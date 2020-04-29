FDA Clearance to Proceed with Phase 2/3 Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo Controlled Study
Mechanisms of Action May Address Overactive Inflammatory Response, Including Underlying Causes of Blood Coagulation Disorders Associated with COVID-19
DURHAM, N.C., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on accelerating the development of medicines to treat cancer and other serious diseases, today announced the Company’s initiation of a Phase 2/3 study of dociparstat sodium (DSTAT) in COVID-19 patients with acute lung injury (ALI).
DSTAT is a glycosaminoglycan derivative of heparin with robust anti-inflammatory properties, including the potential to address underlying causes of coagulation disorders with substantially reduced risk of bleeding complications compared to commercially available forms of heparin.1
“Given the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have evaluated many potential targets to address the clinical manifestations associated with severe COVID-19,”said Joseph Lasky, M.D., Professor of Medicine, Pulmonary and Critical Care Section Chief, John W. Deming, M.D. Endowed Chair in Internal Medicine at Tulane University Medical School. “Based on the literature, we believe DSTAT has the potential to reduce the excessive inflammation, immune cell infiltration and hypercoagulation associated with poor outcomes in patients with severe COVID-19 infection.”
“DSTAT is well-suited to unlock the anti-inflammatory properties of heparin as it may be dosed at much higher levels than any available form of heparin without triggering bleeding complications,” said Mike Sherman, Chief Executive Officer of Chimerix. “We had planned to evaluate DSTAT in several indications of high unmet need, including ALI from different causes. The pandemic intensified our focus on ALI associated with COVID-19. Our team has worked closely with critical care physicians treating COVID-19 patients and with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to develop a Phase 2/3 protocol to determine if DSTAT can reduce the need for mechanical ventilation and improve the rate of survival in patients with severe COVID-19 infection.”
Phase 2/3 Study Design
The study is a 1:1 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase 2/3 trial to determine the safety and efficacy of DSTAT in adults with severe COVID-19 who are at high risk of respiratory failure. Eligible subjects will be those with confirmed COVID-19 who require hospitalization and supplemental oxygen therapy. The primary endpoint of the study is the proportion of subjects who survive and do not require mechanical ventilation through day 28. Additional endpoints include time to improvement as assessed by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease ordinal scale, time to hospital discharge, time to resolution of fever, number of ventilator-free days, all-cause mortality, and changes in key biomarkers (e.g. interleukin-6 (IL-6), tumor necrosis factor-α (TNF-α), high mobility group box 1 (HMGB1), C-reactive protein and d-dimer).
The Phase 2 portion of the study will enroll 24 subjects to confirm the maximum safe dose and will then expand by an additional 50 patients (74 total) at the selected dose. A formal analysis of all endpoints, including supportive biomarkers will be performed at the conclusion of the phase 2 portion of the study. Contingent upon positive results, the Phase 3 portion of the study will enroll approximately 450 subjects.
Clinical Rationale for DSTAT in COVID-19 Patients with ALI
The clinical manifestations of COVID-19 range from mild, self-limited respiratory tract illness to severe alveolar damage and progressive respiratory failure, multiple organ failure, and death. Mortality in COVID-19 is associated with severe pulmonary disease and coagulation disorders such as disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC).2,3
The mechanistic rationale supporting DSTAT’s potential in ALI patients with COVID-19 is two-fold:
In a recent Phase 2 Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) study DSTAT was well tolerated with adverse events similar across DSTAT and control groups. DSTAT is an investigational agent, not yet licensed or approved for use.
About Chimerix
Chimerix is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to accelerating the advancement of innovative medicines that make a meaningful impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its two clinical-stage development programs are dociparstat sodium (DSTAT) and brincidofovir (BCV).
Dociparstat sodium is a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity In vitro and in vivo animal model data support DSTAT’s potential to reduce the inflammation and cellular infiltration associated with acute lung injury and address coagulation disorders associated with COVID-19 pathology. Separately, DSTAT inhibits the activities of several key proteins implicated in the viability of AML blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy (e.g., CXCL12, selectins, HMGB1, elastase). Randomized Phase 2 data suggest that DSTAT may also accelerate platelet recovery post-chemotherapy via inhibition of PF4, a negative regulator of platelet production that impairs platelet recovery following chemotherapy. BCV is an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox. For further information, please visit the Chimerix website, www.chimerix.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements include those relating to, among other things, the mechanism of action of DSTAT and its potential in ALI patients with COVID-19; Chimerix’s ability to develop DSTAT, including the initiation of a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for DSTAT as a potential treatment for ALI associated with COVID-19; and Chimerix’s ability to submit and/or obtain regulatory approvals for DSTAT. Among the factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks that DSTAT may not achieve the endpoints of the Phase 2/3 clinical trial; risks that DSTAT may not obtain regulatory approval from the FDA or such approval may be delayed or conditioned; risks that development activities related to DSTAT may not be completed on time or at all; Chimerix’s reliance on a sole source third-party manufacturer for drug supply; risks that ongoing or future trials may not be successful or replicate previous trial results, or may not be predictive of real-world results or of results in subsequent trials; risks and uncertainties relating to competitive products and technological changes that may limit demand for our drugs; risks that our drugs may be precluded from commercialization by the proprietary rights of third parties; and additional risks set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
note: DSTAT may be referred to as 2-O,3-O desulfated heparin, ODSH or CX-01 in these references.
