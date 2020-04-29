Dublin, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ventilators - Market Insights and Competitive Landscape, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report outlays comprehensive insights into present competitive landscape across the market of ventilators. A detailed picture of the Ventilators changing market dynamics is provided, which includes the role of ventilators in COVID-19 and detailed regulatory scenario. The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth assessment of manufacturers and distributors in the Ventilators through company profiles consisting of business overview, product portfolio, ventilator product overview, features, specifications, pros and cons, and price. The Ventilators report also provides ventilators collaborations and acquisitions trends in the COVID-19 scenario, along with market access and reimbursement scenario.

Role of Ventilators in COVID-19

This section of the report focuses on the recent demand surge in ventilators for COVID-19 patients. It covers recent news updates and development scenario of ventilators related to COVID-19 and provides updated guidelines and policies for the medical devices related to COVID-19 given by the FDA.

Major Manufacturers and Distributors of Ventilators

The report provides insights into:

Top 10 companies that are manufacturing ventilators, with detailed product overview, features, specifications, pros, and cons, and price.

List of other major manufacturers of ventilators, product type, and list of products.

Profiling of major distributors of ventilators consisting of the company's business overview and list of brand/ventilators covered under the ventilator product portfolio.

List of other major distributors of ventilators, company type, and company location.

Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), and acquisition trend for the advancement of ventilators for COVID-19 pandemic.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university web sites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Scope of the Report

The Ventilators- Market Insights and Competitive Landscape, 2020 report provides an overview of ventilators consist of its introduction, characteristics, and types, modes, and challenges, among other segments.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the role of ventilators for COVID-19 including recent news updates and development scenarios of ventilators related to COVID-19 and FDA updated guidelines and policies for the medical devices related to COVID-19.

It comprises of detailed profiles of top 10 ventilators manufacturing companies, with detailed product overview, features, specifications, pros and cons, and price; and major distributors of ventilators consisting of company's business overview and list of brand/ventilators covered under ventilator product portfolio.

The report provides insights into the medical device regulatory scenario, including detailed regulatory approval pathways in the US, EU5, and Japan; and an understanding of medical device certifications.

Report Highlights

Detailed overview of ventilators, its classification, and analysis by types, modes, target population, and end-user.

Highlights the issues and concerns in ventilators and management of clinical challenges in mechanical ventilation.

A better understanding of the role of ventilators in COVID-19.

In the coming years, the Ventilators market is set to change due to rising incidence of COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases; urbanization, growing population, and changing lifestyles; rapidly growing geriatric population; and growing demand for home care ventilators.

A detailed portfolio of major manufacturers and distributors in the ventilators market and recent collaborations among companies for the development of low-cost, easy-to-manufacture, and easy-to-maintain ventilator which could be deployed anywhere needed to save lives.

Analysis of strengths and opportunities of ventilators industry such as the rising prevalence of diseases that require mechanical ventilation support, rapidly increasing geriatric population, presence of big market players, and high-value equipment and rapidly growing market, increase in demand for low-cost due to rising incidence of COVID-19 infection, increase in demand of portable ventilators especially for home care settings, and raising awareness about the use of ventilators across different healthcare settings.

Key Questions Answered

What are the various types of ventilators available in the market? Who are the main end-users of ventilators? Who are the key players in the ventilators industry? Who are the major distributors and what type of ventilators they sell? What is the regulatory approval pathway for launching a new ventilator product in the United States? Are there any clinical challenges in mechanical ventilation? What is the medical coverage and funding scenario for ventilators in different countries? What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), mergers and acquisitions, and major licensing activities that will impact the ventilators market? What is the market access and reimbursement scenario in the ventilators market? What are the drivers and barriers influencing the ventilators market? What are the major unmet needs in the ventilators market? What are the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats in the ventilators market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Key Insights

2 Executive Summary

3 Ventilators: Background and Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Physiology of Mechanical Ventilation

3.1.2 Types of Mechanical Ventilations

3.2 Intensive Care ICU Ventilators

3.2.1 First-Generation ICU Ventilators

3.2.2 Second-Generation ICU Ventilators

3.2.3 Third-Generation ICU Ventilators

3.2.4 Classification of Ventilation Based on Cycling Mechanism

3.2.5 Fourth-Generation ICU Ventilators

3.2.6 Future of ICU Ventilator

3.3 Ventilators Classification and Analysis by Modes

3.3.1 Volume-controlled Ventilation

3.3.2 Pressure-controlled Ventilation

3.3.3 Volume-controlled Ventilation versus pressure-controlled Ventilation

3.4 Working Principles of Modes of Mechanical Ventilators

3.4.1 Phase Variables of a Breathing Cycle

3.4.2 Influence on Respiratory Muscle Activity and Importance of Synchrony

3.5 Ventilators Classification by Target Population

3.5.1 Neonatal versus Adult Ventilation

3.5.2 Some Special Considerations for Ventilator Management in Neonates, Infants, and Children

3.5.3 Monitoring of Mechanical Ventilation: Specific Pediatric and Neonatal Considerations

3.6 Ventilators Classification and Analysis by End-user

3.6.1 Hospitals and Clinics

3.6.2 Home Care

3.6.3 Ambulatory Care Centers

3.6.4 Emergency Medical Services

3.6.5 Use of Ventilators Types on the Basis of End-user

3.7 Issues of Concern in Ventilators

3.8 Management of clinical challenges in mechanical ventilation

3.9 Role of Ventilators in COVID-19 in-depth Analysis

3.9.1 Recent News Updates and Development Scenario of Ventilators Related to COVID-19

3.9.2 The US FDA Updated Guidelines and Policies for the Medical Devices Related to COVID-19

4 Ventilators: Regulations and Certifications

4.1 Medical Device Regulatory Scenario

4.1.1 The United States

4.1.2 Europe

4.1.3 Japan

4.2 Medical Device Certifications

4.2.1 International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 13485 certification for quality management systems

4.2.2 Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) 60601-1:2005 standards for product safety and effectiveness for electrical medical equipment

5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Profiling of Ventilator Major Manufacturers

5.1.1 GE Healthcare

5.1.2 Dragerwerk AG

5.1.3 Getinge

5.1.4 Hamilton Medical AG

5.1.5 Medtronic Plc

5.1.6 Philips Healthcare

5.1.7 ResMed

5.1.8 Air Liquide

5.1.9 Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)/Carefusion

5.1.10 Smiths Medical

5.2 Ventilators - Other Major Manufacturers

5.3 Profiling of Ventilators Major Distributors

5.3.1 Avante Health Solutions

5.3.2 BiMedis LLC

5.3.3 Medical Dynamics Inc.

5.3.4 Bound Tree Medical.

5.4 Ventilators - Major Distributors

6 Ventilators Collaborations and Acquisitions Trend in COVID-19 Scenario

7 Market Access and Reimbursement Scenario

7.1 Medicare Coverage of Home Respiratory Devices

7.2 Medicare Payment Policies for Home Respiratory Devices

7.3 Correct Coding and Coverage of Ventilators - Revised January 2019

7.3.1 HCPC Coding

7.3.2 Coverage

7.3.3 Upgrades

7.3.4 Payment Category

7.3.5 Coverage of Second Ventilator

8 SWOT Analysis

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Drivers

9.2 Market Barriers

10 Unmet Needs

11 KOL's Views

12 Appendix

12.1 Bibliography

12.2 Report Methodology

13 Capabilities

14 Disclaimer

15 About the Publisher

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g3ulns

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900