NextgenID’s new Identity-as-a-Service financial model enables government agencies to update their identity enrollment technology with zero capital outlay. The ID*Capture Kiosk, coupled with the Supervised Remote In-person Proofing solution, provides protection to enrollees and operators through social distancing.

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextgenID , a technology leader in trusted identity assurance and credentialing solutions, today announced its frictionless procurement model offering to provide federal agencies with additional payment options for the ID*Capture® Kiosk and Supervised Remote In-person Proofing (SRIP). With the Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) pay-as-you-go business model, agencies are able to immediately deploy and exercise state-of-the-art equipment and software on-site without the need for a capital expenditure. Instead, the system can be paid for over time through identity proofing transactions.



Current practices require agencies to set aside a tremendous budget for purchasing enrollment equipment in addition to paying for the staffing at each credentialing station. NextgenID’s all-in-one kiosk delivers automation, speed, trust, and security for capturing the personal biometrics and information mandated for PIV, PIV-I, CIV, TWIC, FRAC and CAC card enrollment. The SRIP technology delivers everything needed to remotely manage the complete proofing process as if there in person. Operators conduct the process and guide the user remotely, while managing language barriers and facilitating an accurate and efficient workflow.

“Our frictionless model allows us to offer our revolutionary technology to agencies at a lower cost, in addition to saving them money long-term,” said Mohab Murrar, CEO of NextgenID. “Customers have the choice of using capital to purchase the equipment upfront, paying completely by transaction, or a hybrid of a lower capital payment with a reduced transaction fee. This flexibility allows government agencies to take advantage of our solutions in an efficient and cost-effective way.”

The IDaaS frictionless model pays for itself and further reduces operational costs through cost reduction year after year. The solution combines the ID*Capture Kiosk and software and SRIP solution which is 100% compliant with NIST SP800-63-3 requirements.

Direct Savings: Personnel staffing requirements are reduced on the order of 10 to 1 and transaction times are reduced up to 50%.

Indirect Savings: Physical footprint decreases, hours of service are extended, language preferences and special needs are supported.

NextgenID’s ID*Capture Kiosk and unique SRIP solution is the first significant upgrade to the HSPD-12 identity credential issuance process since HSPD-12 was issued years ago. The ID*Capture Kiosk can be shipped and installed within 30 days. Contact NextgenID at (703) 429-8525 for more information on IDaaS and the future of identity enrollment.

