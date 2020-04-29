Seoul, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 28, 2020. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations Web site at http://www.gravity.co.kr/en/ir/notice/list.asp

The shareholders and ADS holders of Gravity may receive a hard copy of the annual report, which contains its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge upon request. Requests should be directed to IR Unit, Gravity Co., Ltd., 15F, 396 World Cup buk-ro, Mapo-gu, Seoul 03925, South Korea.

In the annual report on Form 20-F, the consolidated revenues is KRW 360,967 million, Operating profit is KRW 48,663 million, and a net profit attributable to parent company is KRW 39,876 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

(In millions of KRW)

2019 2018 YoY Revenues 360,967 286,770 25.9% Operating profit 48,663 33,368 45.8% Net profit attributable to parent company 39,876 31,443 26.8%

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Based in Korea, Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity's principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 93 markets and countries. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.

Contact:

Mr. Heung Gon Kim

Chief Financial Officer

Gravity Co., Ltd.

Email: kheung@gravity.co.kr