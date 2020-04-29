Dublin, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Human Microbiome Sequencing Market: Focus on Products, Technologies, Applications, End Users, Country Data (17 Countries), and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report the market for human microbiome sequencing is anticipated to clock a CAGR of 19.44% during the forecast period 2019-2029. As high-throughput approaches continue to advance and become clinically corroborated, it is expected that next-generation sequencing will be at the forefront as a method for understanding host-microbiome relationships, leading to a highly flourishing human microbiome sequencing market. The market is expected to grow up to $6,336.4 million by the end of 2029.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Some of the key players contributing to the global human microbiome sequencing market are Baseclear B.V., Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) Genomics Co., Ltd, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Clinical Microbiomics A/S, Eurofins Scientific SE, GENEWIZ, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Novogene Corporation, OraSure Technologies, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Second Genome, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Viome, Inc., CosmosID, Leucine Rich Bio Pvt. Ltd., Microba, Microbiome Insights Inc., and Molzym GmbH & Co. KG.
Although at its nascency, the human microbiome has progressively become an inseparable part of human health owing to the increasing number of global initiatives establishing its symbiotic role in the upkeep of human health. While probiotic-based products have already made their entry into the market, primarily based on the historical research profiling general human gut microbiota, global initiatives are now being undertaken to emphasize the role of the human microbiome as a second genome. Large-scale sequencing studies, attempting to replicate the global genome sequencing initiatives, have delved deeper into understanding human microbiome variation across demographics.
The central role of the gut microbiota in modulating human health has further expanded into understanding its role in modulating other metabolic factors in the human body. As a result, human microbiome sequencing has become the centerpiece of an ever-evolving precision medicine landscape. Growing interests across the healthcare continuum worldwide have rendered a highly dynamic market, dotted with mushrooming start-ups that have disrupted testing accessibility. Further, growing adoption among the global population has also facilitated enormous growth and will continue to propel the overall market.
Research Highlights:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Product-Service Definition
1.1 Inclusion and Exclusion
2 Research Scope
2.1 Scope of the Study
2.2 Key Questions Answered in the Report
2.3 Global Human Microbiome Sequencing Market: Research Methodology
3 Research Methodology
3.1 Primary Data Sources
3.2 Secondary Data Sources
3.3 Market Estimation Model
4 Industry Analysis
4.1 Overview
4.2 Legal Requirements and Framework in the U.S.
4.3 Legal Requirements and Framework in Europe
4.4 Legal Requirements and Framework in Asia-Pacific
4.4.1 China
4.4.2 Japan
4.5 Patent Analysis
5 Competitive Landscape
5.1 Synergistic Activities
5.2 Product Launches and Upgrades
5.3 Business Expansion and Funding Activities
5.4 Mergers and Acquisitions
5.5 Product Approvals and Other Activities
5.6 Market Share Analysis, 2017-2018
5.7 Growth Share Analysis
5.7.1 Growth Share Analysis (by Company)
5.7.2 Growth Share Analysis (by Application)
6 Market Dynamics
6.1 Overview
6.2 Iceberg Analysis - Global Human Microbiome Sequencing Market
6.3 Impact Analysis
6.4 Market Drivers
6.4.1 Increasing Emphasis on Microbiome's Potential for Human Health
6.4.2 Decreasing Cost of Sequencing
6.4.3 Increasing Entry of Legacy Companies into Microbiome Sequencing
6.5 Market Restraints
6.5.1 Lack of High Complexity Testing Centers
6.5.2 Insufficient Application-Based Research Hindering Market Pull
6.5.3 Regulatory Challenges for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Companies
6.6 Market Opportunities
6.6.1 Massive Scope for Adoption of Human Microbiome Sequencing in Developing Nations
6.6.2 Growing Integrative Industry-Academia Collaboration
6.6.3 Novel Diagnostic Applications
7 Human Microbiome Sequencing: Overview
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Milestones in Human Microbiota Research
7.3 Market Availability for Human Microbiome Sequencing
8 Global Human Microbiome Sequencing Market (by Product Type)
8.1 Overview
8.2 Kits and Assays
8.3 Instruments
8.4 Software
9 Global Human Microbiome Sequencing Market (by Technology)
9.1 Overview
9.2 Next-Generation Sequencing
9.2.1 Sequencing by Synthesis
9.2.2 Sequencing by Ligation
9.2.3 Other Next-Generation Sequencing Technologies
9.3 Traditional Sequencing Technologies
9.3.1 Pyrosequencing
9.3.2 Sanger Sequencing
9.4 Other Sequencing Technologies
10 Global Human Microbiome Sequencing Market (by Application)
10.1 Overview
10.2 Disease Diagnosis
10.2.1 Gastrointestinal Diseases
10.2.2 Metabolic Diseases
10.2.3 Oncology
10.2.4 Infectious Diseases
10.2.5 Neurological Diseases
10.2.6 Other Diseases
10.3 Drug Discovery
10.4 Consumer Wellness
10.5 Omics Analysis
10.5.1 Genome Analysis
10.5.2 Metabolome Analysis
10.5.3 Transcriptome Analysis
10.5.4 Other Omics Analysis
10.6 Other Applications
11 Global Human Microbiome Sequencing (by End User)
11.1 Overview
11.2 Research and Academic Institutions
11.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
11.4 Other End Users
12 Global Human Microbiome Sequencing Market (by Region)
12.1 Overview
12.2 North America
12.2.1 U.S.
12.2.2 Canada
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.2 France
12.3.3 U.K.
12.3.4 Spain
12.3.5 Italy
12.3.6 Russia
12.3.7 Rest-of-Europe
12.4 Asia-Pacific
12.4.1 China
12.4.2 Japan
12.4.3 India
12.4.4 Australia
12.4.5 South Korea
12.4.6 Singapore
12.4.7 Rest-of-APAC
12.5 Latin America
12.5.1 Brazil
12.5.2 Mexico
12.5.3 Argentina
12.5.4 Rest-of-Latin America
12.6 Rest-of-the-World
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Overview
13.2 Market Value Chain
13.3 Baseclear B.V.
13.4 Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) Genomics Co., Ltd
13.5 Charles River Laboratories International Inc.
13.6 Clinical Microbiomics A/S
13.7 Eurofins Scientific SE
13.8 GENEWIZ, Inc.
13.9 Illumina, Inc.
13.10 Novogene Corporation
13.11 OraSure Technologies, Inc.
13.12 Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Inc.
13.13 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.
13.14 QIAGEN N.V.
13.15 Second Genome, Inc.
13.16 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
13.17 Viome, Inc.
13.18 CosmosID
13.19 Leucine Rich Bio Pvt. Ltd.
13.20 Microba
13.21 Microbiome Insights Inc.
13.22 Molzym GmbH & Co. KG
