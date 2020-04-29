Dublin, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 5G Satellite Communication Market: Focus on Orbit, Spectrum, End User, and Satellite Solutions - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 5G satellite communication market is expected to witness a high growth, owing to the increase in the number of communication satellite constellations for the support of 5G systems across the globe. Furthermore, the emergence of 5G satellite communication services for IoT is expected to gradually increase the demand for 5G satellite communication across the world.

In addition, the increasing demand for satellites for different business verticals and the need to resolve the bandwidth problem in the current network are some of the major factors expected to create lucrative opportunities for the global 5G satellite communication market in the coming 10 years.

This market report provides a detailed analysis of the recent trends influencing the market, along with a comprehensive study of future trends and technological developments. It also includes a competitive analysis of the leading players in the industry, including company overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis. The overall market has been segmented on the basis of technology, application, component, and region. The report also includes a comprehensive section on the regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.

Some of the key players in the global 5G satellite communication market are Airbus S.A.S, Avanti Communications Group PLC, Eutelsat S.A., Gomspace A/S, Gilat Satellite Networks, OHB SE, Quortus, Space X, The Boeing Company, and the Thales Group.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the trends in the global 5G satellite communication market across different regions?

What are the major driving forces that tend to increase the demand for 5G satellite communication market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global 5G satellite communication market?

What is the estimated revenue to be generated in the global 5G satellite communication market by orbit in 2021?

Which end user of the 5G satellite communication market is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What is the estimated revenue to be generated in the global 5G satellite communication market by end user in 2021, and what are the estimates by 2030?

Which orbit is expected to dominate the 5G satellite communication market in the coming years?

What was the estimated revenue to be generated by the global 5G satellite communication market across different regions in 2021, and what are the estimates by 2030?

Which are the key players in the global 5G satellite communication market, and what are the new strategies that are being adopted by them to make a mark in the industry?

What major opportunities do the 5G satellite communication market companies foresee in the next ten years?

What is the competitive strength of the key leading players in the 5G satellite communication market?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Drivers

1.2 Market Restraints

1.3 Market Opportunities



2 Industry Analysis

2.1 Industry Overview

2.2 Evolution of 5G Network

2.3 5G Satellite Communication Technology Roadmap

2.4 Legal Standards and Policies

2.5 Market Ecosystem: Stakeholder Scenario

2.6 Partnership Scenario: 5G Satellite Communication Market

2.7 Patent Analysis

2.8 Value Chain Analysis

2.9 5G Satellite Use Cases and Rollout-Models



3 Global 5G Satellite Communication Market, 2021-2030

3.1 Assumptions and Limitations

3.2 Market Overview

4 Global 5G Satellite Communication Market (by Orbit), 2021-2030

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Low Earth Orbit (LEO)

4.3 Medium Earth Orbit (MEO)

4.4 Geosynchronous Earth Orbit (GEO)

5 Global 5G Satellite Communication Market (by Spectrum), 2021-2030

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 L and S Band (1-4GHZ)

5.3 C and X Band (4-12GHZ)

5.4 Ku and Ka Band (12-40GHZ)

6 Global 5G Satellite Communication Market (by End User), 2021-2030

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Defense & Government

6.3 Consumer Electronics

6.4 Transportation & Logistics

6.5 Aviation

6.6 Energy & Utilities

6.7 Heavy Industries

6.8 Others

7 Global 5G Satellite Communication Market (by Satellite Solutions), 2021-2030



8 Global 5G Satellite Communication Market (by Region), 2021-2030



9 Company Profiles



10 Research Scope and Methodology



Companies Mentioned



Airbus S.A.S

Avanti Communications Group PLC

EKINOPS S.A.

Eutelsat S.A.

Gilat Satellite Networks

Gomspace A/S

Intelsat

Newtec

OHB SE

Quortus

SES Satellites

ST Engineering iDirect

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX)

Thales Group

The Boeing Company

