Northern Horizon Capital AS as management company of Baltic Horizon Fund informs of change in financial calendar of Baltic Horizon Fund: Annual general meeting of unitholders will be held on week 22.
Previously the planned time of the meeting was week 21.
Updated financial calendar is available on Baltic Horizon Fund webpage.
For additional information please contact::
Tarmo Karotam
Baltic Horizon Fund manager
E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com
www.baltichorizon.com
Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.
Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Horizon Capital
Tallinn, ESTONIA
Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Horizon Capital LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: