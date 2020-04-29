Dublin, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ventilators - Market Insights and Competitive Landscape, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report outlays comprehensive insights into present competitive landscape across the market of ventilators. A detailed picture of the Ventilators changing market dynamics is provided, which includes the role of ventilators in COVID-19 and detailed regulatory scenario. The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth assessment of manufacturers and distributors in the Ventilators through company profiles consisting of business overview, product portfolio, ventilator product overview, features, specifications, pros and cons, and price. The Ventilators report also provides ventilators collaborations and acquisitions trends in the COVID-19 scenario, along with market access and reimbursement scenario.
Role of Ventilators in COVID-19
This section of the report focuses on the recent demand surge in ventilators for COVID-19 patients. It covers recent news updates and development scenario of ventilators related to COVID-19 and provides updated guidelines and policies for the medical devices related to COVID-19 given by the FDA.
Major Manufacturers and Distributors of Ventilators
The report provides insights into:
Scope of the Report
Report Highlights
Key Questions Answered
Key Topics Covered:
1 Key Insights
2 Executive Summary
3 Ventilators: Background and Overview
3.1 Introduction
3.1.1 Physiology of Mechanical Ventilation
3.1.2 Types of Mechanical Ventilations
3.2 Intensive Care ICU Ventilators
3.2.1 First-Generation ICU Ventilators
3.2.2 Second-Generation ICU Ventilators
3.2.3 Third-Generation ICU Ventilators
3.2.4 Classification of Ventilation Based on Cycling Mechanism
3.2.5 Fourth-Generation ICU Ventilators
3.2.6 Future of ICU Ventilator
3.3 Ventilators Classification and Analysis by Modes
3.3.1 Volume-controlled Ventilation
3.3.2 Pressure-controlled Ventilation
3.3.3 Volume-controlled Ventilation versus pressure-controlled Ventilation
3.4 Working Principles of Modes of Mechanical Ventilators
3.4.1 Phase Variables of a Breathing Cycle
3.4.2 Influence on Respiratory Muscle Activity and Importance of Synchrony
3.5 Ventilators Classification by Target Population
3.5.1 Neonatal versus Adult Ventilation
3.5.2 Some Special Considerations for Ventilator Management in Neonates, Infants, and Children
3.5.3 Monitoring of Mechanical Ventilation: Specific Pediatric and Neonatal Considerations
3.6 Ventilators Classification and Analysis by End-user
3.6.1 Hospitals and Clinics
3.6.2 Home Care
3.6.3 Ambulatory Care Centers
3.6.4 Emergency Medical Services
3.6.5 Use of Ventilators Types on the Basis of End-user
3.7 Issues of Concern in Ventilators
3.8 Management of clinical challenges in mechanical ventilation
3.9 Role of Ventilators in COVID-19 in-depth Analysis
3.9.1 Recent News Updates and Development Scenario of Ventilators Related to COVID-19
3.9.2 The US FDA Updated Guidelines and Policies for the Medical Devices Related to COVID-19
4 Ventilators: Regulations and Certifications
4.1 Medical Device Regulatory Scenario
4.1.1 The United States
4.1.2 Europe
4.1.3 Japan
4.2 Medical Device Certifications
4.2.1 International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 13485 certification for quality management systems
4.2.2 Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) 60601-1:2005 standards for product safety and effectiveness for electrical medical equipment
5 Competitive Landscape
5.1 Profiling of Ventilator Major Manufacturers
5.1.1 GE Healthcare
5.1.2 Dragerwerk AG
5.1.3 Getinge
5.1.4 Hamilton Medical AG
5.1.5 Medtronic Plc
5.1.6 Philips Healthcare
5.1.7 ResMed
5.1.8 Air Liquide
5.1.9 Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)/Carefusion
5.1.10 Smiths Medical
5.2 Ventilators - Other Major Manufacturers
5.3 Profiling of Ventilators Major Distributors
5.3.1 Avante Health Solutions
5.3.2 BiMedis LLC
5.3.3 Medical Dynamics Inc.
5.3.4 Bound Tree Medical.
5.4 Ventilators - Major Distributors
6 Ventilators Collaborations and Acquisitions Trend in COVID-19 Scenario
7 Market Access and Reimbursement Scenario
7.1 Medicare Coverage of Home Respiratory Devices
7.2 Medicare Payment Policies for Home Respiratory Devices
7.3 Correct Coding and Coverage of Ventilators - Revised January 2019
7.3.1 HCPC Coding
7.3.2 Coverage
7.3.3 Upgrades
7.3.4 Payment Category
7.3.5 Coverage of Second Ventilator
8 SWOT Analysis
9 Market Dynamics
9.1 Market Drivers
9.2 Market Barriers
10 Unmet Needs
11 KOL's Views
12 Appendix
12.1 Bibliography
12.2 Report Methodology
13 Capabilities
14 Disclaimer
15 About the Publisher
