CALGARY, Alberta, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy’s Board of Directors has approved a reduction to the quarterly dividend to $0.0125 (Cdn) per common share for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020.
The dividend will be payable on July 2, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 9, 2020.
Regular dividend payments on each of the Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares – Series 1, Series 2, Series 3, Series 5 and Series 7 – will be paid for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020. The dividends will be payable on June 30, 2020 to holders of record at the close of business on June 9, 2020.
|Share Series
|Dividend Type
|Rate (%)
|Dividend Paid ($/share)
|Series 1
|Regular
|2.404
|$0.15025
|Series 2
|Regular
|3.36801
|$0.20935
|Series 3
|Regular
|4.689
|$0.29306
|Series 5
|Regular
|4.591
|$0.28694
|Series 7
|Regular
|4.60
|$0.28750
Investor and Media Inquiries:
Leo Villegas, Senior Manager, Investor Relations
403-513-7817
Kim Guttormson, Manager, Communication Services
403-298-7088
Husky Energy Inc.
Calgary, Alberta, CANADA
Husky-Logo-pms.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: