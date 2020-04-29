Northern Horizon Capital AS as management company of Baltic Horizon Fund informs of change in financial calendar of Baltic Horizon Fund: Annual general meeting of unitholders will be held on week 22.

Previously the planned time of the meeting was week 21.

Updated financial calendar is available on Baltic Horizon Fund webpage.

For additional information please contact::

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

www.baltichorizon.com

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.

