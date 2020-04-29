Dublin, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical X-Ray Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medical x-ray market is expected to grow substantially at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period. Increasing geriatric population susceptible to several chronic diseases such as tumors and CVDs and increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders are augmenting the demand for effective diagnosis; thereby, influencing the market growth. Moreover, increasing use of medical x-ray in the dental application is further expanding the market size of the medical x-ray devices across the globe. In addition, technological advancements in the medical x-ray products and trend of convergence of the medical sector will promise ample opportunities for the growth of the market in the near future.



The global medical x-ray market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, application, end-use, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is sub-segmented into digital medical x-ray devices and analog medical x-ray devices. Based on the technology, the market is further classified into film-based radiography, CR, and DR. Moreover, the report analyzes various applications of x-ray devices which include tumor/cancer, orthopedic, cardiovascular diseases, dental, and others. CVD application segment is estimated to dominate the global medical x-ray market during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of CVDs that augments the demand for effective diagnosis. Based on the end-use, the market is divided into hospitals and diagnostic centers.



Geographically, the market is analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America held the dominating position in the global medical x-ray market in 2018 and is further estimated to follow the same trend over the forecast period. This is due to the high demand for preventive care and early disease diagnosis in nations such as the US and Canada. Apart from this, the rising prevalence of gynecological disorders, orthopedic disorders, CVD and cancer in the region is further augmenting the need for medical x-ray devices. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. The growth of the region is backed by the rising geriatric population that is at high risk for several diseases such as CVD and skeletal deformities, which is driving the demand for medical x-ray devices in the region.



Furthermore, the global medical x-ray market is influenced by the presence of several players including Canon Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Siemens AG, and many others. These players adopt various strategies to capitalize on market growth opportunities. Mergers and acquisitions, product launch, geographical expansion, partnerships, and collaborations are the majorly adopted strategies by the market players. For instance, in August 2019, Koninklijke Philips NV announced the acquisition of Carestream Health Inc.'s Healthcare Information Systems (HCIS) business. This enabled the company to expand its enterprise diagnostic informatics solutions, including productivity enhancement, imaging data management, and advanced visualization and analysis; thereby, strengthening the revenue stream of the company.



Research Methodology



The market study of the global medical x-ray market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by the research team. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior, and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity of our reports.



Secondary sources include:

Financial reports of companies involved in the market

Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs

Company websites and their product catalog

The report is intended for medical x-ray manufacturers, research organizations, medical device manufacturing companies, hospitals, diagnostic centers, market research firms, government organizations, and other market participants for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market size and growth opportunities. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for making better business decisions.



The Report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global medical x-ray market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global medical x-ray market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global medical x-ray market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Canon Inc.

3.3.1.1. Overview

3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.3.2. Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

3.3.2.1. Overview

3.3.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.2.4. Recent Developments

3.3.3. General Electric Co.

3.3.3.1. Overview

3.3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.3.4. Recent Developments

3.3.4. Koninklijke Philips NV

3.3.4.1. Overview

3.3.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.4.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4.4. Recent Developments

3.3.5. Siemens AG

3.3.5.1. Overview

3.3.5.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.5.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.5.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Medical X-Ray Market by Type

5.1.1. Digital

5.1.2. Analog

5.2. Global Medical X-Ray Market by Technology

5.2.1. Film-based Radiography

5.2.2. Computed Radiography (CR)

5.2.3. Direct Radiography (DR)

5.3. Global Medical X-Ray Market by Application

5.3.1. Tumor/Cancer

5.3.2. Orthopedic

5.3.3. Cardiovascular Diseases

5.3.4. Dental

5.3.5. Others (Mammography and Pneumonia)

5.4. Global Medical X-Ray Market by End-Use

5.4.1. Hospitals

5.4.2. Diagnostic Centers



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. Japan

6.3.3. India

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Analogic Corp.

7.2. Canon Inc.

7.3. Dentsply Sirona, Inc.

7.4. Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

7.5. General Electric Co.

7.6. Hitachi Medical Systems Holding

7.7. Hologic Inc.

7.8. Idetec Medical Imaging

7.9. KA Imaging Inc.

7.10. Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc.

7.11. Koninklijke Philips NV

7.12. Midmark Corp.

7.13. PerkinElmer Inc.

7.14. Rayence Inc.

7.15. Shimadzu Corp.

7.16. Siemens AG

7.17. Teledyne Technologies Inc.

7.18. Thales Group

7.19. Varex Imaging Corp.

7.20. Varian Medical Systems

7.21. YXLON International GmbH



