According to this report the market for human microbiome sequencing is anticipated to clock a CAGR of 19.44% during the forecast period 2019-2029. As high-throughput approaches continue to advance and become clinically corroborated, it is expected that next-generation sequencing will be at the forefront as a method for understanding host-microbiome relationships, leading to a highly flourishing human microbiome sequencing market. The market is expected to grow up to $6,336.4 million by the end of 2029.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the long-term and short-term impacts of human microbiome sequencing on the human health continuum?

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global human microbiome sequencing market?

What are the key development strategies which are implemented by the major players in order to sustain in the competitive market?

What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions for the global human microbiome sequencing market?

How is the patent landscape in the industry shaping up future technological trends?

How is each segment of the market expected to grow during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029?

Who are the leading players with significant offerings to the global human microbiome sequencing market? What is the expected market dominance for each of these leading players?

Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and why?

What are the challenges that are yet to be met by the global human microbiome sequencing market?

What are the unmet needs of the human microbiome sequencing market?

Some of the key players contributing to the global human microbiome sequencing market are Baseclear B.V., Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) Genomics Co., Ltd, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Clinical Microbiomics A/S, Eurofins Scientific SE, GENEWIZ, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Novogene Corporation, OraSure Technologies, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Second Genome, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Viome, Inc., CosmosID, Leucine Rich Bio Pvt. Ltd., Microba, Microbiome Insights Inc., and Molzym GmbH & Co. KG.



Although at its nascency, the human microbiome has progressively become an inseparable part of human health owing to the increasing number of global initiatives establishing its symbiotic role in the upkeep of human health. While probiotic-based products have already made their entry into the market, primarily based on the historical research profiling general human gut microbiota, global initiatives are now being undertaken to emphasize the role of the human microbiome as a second genome. Large-scale sequencing studies, attempting to replicate the global genome sequencing initiatives, have delved deeper into understanding human microbiome variation across demographics.



The central role of the gut microbiota in modulating human health has further expanded into understanding its role in modulating other metabolic factors in the human body. As a result, human microbiome sequencing has become the centerpiece of an ever-evolving precision medicine landscape. Growing interests across the healthcare continuum worldwide have rendered a highly dynamic market, dotted with mushrooming start-ups that have disrupted testing accessibility. Further, growing adoption among the global population has also facilitated enormous growth and will continue to propel the overall market.

Research Highlights:

Leading players in the global human microbiome sequencing market focus on undertaking synergistic activities with emerging start-ups in order to further expand their product portfolio.

The funding and business expansion scenario in the global human microbiome sequencing market has been a tremendous driving factor in bolstering the overall market. With the aim of advancing research through investments, legacy healthcare companies have invested significantly in start-ups to aid in product commercialization.

This market intelligence report provides a multidimensional view of the global human microbiome sequencing market in terms of market size and growth potential. This research report aims at answering various aspects of the human microbiome sequencing market with the help of the key factors driving the market, threats that can inhibit the overall market growth, and the current growth opportunities that are going to shape the future trajectory of market expansion.

Furthermore, the competitive landscape chapter in the report explicates the competitive nature of the global market and enables the reader to get acquainted with the recent market activities such as M&A activities, regulatory and legal activities, partnerships, and alliances and business expansion activities. The research report provides a comprehensive analysis of sales value, and manufacturers and trend analysis by segment and demand analysis by region.

This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 15 players in the market ecosystem and draws upon insights from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of the leading companies, market participants, and vendors.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Product-Service Definition

1.1 Inclusion and Exclusion

2 Research Scope

2.1 Scope of the Study

2.2 Key Questions Answered in the Report

2.3 Global Human Microbiome Sequencing Market: Research Methodology

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Data Sources

3.2 Secondary Data Sources

3.3 Market Estimation Model

4 Industry Analysis

4.1 Overview

4.2 Legal Requirements and Framework in the U.S.

4.3 Legal Requirements and Framework in Europe

4.4 Legal Requirements and Framework in Asia-Pacific

4.4.1 China

4.4.2 Japan

4.5 Patent Analysis

5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Synergistic Activities

5.2 Product Launches and Upgrades

5.3 Business Expansion and Funding Activities

5.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

5.5 Product Approvals and Other Activities

5.6 Market Share Analysis, 2017-2018

5.7 Growth Share Analysis

5.7.1 Growth Share Analysis (by Company)

5.7.2 Growth Share Analysis (by Application)

6 Market Dynamics

6.1 Overview

6.2 Iceberg Analysis - Global Human Microbiome Sequencing Market

6.3 Impact Analysis

6.4 Market Drivers

6.4.1 Increasing Emphasis on Microbiome's Potential for Human Health

6.4.2 Decreasing Cost of Sequencing

6.4.3 Increasing Entry of Legacy Companies into Microbiome Sequencing

6.5 Market Restraints

6.5.1 Lack of High Complexity Testing Centers

6.5.2 Insufficient Application-Based Research Hindering Market Pull

6.5.3 Regulatory Challenges for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Companies

6.6 Market Opportunities

6.6.1 Massive Scope for Adoption of Human Microbiome Sequencing in Developing Nations

6.6.2 Growing Integrative Industry-Academia Collaboration

6.6.3 Novel Diagnostic Applications

7 Human Microbiome Sequencing: Overview

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Milestones in Human Microbiota Research

7.3 Market Availability for Human Microbiome Sequencing

8 Global Human Microbiome Sequencing Market (by Product Type)

8.1 Overview

8.2 Kits and Assays

8.3 Instruments

8.4 Software

9 Global Human Microbiome Sequencing Market (by Technology)

9.1 Overview

9.2 Next-Generation Sequencing

9.2.1 Sequencing by Synthesis

9.2.2 Sequencing by Ligation

9.2.3 Other Next-Generation Sequencing Technologies

9.3 Traditional Sequencing Technologies

9.3.1 Pyrosequencing

9.3.2 Sanger Sequencing

9.4 Other Sequencing Technologies

10 Global Human Microbiome Sequencing Market (by Application)

10.1 Overview

10.2 Disease Diagnosis

10.2.1 Gastrointestinal Diseases

10.2.2 Metabolic Diseases

10.2.3 Oncology

10.2.4 Infectious Diseases

10.2.5 Neurological Diseases

10.2.6 Other Diseases

10.3 Drug Discovery

10.4 Consumer Wellness

10.5 Omics Analysis

10.5.1 Genome Analysis

10.5.2 Metabolome Analysis

10.5.3 Transcriptome Analysis

10.5.4 Other Omics Analysis

10.6 Other Applications

11 Global Human Microbiome Sequencing (by End User)

11.1 Overview

11.2 Research and Academic Institutions

11.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

11.4 Other End Users

12 Global Human Microbiome Sequencing Market (by Region)

12.1 Overview

12.2 North America

12.2.1 U.S.

12.2.2 Canada

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.2 France

12.3.3 U.K.

12.3.4 Spain

12.3.5 Italy

12.3.6 Russia

12.3.7 Rest-of-Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.4.1 China

12.4.2 Japan

12.4.3 India

12.4.4 Australia

12.4.5 South Korea

12.4.6 Singapore

12.4.7 Rest-of-APAC

12.5 Latin America

12.5.1 Brazil

12.5.2 Mexico

12.5.3 Argentina

12.5.4 Rest-of-Latin America

12.6 Rest-of-the-World

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Value Chain

13.3 Baseclear B.V.

13.4 Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) Genomics Co., Ltd

13.5 Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

13.6 Clinical Microbiomics A/S

13.7 Eurofins Scientific SE

13.8 GENEWIZ, Inc.

13.9 Illumina, Inc.

13.10 Novogene Corporation

13.11 OraSure Technologies, Inc.

13.12 Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Inc.

13.13 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

13.14 QIAGEN N.V.

13.15 Second Genome, Inc.

13.16 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

13.17 Viome, Inc.

13.18 CosmosID

13.19 Leucine Rich Bio Pvt. Ltd.

13.20 Microba

13.21 Microbiome Insights Inc.

13.22 Molzym GmbH & Co. KG

