Dublin, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Military Unmanned Aircraft Systems Market: Focus on Type, Application, and Range - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this market intelligence report the U.S. has a favorable framework in terms of adoption that lay grounds for market incentives and create an opportunity for the growth of military unmanned aircraft systems. Countries such as China, India, and Russia have been heavily investing in military unmanned aircraft systems as an attempt to decarbonize their economy and achieve the targets set for 2030.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

Why should an investor consider venturing into the military unmanned aircraft systems market, and what are the future growth opportunities?

For a new company looking to enter the market, which areas could it focus upon to stay ahead of the competition?

How do the existing market players function to improve their market positioning?

Which product and technology segment is expected to witness the maximum demand growth in the military unmanned aircraft systems market during 2019-2024 and how is their growth pattern across different regions and countries?

Which are the key application areas in the military unmanned aircraft systems market?

The Global Military unmanned aircraft systems Market analyzed by BIS Research is expected to show healthy growth. The military unmanned aircraft systems market is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR of 24.96% on the basis of capacity during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. The demand for unmanned aircraft systems has massively grown. Growing investments in the development of next-generation UAV technology gave rise to the adoption of military Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). Military unmanned aircraft systems address the scenario of various country defense strategies with respect to the procurement of UAS for different applications such as intelligence, surveillance & reconnaissance (ISR), target acquisition, combat operations, search & rescue, and delivery and transport.

The Military unmanned aircraft systems market is currently in its upscaling phase. The usage of military unmanned aircraft systems has been gaining traction owing to the rising need for sophisticated armed technology. However, due to some technical challenges such as electronic failures and communication failures, UAVs are crashing. Most of the military unmanned aircraft systems are being operated on a pilot basis with the help of government funding and subsidies.

Scope of the Military Unmanned Aircraft Systems Market

The Military unmanned aircraft systems Market provides detailed market information for segmentation such as type, application, range, and region. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the Military Unmanned Aircraft Systems in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.

The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape. While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry that is analyzed.

The Military unmanned aircraft systems Market is segregated by countries under 10 major countries, namely Australia, China, France, Germany, India, Russia, Turkey, U.A.E., U.K., and U.S.

Key Companies in the Military Unmanned Aircraft Systems Market

The key market players in the military unmanned aircraft systems Market include AeroVironment, Inc. (U.S.), China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (China), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), FLIR Systems, Inc. (U.S.), General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (U.S.), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), Raytheon Company (U.S.), Textron Inc. (U.S.), The Boeing Company (U.S.), and Turkish Aerospace Industries (Turkey), among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Overview

1.2 Market Drivers

1.2.1 Increasing Military Budgets for UAV Programs

1.2.2 Rise in Procurement of Mission-Specific UAVs

1.2.3 Growing Investments for the Development of Next-Generation Military UAVs

1.3 Restraints

1.3.1 Rapidly Evolving UAV Technologies Restraining UAV Manufacturers to Cope with the Associated Changes

1.4 Challenges

1.4.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals for UAV Operations

1.4.2 Technological Limitations Restraining the Military UAVs

1.5 Opportunities

1.5.1 Development of Multi-Role UAVs

2 Competitive Insights

2.1 Key Developments and Strategies

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Share of Key Business Strategies

2.1.3 Product Launches and Developments

2.1.4 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

2.1.5 Mergers and Acquisitions

3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Overview

3.2 Military Unmanned Aircraft Systems Evolution

3.3 Technological Trends

3.3.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI)

3.3.2 3D Printing

3.3.3 Multi-Sensor Data Fusion for UAV Navigation

3.3.4 Sense & Avoid Technology

3.3.5 Cloud Computing-Based Services for Military UAVs

3.4 Product Innovations

3.4.1 Swarm Drones

3.4.2 Spy Drones

3.4.3 IoT Drones

3.4.4 Nano & Mini Drones

3.4.5 Inflatable Drones

3.5 Anti-UAV Defense Systems

3.6 Smart Ground Control Station

4 Global Military Unmanned Aircraft Systems Market (by Type)

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Fixed-Wing

4.2.1 Small UAV

4.2.2 Medium-Altitude Long-Endurance (MALE)

4.2.3 High-Altitude Long Endurance (HALE)

4.3 Rotary-Wing UAVs

4.3.1 Single Rotor UAVs

4.3.1.1 Coaxial Rotor UAVs

4.3.1.2 Conventional UAVs

4.3.1.3 Flettner UAVs

4.3.2 Multi Rotor UAVs

4.3.2.1 Tricopter UAVs

4.3.2.2 Quadcopter UAVs

4.3.2.3 Octocopter UAVs

4.4 Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) UAVs

4.4.1 Fixed-Wing VTOL

4.4.2 Tilt Rotor UAVs

5 Global Military Unmanned Aircraft Systems Market (by Application)

5.1 Overview

5.2 Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)

5.3 Combat Operations

5.4 Target Acquisition

5.5 Search and Rescue

5.6 Delivery and Transportation

6 Global Military Unmanned Aircraft Systems (by Range)

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS)

6.3 Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS)

6.4 Visual Line of Sight (VLOS)

7 Global Military Unmanned Aircraft Systems Market (by Country)

7.1 Overview

7.2 Australia

7.3 China

7.4 France

7.5 Germany

7.6 India

7.7 Russia

7.8 Turkey

7.9 United Arab Emirates

7.10 U.K.

7.11 U.S.

8 Report Scope and Methodology

8.1 Report Scope

8.2 Global Military Unmanned Aircraft Systems Market Research Methodology

8.2.1 Assumptions

8.2.2 Limitations

8.2.3 Primary Data Sources

8.2.4 Secondary Data Sources

8.2.5 Data Triangulation

8.2.6 Market Estimation and Forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cczekx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900