JOHNS CREEK, Ga. , April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, today reported first quarter 2020 financial results. Diluted earnings per share in the quarter were $1.06 compared to $0.85 in the first quarter of 2019.



Highlights from the first quarter operating results were as follows:

First Quarter 2020 Compared to First Quarter 2019 Results

Revenue was $446.4 million, an 8.7% increase

Operating income was $38.8 million, a 35.4% increase

Operating ratio of 91.3 compared to 93.0

LTL shipments per workday rose 2.3%

LTL tonnage per workday increased by 4.0%

LTL revenue per hundredweight increased 3.1%

LTL revenue per shipment rose 4.9% to $241.61

“First quarter results were marked by shipment volatility over the first couple of months and then after a strong start in March, we experienced a quick and meaningful downturn in business volumes across our network, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. We were able to quickly make some cost adjustments, enabling us to produce improved financial results. We achieved a record low first quarter operating ratio which we believe validates our ability to execute on the growth strategy initiated several years ago”, said Saia President and Chief Executive Officer, Fritz Holzgrefe.

“Our operating ratio improved 170 basis points year-over-year as we saw improved productivity across our operations and as a result of our continued focus on pricing and mix management. Our shipments were up 2.3% from the prior year and combined with a 3.4% increase in yield, we increased our revenue per shipment by over 5%. The first quarter marked our 39th consecutive quarter of year over year yield improvement”, Holzgrefe continued.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented disruption to our business and to that of our customers. I am proud of the way our entire team has responded and that we have been able to do our part to provide essential goods all across the country. Our priority as a company is 100% focused on the health and safety of our employees, customers, vendors and all those in the communities we serve, while still honoring our commitment to deliver freight and meet our customers needs,” concluded Holzgrefe.

Saia Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Douglas Col stated, “We have executed our growth strategy over the last several years while maintaining considerable financial flexibility and a strong balance sheet and liquidity position. We currently have $47 million in cash on hand and access to more than $300 million through our revolving credit facility (including a $100 million accordion facility, subject to certain conditions and lender commitments) and other sources of borrowing in place. We have prioritized our 2020 investment plan to match our current outlook. We plan to selectively forego some previously planned investments until such time that business conditions improve while remaining open to opportunistic investments should they become available”.

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

Total debt was $235.8 million at March 31, 2020 and inclusive of the cash on-hand, net debt to total capital was 18.3%. This compares to total debt of $148.9 million and net debt to total capital of 17.2% at March 31, 2019.

Net capital expenditures in the first quarter of 2020 were $102.7 million. This compares to $56.5 million in net capital expenditures during the first quarter of 2019. In 2020, we anticipate net capital expenditures will be less than the $250 million previously planned.

Conference Call

Management will hold a conference call to discuss quarterly results today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To participate in the call, please dial 800-367-2403 or 334-777-6978 referencing conference ID #5366709. Callers should dial in five to ten minutes in advance of the conference call. This call will be webcast live via the Company website at www.saiacorp.com. A replay of the call will be offered two hours after the completion of the call through May 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The replay will be available by dialing 888-203-1112.

Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, GA, Saia LTL Freight operates 169 terminals across 44 states. For more information on Saia, Inc. visit the Investor Relations section at www.saia.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The Securities and Exchange Commission encourages companies to disclose forward-looking information so that investors can better understand the future prospects of a company and make informed investment decisions. This news release may contain these types of statements, which are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “believe,” “should” and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements reflect the present expectation of future events of our management as of the date of this news release and are subject to a number of important factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, (1) general economic conditions including downturns in the business cycle; (2) effectiveness of Company-specific performance improvement initiatives, including management of the cost structure to match shifts in customer volume levels; (3) the creditworthiness of our customers and their ability to pay for services; (4) widespread outbreak of an illness or any other communicable disease, including the COVID-19 pandemic, or any other health crisis or business disruptions that may arise from the COVID-19 pandemic in the future; (5) failure to achieve acquisition synergies; (6) failure to operate and grow acquired businesses in a manner that supports the value allocated to these acquired businesses; (7) economic declines in the geographic regions or industries in which our customers operate; (8) competitive initiatives and pricing pressures, including in connection with fuel surcharge; (9) loss of significant customers; (10) the Company’s need for capital and uncertainty of the credit markets; (11) the possibility of defaults under the Company’s debt agreements (including violation of financial covenants); (12) possible issuance of equity which would dilute stock ownership; (13) integration risks; (14) the effect of litigation including class action lawsuits; (15) cost and availability of qualified drivers, fuel, purchased transportation, real property, revenue equipment, technology and other assets; (16) the effect of governmental regulations, including but not limited to Hours of Service, engine emissions, the Compliance, Safety, Accountability (CSA) initiative, the Food and Drug Administration, compliance with legislation requiring companies to evaluate their internal control over financial reporting, Homeland Security, environmental regulations, tax law changes and potential changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement and to certain international tariffs; (17) changes in interpretation of accounting principles; (18) dependence on key employees; (19) inclement weather; (20) labor relations, including the adverse impact should a portion of the Company’s workforce become unionized; (21) terrorism risks; (22) self-insurance claims and other expense volatility; (23) risks arising from international business operations and relationships; (24) recent increases in the severity of auto liability claims against trucking companies and sharply higher costs of settlements and verdicts; (25) cost and availability of insurance coverage including the possibility the Company may be required to pay additional premiums, may be required to assume additional liability under its auto policy or be unable to obtain coverage; (26) increased costs of healthcare and prescription drugs, including as a result of healthcare reform legislation; (27) social media risks; (28) disruption in or failure of the Company’s technology or equipment including services essential to operations of the Company and/or cyber security risk; (29) failure to successfully execute the strategy to expand the Company’s service geography into the Northeastern United States; and (30) other financial, operational and legal risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings.

As a result of these and other factors, no assurance can be given as to our future results and achievements. Accordingly, a forward-looking statement is neither a prediction nor a guarantee of future events or circumstances and those future events or circumstances may not occur. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We are under no obligation, and we expressly disclaim any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT: Saia, Inc.

Investor Relations

investors@saia.com

770.232.4088







Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,909 $ 248 Accounts receivable, net 210,894 196,119 Prepaid expenses and other 48,105 36,012 Total current assets 305,908 232,379 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT: Cost 1,834,768 1,739,222 Less: accumulated depreciation 712,882 686,623 Net property and equipment 1,121,886 1,052,599 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 122,652 103,890 OTHER ASSETS 26,813 26,825 Total assets $ 1,577,259 $ 1,415,693 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 91,395 $ 83,621 Wages and employees' benefits 46,678 49,668 Other current liabilities 72,720 69,532 Current portion of long-term debt 19,565 19,405 Current portion of operating lease liability 18,689 19,020 Total current liabilities 249,047 241,246 OTHER LIABILITIES: Long-term debt, less current portion 216,202 117,025 Operating lease liability, less current portion 105,282 86,239 Deferred income taxes 118,624 111,555 Claims, insurance and other 44,717 44,402 Total other liabilities 484,825 359,221 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock 26 26 Additional paid-in capital 262,008 260,871 Deferred compensation trust (4,958 ) (3,871 ) Retained earnings 586,311 558,200 Total stockholders' equity 843,387 815,226 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,577,259 $ 1,415,693







Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Quarters Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) First Quarter 2020 2019 OPERATING REVENUE $ 446,396 $ 410,584 OPERATING EXPENSES: Salaries, wages and employees' benefits 238,645 220,352 Purchased transportation 30,059 28,418 Fuel, operating expenses and supplies 82,899 83,543 Operating taxes and licenses 14,396 13,202 Claims and insurance 10,421 9,530 Depreciation and amortization 32,590 26,782 Loss (gain) from property disposals, net (1,390 ) 126 Total operating expenses 407,620 381,953 OPERATING INCOME 38,776 28,631 NONOPERATING EXPENSES (INCOME): Interest expense 1,402 1,383 Other, net 547 (334 ) Nonoperating expenses, net 1,949 1,049 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 36,827 27,582 Income tax expense 8,716 5,323 NET INCOME $ 28,111 $ 22,259 Average common shares outstanding - basic 26,070 25,873 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 26,492 26,322 Basic earnings per share $ 1.08 $ 0.86 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.06 $ 0.85







Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) First Quarter 2020 2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 51,267 $ 30,400 Net cash provided by operating activities 51,267 30,400 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of property and equipment (107,591 ) (56,741 ) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 4,915 275 Net cash used in investing activities (102,676 ) (56,466 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowing of revolving credit agreement, net 104,140 30,608 Proceeds from stock option exercises 2,137 1,798 Shares withheld for taxes (3,404 ) (3,268 ) Other financing activity (4,803 ) (5,235 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 98,070 23,903 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 46,661 (2,163 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 248 2,194 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 46,909 $ 31







Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Financial Information For the Quarters Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

(Unaudited) First Quarter First Quarter % Amount/Workday % 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Workdays 64 63 Operating ratio 91.3 % 93.0 % LTL tonnage (1) 1,203 1,139 5.7 18.80 18.07 4.0 LTL shipments (1) 1,809 1,741 3.9 28.26 27.63 2.3 LTL revenue/cwt. $ 18.16 $ 17.61 3.1 LTL revenue/shipment $ 241.61 $ 230.43 4.9 LTL pounds/shipment 1,331 1,308 1.7 LTL length of haul (2) 848 831 2.0 (1 ) In thousands. (2 ) In miles. Note: LTL operating statistics exclude transportation and logistics services where pricing is generally not determined by weight. The LTL operating statistics also exclude the adjustment required for financial statement purposes in accordance with the Company's revenue recognition policy.





