilities for various applications. To efficiently collect, store, manage, and analyze the data generated by connected devices, a robust communication network infrastructure such as 5G will be needed to facilitate communication between IoT devices.



5G infrastructure market in APAC to generate highest revenue between 2020 and 2025 during forecast period



The 5G infrastructure market in APAC is expected to generate highest revenue during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to aggressive spending on the development 5G network infrastructure by China, South Korea, Japan, and India. The rising 5G subscriber base and the adoption of 5G smartphones in these countries will result in large scale deployment of 5G base stations.

Some of the major players in the global 5G infrastructure market are Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (US), Nokia Networks (Finland), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), and ZTE Corporation (China) among others.



Reasons to Buy the Report

Illustrative pre COVID-19 and post COVID-19 impact analysis on supply chain members, communication infrastructure, end-users, geography, key players, and forecast during 2020-2025.

Major drivers, restraints, and strategies followed by value chain members to minimize COVID-19 impact.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Covid-19 Health Assessment

1.2 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

1.2.1 Covid-19 Impact on the Economy - Scenario Assessment



2 Introduction



3 Research Methodology



4 Executive Summary



5 Impact of Covid-19 on 5G Ecosystem

5.1 Value Chain of 5G

5.1.1 Impact on Value Chain

5.1.2 Component Manufacturers

5.1.3 OEM

5.1.4 Infrastructure Equipment Manufacturers

5.1.5 Mobile Network Operators



6 Impact of Covid-19 on 5G Infrastructure Market

6.1 5G, by Communication Infrastructure

6.1.1 Small Cell-Based 5G Infrastructure

6.1.2 Macro Cell-Based 5G Infrastructure

6.2 5G, by Core Network Technology

6.2.1 SDN

6.2.2 NFV



7 Macroeconomic and Microeconomic Indicators

7.1 Covid-19 Impact on Drivers

7.1.1 Emerging 5G Applications

7.1.2 Rising Digitalization

7.1.3 Partnerships and Alliances for 5G Monetization

7.2 Restraints

7.2.1 Supply Chain Disruption

7.2.2 Delay in the Release of 5G Specifications

7.2.3 China-US Trade War



8 5G Infrastructure Market, by End-user

8.1 Impact of Covid-19 on 5G Infrastructure Market, by End-user

8.1.1 Covid-19 Impact on Commercial

8.1.2 Covid-19 Impact on Residential

8.1.3 Covid-19 Impact on Industrial Sector

8.1.4 Covid-19 Impact on Government Sector



9 5G Infrastructure Market, by Region

9.1 Impact of Covid-19 Impact on 5G Infrastructure Market by Geography

9.2 Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Apac

9.2.1 Covid-19 Impact Analysis on China

9.2.2 South Korea

9.2.3 Japan

9.3 Covid-19 Impact Analysis on North America

9.3.1 US

9.4 Impact of Covid-19 on Europe

9.4.1 Italy

9.4.2 Germany

9.4.3 UK

9.4.4 France

9.5 Impact of Covid-19 on Row



10 Strategies of Supply Chain Members

10.1 Impact of Covid-19 on Component Supplier'S Product/Application/Geography

10.1.1 Impact of Covid-19 on OEM

10.1.1.1 Product/Application/Geography

10.1.1.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Telecommunication Infrastructure Equipment Providers Product/Application/Geography

10.1.1.3 Impact of Covid-19 on MNOS Product/Application/Geography

10.2 Winning Strategies to Gain Market Share

10.2.1 Short-Term Strategies

10.2.2 Mid-Term Strategies

10.2.3 Long-Term Strategies

10.3 Vendor Analysis

10.3.1 Telecom Equipment Providers Market Evolution

10.3.2 Huawei

10.3.3 Ericsson

10.3.4 Nokia

10.3.5 ZTE

10.3.6 Samsung

10.3.7 Vendor 5G Contracts and Covid-19 Impact Analysis



