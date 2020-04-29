CALGARY, Alberta, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy’s Board of Directors has approved a reduction to the quarterly dividend to $0.0125 (Cdn) per common share for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020.

The dividend will be payable on July 2, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 9, 2020.

Regular dividend payments on each of the Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares – Series 1, Series 2, Series 3, Series 5 and Series 7 – will be paid for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020. The dividends will be payable on June 30, 2020 to holders of record at the close of business on June 9, 2020.

 Share Series Dividend Type Rate (%) Dividend Paid ($/share)
Series 1Regular2.404$0.15025 
Series 2Regular3.36801$0.20935 
Series 3Regular4.689$0.29306 
Series 5Regular4.591$0.28694 
Series 7Regular4.60$0.28750 

Investor and Media Inquiries:

Leo Villegas, Senior Manager, Investor Relations
403-513-7817

Kim Guttormson, Manager, Communication Services
403-298-7088